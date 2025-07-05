Finding a worthwhile deal on Prime Day can be a “you know it when you see it” situation. But as someone who’s covered Amazon’s mega sale for six years, I guarantee that there’s a method to the madness more often than not. Certain categories historically offer stronger discounts than others, and identifying what they are before you start shopping can help you maximize your budget.

“This is the kind of shopping moment that rewards strategy and precision, not impulse buying,” says Stephanie Carls, a shopping expert at RetailMeNot. “It’s about knowing what’s worth it and intentionally buying when the savings are the strongest and the deals are stacked in your favor.”

Using my expertise about Amazon’s biggest sale of the year (both as a reporter and Prime member), I put together this guide to help you plan your shopping for the four-day event that's live right now. Experts also weighed in about what to buy and skip, and shared tips for saving money.

What to buy during Prime Day

If you’re narrowing your shopping list, focus on the categories below to save the most money.

Amazon-owned products

There are various reasons why Amazon hosts Prime Day, but experts say a big one is to sell products from its brands, including Echo, Ring, Blink, Kindle and Amazon Basics. Expect to see many of these brands’ products marked down to their lowest price ever and bundles that let you buy and save on a few that work together.

Personal and smart home tech

While electronics from Amazon-owned brands are typically discounted the most on Prime Day, plenty of other tech brands slash prices on their gadgets, including Apple, FitBit, Samsung and Sony, says Carls. Focus on items like headphones, Bluetooth speakers, portable chargers, laptops, tablets and e-readers, and smart home devices like indoor and outdoor security cameras, doorbells, garage openers, lights and plugs.

Small home and kitchen appliances

Prime Day is not ideal for buying a refrigerator or washing machine. Instead, prioritize small home and kitchen appliances like air purifiers, vacuums and fans, as well as air fryers, blenders and toaster ovens. “Top brands like Instant Pot, Ninja, Keurig and Vitamix are deeply discounted and they rarely go on sale outside of major events,” says Carls.

Apparel

Apparel deals often fly under the radar during Prime Day, but they’re plentiful, says Carls. Amazon’s in-house brands tend to be discounted the most, like The Drop, Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads and Core 10, and you’ll see promotions at Shopbop and Zappos since the retailer owns both companies. That said, many other clothes, shoe and accessory brands offer great deals, so keep an eye out, especially if you’re looking for basics like white T-shirts, activewear like leggings, sports bras and running shoes, and summer items like sunglasses, bathing suits and shorts.

Back-to-school supplies

Prime Day is an opportunity to get a head start on back-to-school shopping, which more people have been taking advantage of recently. This year, 24% of parents with grade-school children and 20% of parents with college students plan to shop for school supplies during Amazon’s mega sale, according to a survey from RetailMeNot. Vipin Porwal, the CEO and a consumer savings expert at Smarty, recommends looking for savings on items like backpacks and lunchboxes, as well as dorm essentials and school-related tech.

Everyday essentials

Before Prime Day starts, walk around your home and take inventory — are you running low on any essentials? Name-brand laundry detergent, dog food, pantry staples, toilet paper, garbage bags, paper towels and more are all on sale during the event, and since you’ll need them eventually, you may as well buy them at a discounted price.

What to skip during Prime Day

While you’ll see TVs and gaming-related products on sale during Prime Day, don’t buy them just yet, says Carls. There are better discounts and bundles closer to the holidays, especially during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Porwal also recommends waiting until Labor Day to purchase furniture, as well as large home and kitchen devices. Three-day holiday weekends are known for their discounts on these types of items, so hold off until Labor Day deals start in mid-August.

Prime Day counter sales to know about

Amazon isn’t the only one hosting a mega sale in the next few days. Savings events are happening at retailers like Target, Walmart and Nordstrom, too. Some attempt to beat Prime Day pricing on select items, while others compete by offering discounts on different types of products. Additionally, many brands are extending their Fourth of July offers online in hopes of Prime Day shoppers spilling onto their sites.

Here are a few Prime Day-adjacent sales to know about.

Target Circle Week runs through Jul. 12 and is only open to Target Circle members. You can join the loyalty program for free. Target tends to offer strong deals on home, fashion and personal care products, especially if they’re from brands it owns, says Carls. The retailer has a same-day pickup option at most stores if you need something quickly, or you can get items shipped.

Ulta Beauty's Big Summer Sale runs through Jul. 19. Anyone can shop up to 50% off hair care, skin care and makeup from top brands like Olaplex, Shark Beauty, IT Cosmetics and Mac.

The Walmart Deals event runs through Jul. 13. It's open to all shoppers, but Walmart+ members get early access on Jul. 7 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The retailer often discounts products to at or near Prime Day prices, so it's worth comparing them, says Carls.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs through Aug. 3. At first, it's only open to loyalty members, but everyone can shop starting Jul. 12. During the sale, Nordstrom marks down new fall merchandise, while Prime Day mainly marks down overstock items.

Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale runs through Jul. 13, and it's open to everyone. The retailers' tech deals are usually compatible with Amazon's during Prime Day, but it sometimes throws in bundles or gift card bonuses that add up to more savings.

runs through Jul. 13, and it’s open to everyone. The retailers’ tech deals are usually compatible with Amazon’s during Prime Day, but it sometimes throws in bundles or gift card bonuses that add up to more savings. Home Depot and Lowe’s often have sales around Prime Day, allowing shoppers to save on patio furniture, home improvement supplies and tools. These are items Amazon doesn’t have an extensive inventory of.

Expert tips: How to save money while shopping Prime Day

Go in with a plan: Do your homework, says Carls — set a budget and list everything you want to buy ahead of time. “The best approach is to shop with a plan,” she says. “It’s easy to get caught up in big sale moments, but the real value comes when you buy things you already need, at the right time, with the right offer attached.” Download the Amazon app and turn on notifications: If you add items to your watchlist before Prime Day, the app notifies you when prices drop so you can jump on them. Shop Lightning Deals: Lightning Deals only run for a few hours, and there’s limited inventory available — once the product sells out or the deal expires, it’s gone for good. Lightning Deals are some of the most lucrative discounts brands offer during Prime Day, so pay close attention to them. New offers drop as often as every 10 minutes. Checkout ASAP: Many items discounted on Prime Day are overstock merchandise that brands want to clear out while they have a massive audience, says Porwal. They list items at historically low prices to move inventory quickly, so if you like something, act quickly. Also, the stronger the discount, the more likely it is to be time-sensitive, and popular products from brands like Apple, Dyson and Sony commonly sell out. Pay extra attention to featured sales: Deals advertised front-and-center on Amazon’s website and in its app are typically some of the strongest. “These sellers pay a premium to Amazon to feature their best products, which will likely be available in shorter time frames and at some of their lowest prices ever,” says Porwal. Browse for new deals daily: This year’s longer Prime Day timeline gives brands more room to roll out deals in phases. Expect to see new deals drop every day, as well as potential restocks, says Carls. Be wary about unverified sellers: If you’re unfamiliar with a brand or seller, and the product isn’t something you really need, sometimes the savings aren’t worth the risk, says Porwal. Use price trackers: Those like CamelCamelCamel help you evaluate an item’s price history, which lets you determine if it’s really a good deal or just temporarily marked down from an inflated baseline, says Carls. Compare prices: An item’s Prime Day price is almost always the lowest across retailers, especially because your purchase ships free. But it’s always a good idea to compare prices before you check out just in case, says Porwal. Familiarize yourself with return policies: Amazon doesn’t have a special return policy for Prime Day purchases, but you know how long you have to return an item if needed.

Will tariffs impact Prime Day deals?

In response to the 10% tariff on all countries that’s been in effect since April, some brands have already raised prices on their products. Experts say this trend will continue, especially because the 90-day pause on higher reciprocal tariffs ends in a few days. But that doesn’t mean Prime Day deals will be weaker this year, experts say. Some brands are increasingly leaning into deals to drive sales before higher costs force price adjustments later. “For shoppers, this might be the right moment to buy higher-priced items that could become more expensive in the fall,” she says.

While deals won’t necessarily be weaker during Prime Day 2025, how brands present them might look a little different, says Carls. Expect blanket markdowns, like 30% off every single product a company sells on Amazon, and more curated promotions, meaning a few deeply discounted items. Some brands will also opt for time-sensitive deals rather than keeping products on sale for all four days of the event.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Vipin Porwal is the CEO and a consumer savings expert at Smarty.

is the CEO and a consumer savings expert at Smarty. Stephanie Carls is a shopping expert at RetailMeNot.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who’s covered sales and deals for five years, including topics like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. To write this article, I interviewed two experts about what you should buy and skip during Amazon Prime Day, and rounded up a handful of tips about how to save money while shopping.

