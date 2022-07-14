Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Now that Amazon Prime Day is over — as well as other competitor sales like Target Deal Days and Bed Bath & Beyond’s Big Savings event — many shoppers are excitedly looking forward to receiving their orders over the next few days. In fact, Amazon says Prime Day 2022 was the biggest one yet, with more than 300 million items purchased on July 12 and 13 on Amazon’s site alone.

But as products arrive, you may find that they don’t fit, aren’t as described or just aren’t right for you. With this in mind, we rounded up information about retailers’ return policies below, focusing on those that hosted sales events over the past week. Keep in mind that while these policies apply to most items, there are exceptions — visit retailers’ websites to learn about specific exceptions before you begin a return so you can learn if you’re eligible for a full or partial refund or store credit, like a gift card or discount code.

Amazon return policies

Amazon says that most items shipped and fulfilled by Amazon.com, including Amazon Warehouse, can be refunded within 30 days of delivery. This applies to all purchases — there’s no separate return policy for items you bought during Prime Day. However, keep in mind that some items can’t be returned, like grocery items, downloadable software products, certain jewelry and more.

During Prime Day, many third-party sellers — which Amazon says are those who fulfill and ship their own inventory — discount their products. If third-party sellers' products are eligible for Amazon Prime, it falls under Amazon’s standard return policy. If not, the retailer says most third-party sellers offer a return policy that’s equivalent to Amazon’s — but not always. To learn about a specific third-party sellers’ return policy, be sure to view the Returns and Refunds Policy section of the seller’s profile page.

Target return policies

The return period for items sold on Target.com begins once the order has been invoiced, which the retailer says happens when any part of an order ships, is delivered by Shipt — a delivery service Target owns —- or is ready for pickup. Most unopened items that are in new condition can be returned within 90 days and are eligible for a refund or exchange, the retailer says. This timeline is extended for Target RedCard debit and credit card holders: They receive an extra 30 days to return nearly all items purchased with their RedCard at Target and on Target.com. Some items have different return policies, however — information can be found on the product page, receipt or packing slip.

Similar return policies apply to products sold by a Target Plus Partner, meaning a third-party company that sells and ships items through Target. You can learn more about items that cannot be returned and specific return exceptions online, like how to return large items delivered with EFW, a shipping carrier Target uses to deliver pieces like furniture. It’s also important to note that electronics and entertainment items like smart home products, TVs, speakers and more must be returned or exchanged within 30 days, and Apple products (excluding phones) have an even shorter return or exchange window — only 15 days. Items from Target Owned Brands have the longest return period — so long as you have the receipt, you can return these products within one year for an exchange or refund.

Wayfair return policies

According to Wayfair, most items can be returned within 30 days of delivery. They must be in their original, undamaged condition and disassembled if they were delivered that way. Products also have to be in their original packaging, but if the packaging is damaged or was thrown away, you can use a box that’s no larger than 108 inches, the retailer says. Some products can’t be returned, however, like clearance items, gift cards, live plants and more.

Mattresses and large appliances have different return policies. All mattresses bought through Wayfair come with a 100-night free trial, during which time you can return or exchange the mattress for free. Large appliances can be returned in their original packaging within 30 days of delivery so long as they haven't been installed.

Keep in mind that when you return an item through Wayfair, you won’t be refunded shipping fees or service charges. And instead of a refund, you can opt to receive a store credit that never expires.

Best Buy return policies

At Best Buy, return periods — which begin the day you receive your order — differ depending on whether you’re a Best Buy Totaltech member. Those who are not members have 15 days to return most products and 14 days to return most activatable devices, which the retailer says includes cell phones, cellular tablets, mobile hotspots and more (note that Verizon activatable devices have a 30-day return period for all shoppers). Best Buy Totaltech members have 60 days to return most products, though they also only have 14 days to return activatable devices. Best Buy says items need to be in like-new condition in order to be accepted when returned, and some have a restocking fee, like activatable devices, electric bikes, drones, DSLR camera and more. You can learn more about return exceptions and non-returnable items online.

Bed Bath & Beyond return policies

Bed Bath & Beyond says you have 90 days after you purchase an item to return or exchange it, but the retailer lists a few important exceptions to be aware of on its website.

Return period of 30 days: Smart home technology and seasonal products (like patio furniture, grills, holiday products and decor)

Return period of 60 days: Electrics (including small kitchen appliances and robot vacuums) and air mattresses

Additionally, the retailer says that you cannot return as-is items, Beyond Deals, gift cards and more. And if you bought a product with a gift card, your refund will be made in the form of merchandise credit.

Walmart return policies

Products sold and shipped by Walmart can be returned or replaced within 90 days of receiving a receipt. There are return exceptions to be aware of, though — wireless phones must be returned within 14 days, for example, and many electronics must be returned within 30 days. You can read more about return expectations online.

If you buy an item from a Walmart Marketplace seller — meaning third-party retailers and brands who sell their products through the retailer — there are different return policies. Sellers must comply with minimum return standards set by Walmart, however, like a 14-day return window for electronics and luxury items and a 30-day return window for other items.

Return policies at other retailers

Kohl’s : Accepts most returns up to 180 days after the original purchase date, with exceptions for electronics (30-day return window), beauty items (60-day return window) and more

: Accepts most returns up to 180 days after the original purchase date, with exceptions for electronics (30-day return window), beauty items (60-day return window) and more Macy’s : Accepts most returns within 90 days of purchase with exceptions for Apple products (14-day return window) and more

: Accepts most returns within 90 days of purchase with exceptions for Apple products (14-day return window) and more Lowe’s : Accepts most returns within 90 days of purchase date with exceptions for TVS and electronics, outdoor power equipment and more (30-day return window)

: Accepts most returns within 90 days of purchase date with exceptions for TVS and electronics, outdoor power equipment and more (30-day return window) The Home Depot: Accepts most new, unopened merchandise within 90 days of purchase, with exceptions for furniture, area rugs, gas-powered equipment, most generators and consumer electronics (30-day return window)

