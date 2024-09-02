Labor Day is over, but many retailers are still hosting sales, allowing you to take advantage of discounts on select products while they last.

I frequently cover sales like Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Prime Day for NBC Select, so I know how to identify Labor Day deals that are actually worth buying. Below, I rounded up the best Labor Day sales to shop now and will frequently update this list.

SKIP AHEAD Best Labor Day deals | More Labor Day sales | How I picked the best Labor Day deals | Why trust NBC Select?

Best Labor Day deals

4.3-star average rating from 24,080 reviews on Amazon

I always keep a box of these under-eye masks in my bathroom and wear them once a day to reduce puffiness. They’re soaked in a serum made with hydrating hyaluronic acid and glycerin, as well as sea moss, which helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and amino acids, which can boost the skin’s moisture levels, according to the brand. The eye masks come in a box with 24 pairs, each of which are individually wrapped.

4.7-star average rating from 563,820 reviews on Amazon

Once you plug devices like lamps, fans and coffee machines into this smart plug, you can control them from your phone via a companion app. It’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa voice commands. The smart plug is compact so it keeps your second outlet free.

4.5-star average rating from 1,946 reviews on Amazon

Crest’s whitening strips are made with hydrogen peroxide, an ingredient that helps remove stains from teeth and brighten their appearance. They’re specifically designed for those with sensitive teeth and earned the American Dental Association’s Seal of Acceptance. This kit comes with enough strips for 18 treatments.

4.7-star average rating 23,278 reviews on Amazon

Sleeping on a satin pillowcase like this one can help reduce breakouts, tame frizzy hair, prevent sleep lines and keep you cool overnight, according to the brand. I own at least six of Kitsch’s machine-washable satin pillowcases, which feel soft and smooth against my skin. They also stay on my pillows no matter how much I toss and turn thanks to the zipper closure. The pillowcase fits standard pillows and is available in over a dozen colors.

4.5-star average rating from 360 reviews on Amazon

You can attach this bidet to most toilets in less than 10 minutes, according to the brand. It has an automatic, self-cleaning nozzle and a water pressure control knob. The bidet does not require electricity to work.

4.7-star average rating from 5,191 reviews on Amazon

Apple’s AirPods Pro are some of our favorite noise-canceling wireless earbuds. They come with a charging case and four pairs of silicone ear tips, allowing you to customize their size. You can tap the earbuds’ stem to control the volume, pause and play music or end calls. And don’t worry about working out or getting caught in the rain while wearing them — the AirPods are dust-, sweat- and water-resistant. In addition to these AirPods, Apple’s AirPods (2nd. Gen.) and AiPods Max are currently on sale.

4.4-star average rating from 11,324 reviews on Amazon

Casper’s Original Pillow is an NBC Select Bed & Bath Award winner. It has a soft feel, comes with a machine-washable cotton cover and is stuffed with a polyester microfiber fill. You can purchase the pillow in standard and king sizes.

4.6-star average rating from 122,006 reviews on Amazon

The Echo Dot is a mini speaker that functions as an Alexa-enabled smart home hub. You can use it to stream music, audiobooks and podcasts, plus ask Alexa for updates about the weather, and traffic and to set alarms. The Echo Dot also connects to compatible devices like smart lights, thermostats and plugs, allowing you to control them via voice commands.

4.4-star average rating from 104,945 reviews on Amazon

This vacuum is one of our all-time favorite options, but it’s especially great for homes with pets. It has attachments that tackle pet hair, like upholstery and crevice tools. The vacuum has a HEPA filter that traps dirt and allergens and a detachable pod, making it easy to clean stairs, under furniture and in high spaces. The automatic brushroll also helps you switch between vacuuming carpets and bare floors.

4.6-star average rating from 205,939 reviews on Amazon

See, hear and speak to visitors with Ring’s Video Doorbell, which livestreams footage to your phone via a companion app. The app also sends you notifications when the doorbell detects motion, and you can pair the device with any Alexa-enabled smart home products. You can power the Ring Video Doorbell using the built-in rechargeable battery or connect it to your home’s existing doorbell wires.

Best Labor Day mattress and bedding deals

4.4-star average rating from 193,729 reviews on Amazon

LuxClub’s sheet set is made from a soft, cooling, breathable microfiber material. It comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases. You can purchase the set in sizes from twin to California king, and it’s available in over a dozen colors. The set’s fitted sheet has pockets that are 18 inches deep so they fit thick mattresses or mattresses with an additional mattress topper.

4.4-star average rating from 18,058 reviews on Amazon

Brooklinen makes some of our favorite sheets, including this set made from 100% long-staple cotton. They have a crisp, cool feel with a matte finish, and get softer over time as you wash them, in my experience. The set, which won an NBC Select Bed & Bath Award, comes with a top sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases. You can purchase it in 11 colors like white, cream and Storm (blue), plus five seasonal styles.

Best Labor Day home deals

4.6-star average rating from 51,652 reviews on Amazon

GermGuardian’s air purifier helps reduce the presence of allergens like dust, pollen and pet dander in your home thanks to its HEPA filter. It’s also designed with a UV-C sanitizing light to eliminate airborne viruses, and a carbon pre-filter to absorb odors. The air purifier doesn’t make much noise while you’re using it. It’s suitable for spaces up to 743 square feet.

4.8-star average rating from 44,331 reviews on Amazon

Having an electric drill at home can make doing DIY projects much easier. Dewalt’s is a lightweight, compact model that fits into small spaces, and it comes with two rechargeable batteries, a charger and a storage bag. The drill has a ½-inch ratcheting chuck.

Best Labor Day kitchen deals

4.5-star average rating from 100,067 reviews on Amazon

If you have a small kitchen, this single-serve coffee maker is one of the best options. It’s less than five inches wide and can fit on your countertop without taking up too much space. The appliance has a small reservoir, so you have to refill it every time you brew a six to 12-ounce cup of coffee. The machine fits standard and travel mugs underneath its spout since it has a removable drip tray.

4.7-star average rating from 27,401 reviews on Amazon

While you can manually control the cooking time and temperature settings on Cosori’s air fryer, the appliance has nine preset programs, including frozen, veggies, chicken and fries. It also has keep warm, preheat and shake reminder programs. The air fryer’s five-quart capacity typically allows you to make enough food for two or three people, according to the brand.

Best Labor Day beauty and wellness deals

4.5-star average rating from 428 reviews at Solawave

Solawave’s 4-in-1 Skincare Wand is a handheld red light therapy device that can help reduce wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, blemishes and dark spots, according to the brand. After you apply a serum, you glide the wand’s warm head over your skin, giving your face a gentle massage. Solawave recommends using the wand for three minutes per area you’re targeting.

Best Labor Day tech deals

4.3-star average rating from 6,046 reviews on Amazon

This pocket-sized portable charger has a built-in USB-C connector that you insert directly into your device. It eliminates the need for an additional cord, making re-powering your phone or earbuds easy while traveling. The changer’s connector folds away when you’re not using it. You can also purchase a model with a lightning connector.

4.4-star average rating from 12,434 reviews on Amazon

Sony makes some of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, and if you’re looking for a mini one to take on the go, the brand’s XB100 model is a great option. It’s smaller than a soda can and has a built-in strap you can connect to bags, bicycles and even beach umbrellas. The rechargeable speaker offers 16 hours of battery life and is dust- and water-resistant.

Best Labor Day sales to shop

Here are the best Labor Day sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Best retailer sales

Best furniture and home sales

Best mattress and bedding sales

Best kitchen and appliance sales

Made In: Up to 25% off cookware, bakeware, tableware and knives through Sept. 3 Sur La Table: Up to 50% off select cookware, kitchen tools and more Tovala: $250 off ovens when order meals six times GE Appliances: Up to 40% off major appliances HexClad: Up to $875 off select cookware bundles Purple Carrot: 50% off your order through Sept. 3

Best beauty and wellness sales

Best clothing, shoe and accessories sales

Best tech sales

Sonos: Up to 20% off select products Ring: Up to 35% off select devices Courant: Spend $150, get 20% off; spend $200, get 25% off through Sept. 4

Best pet sales

PetSmart: Extra 20% off sitewide with code SAVE20 through Sept. 2 Chewy: Up to 20% off pet supplies like treats, food and prescriptions Petlibro: Up to 25% off automatic pet feeders and water fountains through Sept. 10

Best fitness and recovery sales

Hydrow: Up to $400 off rowers through Sept. 10 Therabody: Up to $500 off select recovery devices Tonal: $400 Tonal at-home gym systems through Sept. 16 Chirp: 15% off all products through Sept. 9

How I found the best Labor Day sales

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award, Travel Award, Pet Award and Bed & Bath Award winners. All the products I recommend are at least 20% off, as well as highly rated items with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate updates editor for NBC Select, and I have covered deals and sales since 2020. To round up the best Labor Day sales, I found highly rated products that are at least 20% off and align with NBC Select’s previous coverage.

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