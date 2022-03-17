Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

With over 35 million people in the United States practicing yoga, according to Statista, it’s no wonder yoga mats and yoga accessories have also grown in popularity. But with so many now in the market, from travel mats to extra-thick ones to nonslip options, you might have trouble deciding which to invest in.

We talked to expert yoga teachers to see exactly what you need in a yoga mat — from safety to comfort — to help prepare you to “om” with peace and joy during your next at-home or on-the-road yoga practice. To share the best yoga mats worth considering right now, we also got their specific recommendations.

How to shop for a yoga mat

A yoga mat may not seem super complex, but there’s a lot to consider before buying one. And most of it comes down to your yoga habits, personal preference, safety and comfort. We consulted Gustavo Padron, a Texas-based teacher of yoga and meditation, and New York City-based yoga, meditation and fitness instructor Kendra Thomas — they told us anyone in the market for a yoga mat should ask themselves some questions before shopping: Will you need a sweatproof mat with a stable grip? A long-lasting mat? Extra cushioning?

For slower-paced or relaxing yoga styles, foamier mats with extra padding and thickness might be more comfortable — these will also work best for anyone suffering from joint pain, Padron said. Yogis who tend to sweat a lot or those practicing hot or intense yoga should opt for sweat-proof mats, Padron said. He added that vinyl mats, which are sweat-proof, have added durability. Textured yoga mats with increased traction are likewise beneficial for more intense, sweatier yoga sessions. Yogis who practice daily should also consider investing in long-lasting, more durable mats. Those who like to practice yoga while traveling should invest in lightweight or foldable mats, Thomas said.

And when it comes to yoga mats, aesthetics do matter. Yoga is about calming and clearing the mind and body, and if you find the bright pink color of your mat irritating, you may not be able to relax. Both experts agreed that, aesthetically, your mat should be in line with who you are and what makes you happy to best inspire relaxation and rejuvenation. “A good yoga mat needs to be supportive, comfortable, durable, eco-friendly and cute,” Padron said.

Yoga mats can be very different from one another, and you’re not necessarily going to do the same kind of workout every time or even be in the same mindset from session to session.

“It might be best to invest in a couple,” she said. “Not only will this ensure that you have the right mat for the proper occasion, but it will extend the life of your yoga mats overall.”

Finally, while most mats can be wiped down with soap and water and hung to dry, some are machine-washable for simpler maintenance.

Best yoga mats in 2022

Since we don't test yoga mats ourselves, we asked experts to recommend yoga mats on top of their guidance. The experts we spoke to said to look for yoga mats that are cushioned, durable and, if you’re practicing yoga that makes you sweaty, have added texture for grip and traction. The experts said that it's important to be able to wash your mat in order to extend its life, so all of the options we included can either be hand-washed or machine-washed.

Thomas said this mat is one of her top choices for its traction: “It’s one of my favorites for everyday use thanks to its nonslip texture.”

The mat is made from natural rubber for added traction, according to JadeYoga, and measures just under 0.2 inch thick and 68 inches long. This mat has an average rating of 4.7 stars from over 5,000 reviews on Amazon.

Select contributor Claire Tighe liked it so much she’s given it as a gift many times, and JadeYoga says it will plant a tree for every mat sold. “Jade will be my forever yoga mat brand as long as I’m practicing — by all signs still true after 15 years so far,” Tighe wrote.

Yoga Zeal’s fun patterns, such as this mat covered with a bold green banana leaf design, or other patterned options such as the brand’s lunar-themed mat or sky-and-butterfly mat, may help you conjure up tropical vibes, mystical moon powers or a whimsical calmness, useful if you can’t practice at an oceanfront shala or under a full moon.

Yoga Zeal’s 0.12-inch thick mats feature a soft, suede-like top and a grippy rubber bottom that could come in handy in a sweaty hot yoga session. The mats are machine-washable (on cold) and have a texture that Yoga Zeal says feels like a yoga mat and yoga towel all in one. It has an average rating of 4.6 stars from over 350 reviews on Amazon.

This foldable, rollable yoga mat was designed for travel, weighing 2.5 pounds with a thickness of a little under 0.1 inch. The mat is latex-free and made from a closed-cell vinyl that blocks moisture and bacteria buildup, according to the company. It has a special textured top layer that Manduka says provides traction without stickiness. It has an average rating of 4.4 stars from over 5,500 reviews on Google Shopping.

“While it doesn’t have a cushy surface to practice on, it’s so easy to pack and bring along that it’s become my saving grace when traveling and teaching virtually,” Thomas said.

Padron recommended the Alo Yoga Warrior Mat, pointing to its “sleek matte finish with just the right amount of cushion and a great grip.”

The anti-odor, moisture-wicking mat is made from 100-percent formaldehyde-free polyurethane leather and rubber that is easy to clean, according to the company – just wipe it down with soap and water. At 0.2 inch thick, 6 pounds and 74 inches, Alo’s Warrior mat is on the larger, heavier side, making it more suited to at-home practice. It has an average rating of 4.5 stars from over 1,000 reviews on the Alo website.

A favorite of Thomas, who praised its reversibility, the Lululemon Reversible (Un)Mat weighs 2.3 pounds and is 0.06 inch thick. That mat is made from natural and synthetic rubber, polyurethane, polyester and nylon.

“Not only does this yoga mat have one side that is textured and perfect for those hot and sweaty yoga sessions, but it also has a smoother side that will provide you with enough traction for most classes while also feeling plush,” she said.

Select writer Stephanie Mansour, herself a longtime yoga teacher, calls this her “go-to,” and owns several that she keeps at her apartment and relatives’ homes. It’s just under 0.2 inch thick and has a “sticky texture” to keep you stable. It’s the most affordable yoga mat on this list, at under $25 on the Gaiam website.

Plus, you get access to the Gaiam yoga library when you buy one of their mats.

