REI is hosting its Labor Day Sale and Clearance event until the end of today, making it a great time to save money on camping equipment, hiking essentials, running gear and more. Not only will there be deals across full-priced items, but there will also be additional sales, including up to 50% off clearance products. REI Co-op members will also have exclusive access to specific deals during the Labor Day sale.

I frequently cover sales like Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Prime Day for NBC Select, so I know how to identify Labor Day deals that are actually worth buying. Below, I gathered the best REI Labor Day deals to shop now. I’ll also update this list of deals throughout the sale.

SKIP AHEAD Best REI Labor Day deals | Best REI Labor Day tech deals | Best REI Labor Day footwear deals | Best REI Labor Day camping deals | Best REI Labor Day travel deals | Best REI Labor Day fitness equipment deals | More REI sales | Why trust NBC Select?

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The best REI Labor Day tech deals

The Garmin Forerunner watches are some of our favorite fitness trackers. This lightweight model has a touch-screen display that shows data on your health, including sleep, recovery and training. It also offers personalized daily suggested workouts and has over 30 built-in activity profiles, including running, cycling and open-water swimming. The watch, which connects to Android and Apple products, has up to 13 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hours in GPS mode — this watch can even send a message with your live location to emergency contacts if needed.

This Bluetooth speaker is waterproof and dustproof, making it a great portable speaker to take outdoors or enjoy from the comfort of your home. It has up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge and can connect up to two smartphones or devices simultaneously.

Don’t risk the possibility of your phone, tablet or other electronic devices dying; instead, carry this portable and durable power bank that can quickly charge multiple devices simultaneously. It can do so because it has three ports — two USB-A options and one USB-C port. BioLite has two additional sizes of this portable charger (20 and 80 PD), but this option can charge roughly 2.5 smartphones with a full battery.

The best REI Labor Day footwear deals

These trail running shoes from Hoka find the right balance between being lightweight, comfortable and having enough security for outdoor runs. They have Hoka’s Vibram megagrip traction for a more secure grip, a meta-rocker for a smooth ride despite the trail’s terrain and a protective toe cap to keep your feet safe from rocks and other debris you may encounter during the run, according to the brand.

Reviewers say these women’s running shoes are great for tempo runs, recovery miles, training, daily runs and leisurely walks thanks to the plush interior which protects their joints, is responsive to movements and increases overall comfort. It has cushioned insoles and stacked foam that balances the foot, creates a softer stride and smooths heel-to-toe transitions. It also has padded tongues and collars to improve comfortability, according to the brand.

The Cloudflyer 4 men’s running shoes are versatile. ou can wear them during short and long runs, road running, training and more. The brand’s dual-density CloudTec midsoles provide support and cushioning, especially on the heel. At the same time, On’s Helion superfoam focuses on the forefoot area, so when combined, you have softer landings and more responsive, propelling takeoffs, according to the brand.

If you’re looking for a trail running shoe with stability and plenty of cushioning, consider this pair from La Sportiva. The shoe has a breathable and washable interior, dual-density midsoles, a moisture-wicking lining and, most importantly, a slanted lug pattern that will reduce impact and increase traction on all trails, according to the brand.

These trail running shoes have traction suitable for wet and dry surfaces thanks to their rugged rubber outsole. Its interior has a wide toe box, and the midsole is lightweight and gives a slight bounce, according to the brand. The sneakers are also available in men’s sizes, and the brand recommends sizing them up by half a size for more room or if you are between sizes.

The best REI Labor Day camping deals

This blanket is great for travel and camping because it’s easily portable and packable — all you have to do is roll it into its bag (no bigger than a water bottle) and clip it onto your backpack or other camping gear. The water-repellent blanket is comfortable and warm, and you can even wear it hands-free as you walk around or sleep, according to the brand behind our NBC Select Travel Awards Winner.

Available in two sizes, this hooded sleeping bag will keep you warm throughout the night with its quilt construction (which prevents cold spots and stabilizes insulation) and draft collar (which retains heat). According to REI, you can also use this water-repellent camping essential as a blanket when you’re not sleeping or simply roll it into its accompanying sack to save space on your campsite.

This 6-person tent is excellent for multiple campers or if you’re simply looking to maximize space and comfort. The interior of the cabin-shaped tent allows individuals up to 6’3” to comfortably stand up straight and has multiple areas for convenient storage. The exterior is water-repellent and the tent has bugproof mesh panels and cap-style fly mesh covers for ventilation, according to REI.

The best REI Labor Day travel deals

Compression packing cubes are a travel essential because, like this duo from Thule, they maximize packing space by reducing excess air from the cube. The cubes open up to make packing easy, and when you’ve compressed them, they have a fabric that allows you to see what’s inside without being too obvious, according to the brand. Both the small and medium compression cubes can be used during multiple trips because they have a nylon exterior, which is durable and water-repellent.

This 18-liter travel backpack makes trekking around a more comfortable and convenient experience. It has a water-repellent exterior, padded shoulder straps, easy-access side panels and attachments that can be removed or tucked away when not used. It also gives you peace of mind with features, including a sternum-strap buckle that doubles as a survival whistle and zippers that can be locked for safekeeping (if you purchase a lock separately.)

This water- and stain-resistant bag can become a duffel, tote or backpack, depending on how you choose to carry it. It has stiffened trusses to hold its structure regardless of how you use it, and it has a spacious interior with internal and external compartments for easy organization. It also comes with a carrying case that can double as a packing cube, according to the brand.

The best REI Labor Day fitness equipment deals

After trying multiple alternatives, this reusable water bottle remains my favorite and continues to be the only one I use. After filling it with ice water, my drink stays cold and chilled for more than a day — sometimes even two. I can throw it in my work bag because this stainless steel bottle doesn’t leak or spill, and when I’m ready to use it, I can do so easily because of the straw cap. The NBC Select Wellness Award winner comes either with the standard lid or straw cap — you can easily interchange them based on your preference.

This yoga mat has high-density foam cushioning that doesn’t absorb moisture as you sweat throughout your practice. If you do, you don’t have to worry because it has a slip-resistant surface that doesn’t get sticky — it’s also slip-resistant on the bottom to prevent it from moving. If your mat has a problem, it is under a lifetime guarantee with Manduka.

For runners, hikers and everyone outside for long periods, stay hydrated as you participate in activities with this hydration vest. The machine washable vest (which was runner-tested by REI) has a 1.5-liter reservoir with a valve that self-seals and twists on and off to prevent leaks when you’re not drinking from it, according to the brand. It also has an adjustable snug fit to prevent it from moving around and has pockets for storage to carry essentials as you work out.

Carry up to four bikes with this rack that is compatible with most bikes up to 60 pounds each, according to the brand. Reviewers say they love how easy it is to attach to the back of their cars since it requires no tools and has integrated wheels to get the rack on and off. When you don’t need to use the bike rack, it can fold up and tilt away so you can access your trunk, according to Thule.

More sales from REI’s Labor Day Sale and Clearance Event 2024

All of the products listed below are at least 20% off and have a 4-star rating or higher at REI.

Best footwear and apparel sales

Best camping sales

Best travel sales

Best fitness equipment

How I found the best Labor Day sales at REI

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award and Travel Award winners. All the products I recommend are at least 20% off, as well as highly rated items with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate reporter for NBC Select who covers beauty and wellness and special sale events like Amazon Prime Day, Target Circle Week and Black Friday. Many of the sales I cover include fitness equipment, wellness items, apparel and more.

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