Nike is a staple brand in the sportswear world, and today you can get some of its most iconic silhouettes for up to 20% off. The sale includes running shoes, apparel, accessories and more, and covers men’s, women’s and children’s sizes. Read below to find my top picks from the sale, but hurry — some products are already selling out.

This reissue of the original Cortez is made from durable leather that helps prevent creasing and features a wider toe box for a more roomy, comfortable fit, according to the brand. The side panels are also firmer for greater stability, and the outsole has a herringbone pattern that adds both traction and the shoe’s signature spiky-sole style.

This shoe has a retro look with modern details, like reflective metallic stripes and translucent accents on the upper. It has a strong rubber outsole for comfortable walks, and a chunky heel for better support while running, according to the brand.

The kid’s version of this classic sneaker includes mesh, synthetic leather and plastic elements that are paired with a foam outsole for comfy everyday wear, according to the brand. They’re available in baby, little kids and big kids versions, with laces on all three kinds.

This shoe’s upper is designed for light, airy wear and has a padded, low-top collar for added comfort with every step, according to the brand. The mesh layers add to its breathability, while the wavy design creates a modern, funky look that goes great with any activewear.

Although this shoe was originally designed for running, the cushioned heel and iconic waffled sole make it great for everyday wear. The upper includes leather overlays, and the midsole is made from a soft, cushy foam, according to the brand. It also has a padded collar for added ankle support.

More to shop from the Nike sale

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who’s been covering deals and sales for over a two years. To find the best deals from the Nike sale, I rounded up highly rated, on-sale sneakers, sweaters and more.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.