It can often feel like there is a new must-have beauty product every other day — and keeping up with what is worth your money can get exhausting. Which is why it is sometimes smartest to stick with tried-and-true products that have stood the test of time. Case in point: Olay’s 7-in-1 Facial Moisturizer with SPF. The highly rated cream is turning 25 this year and has more than 8,000 perfect reviews on Amazon. Right now, Olay’s moisturizer is 20 percent off, bringing the price to under $20.

Deal of the Day

The oil-free moisturizer won’t clog pores and absorbs quickly, according to shoppers and the brand. It also contains seven different vitamins (like B3 and C) and antioxidants to nourish and hydrate skin, as well as SPF 30 for sun protection (which means you’re covered if you tend to forget to put on sunscreen in the morning). The pump dispenser makes it easy to get the perfect amount of product without having to dig your fingers into a jar and risk contaminating the cream.

The moisturizer has a 4.6-star average rating from 10,243 reviews on Amazon. Many shoppers comment that the cream makes their face feel buttery smooth, while others say that it has helped reduce dark spots on their face — thanks to the fact that it contains vitamin C — and others commend how it evens skin tone. It’s currently on sale for just under $19, a price that may make you want to stock up.

Why this sale is worth it

Under $20

Trusted brand

More than 8,000 perfect reviews

Contains SPF

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.