Watching dandruff slowly fall from your scalp and onto your favorite top can spur a lot of emotions. For many, dandruff is a small but persistent common hair and skin care concern. Thankfully, experts say it’s easily treatable with a dandruff shampoo.

I spoke to dermatologists about what causes dandruff and how to shop for a shampoo that can help. I also gathered expert-recommended shampoos and highly rated options that align with our experts’ guidance.

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The best dandruff shampoos

Keep in mind, if an over-the-counter dandruff shampoo is not showing any improvement, you should consult your dermatologist for a prescription option.

Best overall

If you’re looking for a shampoo that can relieve the flaking and itching associated with dandruff and is suitable for all hair types and textures, consider this one, which comes recommended by board-certified dermatologists Dr. Isabela Jones and Dr. Julie Jackson. This is the only over-the-counter option that has ketoconazole in it, which dermatologists say is the best anti-yeast medication, says Jones. (Yeast, specifically Malassezia yeast, is linked to dandruff, so controlling this is important to prevent and target this skin and hair care issue, according to our experts.)

Best for sensitive scalps

If you have a sensitive scalp, consider this mild option from Vanicream. It targets itchiness, redness and flaking, and it hydrates the scalp with ingredients like panthenol and glycerin, according to the brand. It's also free of common irritants, including dyes, parabens and sulfates.

Best multipurpose

This shampoo not only helps tame psoriasis, but it also helps combat dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis (a condition that can create itchy, flaking scales and rashes that develop on the scalp and other areas of the face, according to the American Academy of Dermatology). The neutral-smelling shampoo has a high percentage of salicylic acid (3%), which is great for removing dandruff flakes and oils that cause the yeast to grow, says Jones.

Best 2-in-1

After a recent brush with mild dandruff, this option cleared it away fast after just a few uses. Plus, it didn’t leave my hair feeling like dry hay. Although Cerave has a dandruff shampoo and conditioner, I love the convenience of this 2-in-1 version. It’s the best and most gentle dandruff product I have tried, and I cannot recommend it enough.

NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez also recommends this shampoo because it has a pleasant smell and is easy to lather. “It really made a difference in reducing dandruff and overall dryness,” he says.

Best for curly and coily hair

This dandruff shampoo is formulated specifically for wavy, curly and coily 4C hair. Not only does it target dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis, but it’s also safe for those with dry and sensitive scalps, according to the brand. Reviewers say their scalp felt a sense of relief without any irritation and suggest using an additional moisturizing agent (like a conditioner or hair mask) if you worry about it drying out your hair.

Best for color-treated hair

Jupiter Balancing Shampoo $ 29.99 Amazon $ 25.00 Jupiter What to know Key ingredients: pyrithione zinc | Size: 9.5 fl oz | Scent: fragrance-free but has a natural mint, vanilla sage and lavender scent What we like Safe for daily use

Controls oils and flakes

Soothing Something to note Not for severe dandruff

This color-safe shampoo helps with mild to moderate dandruff, dry scalp and itchiness, according to the brand. It also has ingredients like coconut oil to soften and hydrate hair, squalane to prevent hair breakage and sugar kelp extract for its hydrating and anti-bacterial properties, according to Jupiter.

Best for flaking

This shampoo is an expert-recommended option because it lathers well, smells good and has zinc, a gentle ingredient that helps control the yeast that can contribute to dandruff, according to Jones. It will clean your hair and combat dryness, relieve irritation and itchiness, reduce visible flakes and redness, and control oil levels, according to the brand.

Best cooling

Selsun Blue’s shampoo has selenium sulfide and menthol, the latter of which is a cooling ingredient that helps relieve mild itching, says Jones. The shampoo will also help combat and prevent flaking when used regularly (at least twice a week for approximately two minutes, according to the brand).

Best for build-up

This scalp shampoo’s gentle formula helps reduce itchiness and flaking and treats severe scalp conditions, including dandruff, dermatitis and psoriasis. Reviewers say it helps maintain their scalp health and prevent future symptoms and buildup (including dead skin cells), but most importantly, it helps provide relief quickly. The shampoo, which has the National Psoriasis Foundation’s Seal of Recognition, also helps reduce inflammation and thick plaque buildup, according to the brand.

Best for mild to severe dandruff

I use this option as a weekly preventative treatment during winter because it soothes my scalp and prevents noticeable white flakes on my dark brown hair. It also boosts overall hair health by adding shine, reducing breakage, improving smoothness and preventing dryness, according to the brand.

Best splurge

This sulfate-free dandruff treatment reduces the appearance of flaking and redness while also soothing the scalp and relieving irritation and itchiness, according to the brand. The shampoo, which is suitable for all hair types and textures, uses ingredients like salicylic acid and propanediol caprylate to reduce the amount of bacteria that causes dandruff, according to Ouai. Reviewers say that after using this scalp shampoo twice a week, their hair and scalp feel as though it had a deep clean and that it’s effective at combatting dandruff and its accompanying symptoms.

Best scrub

If you’re looking for an extra exfoliating option, Briogeo’s scrub shampoo soothes dry, flaky scalps. The brand recommends massaging the exfoliant into your scalp a few times a week in place of your regular shampoo. It has charcoal, coconut oil and tea tree oil, which helps detox and moisturize your scalp, according to the brand.

Best shampoo bar

Shampoo bars are a great alternative to liquid bottled shampoos because they can save space and reduce plastic. This one’s main active ingredient is zinc pyrithione, which helps treat both dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis, according to the brand.

How I picked the best dandruff shampoos

If you’re looking to eliminate dandruff and its associated effects like itchiness and flakiness, dermatologists recommend considering the following factors:

Ingredients : The biggest difference between your standard shampoo and a dandruff shampoo is the ingredients. Look for dandruff-combatting ingredients, including salicylic acid, ketoconazole and selenium sulfide — all of which relieve common occurrences like dandruff flakes and itchiness. More on ingredients below.

: The biggest difference between your standard shampoo and a dandruff shampoo is the ingredients. Look for dandruff-combatting ingredients, including salicylic acid, ketoconazole and selenium sulfide — all of which relieve common occurrences like dandruff flakes and itchiness. More on ingredients below. Price: Depending on the size, the ingredients and any bundles, dandruff shampoos can be available in a range of prices. However, all of the products on our list cost less than $25.

How to shop for dandruff shampoos

When shopping for a shampoo to combat dandruff, experts recommend keeping ingredients and hair type in mind.

What are the best ingredients for a dandruff shampoo?

The best ingredients are active ingredients that help to combat yeast and are anti-inflammatory, such as pyrithione zinc, selenium sulfide, salicylic acid, ketoconazole or ciclopirox, says Jackson.

Ketoconazole is an anti-yeast ingredient that is found in both prescription and over-the-counter shampoos. This ingredient may be more gentle on your hair, especially if your hair is very brittle, says Jones.

is an anti-yeast ingredient that is found in both prescription and over-the-counter shampoos. This ingredient may be more gentle on your hair, especially if your hair is very brittle, says Jones. Zinc , like ketoconazole, is another gentle ingredient to look out for. Zinc and other ingredients like selenium sulfide will help control the yeast that is involved with dandruff.

, like ketoconazole, is another gentle ingredient to look out for. Zinc and other ingredients like will help control the yeast that is involved with dandruff. Salicylic acid is good at helping remove the oils that are contributing to dandruff and can help exfoliate the dandruff flakes away.

is good at helping remove the oils that are contributing to dandruff and can help exfoliate the dandruff flakes away. Coal tar is another ingredient found in anti-dandruff shampoos, which helps reduce flaking and inflammation.

There are also a few ingredients you’ll want to avoid, if possible. For example, many dandruff shampoos contain tea tree oil, which, in general, is great for combating seborrheic dermatitis. However, it is a common allergen, so if your scalp tends to be more sensitive, this ingredient might make your dandruff worse, says Jackson. Also, since the yeast that causes dandruff likes to grow in oil, experts I spoke to advise against shampoos that have oils as the primary ingredient.

How much does hair type matter when choosing a shampoo?

If you want to go the extra mile, consider shampoos for your specific hair type and texture, according to our experts. For example, if you have color-treated hair, shop for a color-safe option to remove dandruff while preserving your color. Also, depending on your hair type, make sure you are picking an appropriate conditioner for your strands to make sure you are counteracting any drying effects of your shampoo, according to Jones. “It’s a bit of a battle — we want to degrease the scalp but moisturize your hair,” says Jones. “As most know, we don’t want conditioner on your scalp, which will add oils that can worsen dandruff.”

Frequently asked questions What is dandruff? Dandruff, which falls under the skin condition seborrheic dermatitis, is flaking of the scalp skin. It can fall on a spectrum of mild and severe cases, according to the AAD. Dandruff causes white to yellow flaking or scales on the scalp. You’ll sometimes notice it more prominently along the hairline or behind the ears. Most people have no symptoms, but occasionally, there is mild itching. In the more severe cases of seborrheic dermatitis, you might even notice redness on the scalp, larger scaly plaques and more severe itching, says Jones. What causes dandruff? As with many conditions, dandruff may be multifactorial, meaning multiple causes are at play, says Jones. Here are a few factors dermatologists say can cause dandruff: The presence of a yeast called Malassezia . This yeast, which is part of the normal flora on the skin, may cause inflammation in some people.

. This yeast, which is part of the normal flora on the skin, may cause inflammation in some people. Excess sebum production. We know that during puberty, our bodies produce hormones that make our oil glands create larger amounts of sebum. This oil is a significant factor in causing dandruff, and Malassezia yeast likes to grow in this oil. Because of this, dandruff is more common in teens and those in their 20s and 30s. Dandruff may also decrease later in life as oil production decreases.

We know that during puberty, our bodies produce hormones that make our oil glands create larger amounts of sebum. This oil is a significant factor in causing dandruff, and Malassezia yeast likes to grow in this oil. Because of this, dandruff is more common in teens and those in their 20s and 30s. Dandruff may also decrease later in life as oil production decreases. Genetics. Over the years, scientists have found more research linking our genes to our immune system and skin structure, making certain people more likely to develop dandruff. Who does dandruff affect? Dandruff can affect people regardless of their skin type, hair type and hair texture, according to our experts. Those with oily skin also tend to have an oily scalp, making them more likely to develop dandruff and acne around the hairline because the Malassezia yeast can contribute to both issues, says Jones. Is dandruff temporary or year-round? Seborrheic dermatitis may be a lifelong condition for some, according to Jackson. However, there are certain periods where the condition may worsen. “I will see flares in a hot, humid environment, and I have even seen flares in susceptible individuals who have taken up activities such as hot yoga,” says Jackson. “However, other individuals will flare in the less sunny months.” How often should you use dandruff shampoo? How often you use a dandruff shampoo will depend on the severity of your condition. If you suffer from a mild form of dandruff, consider incorporating this type of shampoo once or twice a week. In more severe cases, you might rotate two to three different anti-dandruff shampoos, but overuse may also lead to your hair strands drying out, says Jones. How should you apply dandruff shampoo? There isn’t a specific amount you need to apply — just make sure you use enough to cover the entire scalp, which will vary from person to person, says Jones. But be sure to use the balls of your fingers or a gentle scalp massager to work the shampoo into your scalp and let it sit for two to five minutes before rinsing, says Jones. When should you see results from a dandruff shampoo? “You should see improvement after a week, and if you don’t, then you may need to see a dermatologist for prescription treatment,” says Jones.

Meet our dermatology experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Isabela Jones is a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Virginia Square Dermatology.

Dr. Julie Jackson is a board-certified dermatologist at Westlake Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bianca Alvarez is a former NBC Select associate reporter who covered new product launches as well as skin care and hair care, including roundups of the best leave-in conditioners and heat protectants. For this story, she interviewed experts and researched highly rated dandruff shampoos that align with expert guidance.

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