Labor Day is over, but many retailers are still hosting sales, allowing you to take advantage of discounts on select products while they last.
I frequently cover sales like Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Prime Day for NBC Select, so I know how to identify Labor Day deals that are actually worth buying. Below, I rounded up the best Labor Day sales to shop now and will frequently update this list.
SKIP AHEAD Best Labor Day deals | More Labor Day sales | How I picked the best Labor Day deals | Why trust NBC Select?
Selected.Our top picks
- Best smart home deal$19.99$24.99
- Best Apple deal$189.99$249.00
- Best skin care deal$109.85$169.00
- Best kitchen deal$59.99$99.99
Best Labor Day deals
Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask
4.3-star average rating from 24,080 reviews on Amazon
I always keep a box of these under-eye masks in my bathroom and wear them once a day to reduce puffiness. They’re soaked in a serum made with hydrating hyaluronic acid and glycerin, as well as sea moss, which helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and amino acids, which can boost the skin’s moisture levels, according to the brand. The eye masks come in a box with 24 pairs, each of which are individually wrapped.
Amazon Smart Plug
4.7-star average rating from 563,820 reviews on Amazon
Once you plug devices like lamps, fans and coffee machines into this smart plug, you can control them from your phone via a companion app. It’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa voice commands. The smart plug is compact so it keeps your second outlet free.
Crest 3D Whitestrips Sensitive
4.5-star average rating from 1,946 reviews on Amazon
Crest’s whitening strips are made with hydrogen peroxide, an ingredient that helps remove stains from teeth and brighten their appearance. They’re specifically designed for those with sensitive teeth and earned the American Dental Association’s Seal of Acceptance. This kit comes with enough strips for 18 treatments.
Kitsch Satin Pillowcase
4.7-star average rating 23,278 reviews on Amazon
Sleeping on a satin pillowcase like this one can help reduce breakouts, tame frizzy hair, prevent sleep lines and keep you cool overnight, according to the brand. I own at least six of Kitsch’s machine-washable satin pillowcases, which feel soft and smooth against my skin. They also stay on my pillows no matter how much I toss and turn thanks to the zipper closure. The pillowcase fits standard pillows and is available in over a dozen colors.
Tushy Fresh Bidet
4.5-star average rating from 360 reviews on Amazon
You can attach this bidet to most toilets in less than 10 minutes, according to the brand. It has an automatic, self-cleaning nozzle and a water pressure control knob. The bidet does not require electricity to work.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen.)
4.7-star average rating from 5,191 reviews on Amazon
Apple’s AirPods Pro are some of our favorite noise-canceling wireless earbuds. They come with a charging case and four pairs of silicone ear tips, allowing you to customize their size. You can tap the earbuds’ stem to control the volume, pause and play music or end calls. And don’t worry about working out or getting caught in the rain while wearing them — the AirPods are dust-, sweat- and water-resistant. In addition to these AirPods, Apple’s AirPods (2nd. Gen.) and AiPods Max are currently on sale.
Casper Sleep Original Pillow
4.4-star average rating from 11,324 reviews on Amazon
Casper’s Original Pillow is an NBC Select Bed & Bath Award winner. It has a soft feel, comes with a machine-washable cotton cover and is stuffed with a polyester microfiber fill. You can purchase the pillow in standard and king sizes.
Amazon Echo Dot
4.6-star average rating from 122,006 reviews on Amazon
The Echo Dot is a mini speaker that functions as an Alexa-enabled smart home hub. You can use it to stream music, audiobooks and podcasts, plus ask Alexa for updates about the weather, and traffic and to set alarms. The Echo Dot also connects to compatible devices like smart lights, thermostats and plugs, allowing you to control them via voice commands.
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum
4.4-star average rating from 104,945 reviews on Amazon
This vacuum is one of our all-time favorite options, but it’s especially great for homes with pets. It has attachments that tackle pet hair, like upholstery and crevice tools. The vacuum has a HEPA filter that traps dirt and allergens and a detachable pod, making it easy to clean stairs, under furniture and in high spaces. The automatic brushroll also helps you switch between vacuuming carpets and bare floors.
Ring Video Doorbell
4.6-star average rating from 205,939 reviews on Amazon
See, hear and speak to visitors with Ring’s Video Doorbell, which livestreams footage to your phone via a companion app. The app also sends you notifications when the doorbell detects motion, and you can pair the device with any Alexa-enabled smart home products. You can power the Ring Video Doorbell using the built-in rechargeable battery or connect it to your home’s existing doorbell wires.
Best Labor Day mattress and bedding deals
LuxClub 4-Piece Sheet Set
4.4-star average rating from 193,729 reviews on Amazon
LuxClub’s sheet set is made from a soft, cooling, breathable microfiber material. It comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases. You can purchase the set in sizes from twin to California king, and it’s available in over a dozen colors. The set’s fitted sheet has pockets that are 18 inches deep so they fit thick mattresses or mattresses with an additional mattress topper.
Brooklinen Classic Percale Core Sheet Set
4.4-star average rating from 18,058 reviews on Amazon
Brooklinen makes some of our favorite sheets, including this set made from 100% long-staple cotton. They have a crisp, cool feel with a matte finish, and get softer over time as you wash them, in my experience. The set, which won an NBC Select Bed & Bath Award, comes with a top sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases. You can purchase it in 11 colors like white, cream and Storm (blue), plus five seasonal styles.
Best Labor Day home deals
GermGuardian AC4825E Air Purifier
4.6-star average rating from 51,652 reviews on Amazon
GermGuardian’s air purifier helps reduce the presence of allergens like dust, pollen and pet dander in your home thanks to its HEPA filter. It’s also designed with a UV-C sanitizing light to eliminate airborne viruses, and a carbon pre-filter to absorb odors. The air purifier doesn’t make much noise while you’re using it. It’s suitable for spaces up to 743 square feet.
Dewalt 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit
4.8-star average rating from 44,331 reviews on Amazon
Having an electric drill at home can make doing DIY projects much easier. Dewalt’s is a lightweight, compact model that fits into small spaces, and it comes with two rechargeable batteries, a charger and a storage bag. The drill has a ½-inch ratcheting chuck.
Best Labor Day kitchen deals
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker
4.5-star average rating from 100,067 reviews on Amazon
If you have a small kitchen, this single-serve coffee maker is one of the best options. It’s less than five inches wide and can fit on your countertop without taking up too much space. The appliance has a small reservoir, so you have to refill it every time you brew a six to 12-ounce cup of coffee. The machine fits standard and travel mugs underneath its spout since it has a removable drip tray.
Cosori 5-Quart Air Fryer
4.7-star average rating from 27,401 reviews on Amazon
While you can manually control the cooking time and temperature settings on Cosori’s air fryer, the appliance has nine preset programs, including frozen, veggies, chicken and fries. It also has keep warm, preheat and shake reminder programs. The air fryer’s five-quart capacity typically allows you to make enough food for two or three people, according to the brand.
Best Labor Day beauty and wellness deals
Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand
4.5-star average rating from 428 reviews at Solawave
Solawave’s 4-in-1 Skincare Wand is a handheld red light therapy device that can help reduce wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, blemishes and dark spots, according to the brand. After you apply a serum, you glide the wand’s warm head over your skin, giving your face a gentle massage. Solawave recommends using the wand for three minutes per area you’re targeting.
Best Labor Day tech deals
Anker Nano Power Bank (USB-C)
4.3-star average rating from 6,046 reviews on Amazon
This pocket-sized portable charger has a built-in USB-C connector that you insert directly into your device. It eliminates the need for an additional cord, making re-powering your phone or earbuds easy while traveling. The changer’s connector folds away when you’re not using it. You can also purchase a model with a lightning connector.
Sony XB100 Portable Speaker
4.4-star average rating from 12,434 reviews on Amazon
Sony makes some of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, and if you’re looking for a mini one to take on the go, the brand’s XB100 model is a great option. It’s smaller than a soda can and has a built-in strap you can connect to bags, bicycles and even beach umbrellas. The rechargeable speaker offers 16 hours of battery life and is dust- and water-resistant.
Best Labor Day sales to shop
Here are the best Labor Day sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.
Best retailer sales
- Amazon: Up to 40% off select products sitewide, plus daily Lightning Deals
- Best Buy: Up to 50% off sitewide through Sept. 11
- Home Depot: Up to 50% off sitewide through Sept. 4
- Lowe’s: Up to 40% off sitewide
- Macy’s: Up to 50% off back-to-school styles, plus deals on furniture and mattresses, as well as summer clearance
- Nordstrom: Up to 60% off sitewide
- Wayfair: Up to 70% off sitewide
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Up to 70% off sitewide
- Crate & Barrel: Up to 60% off select home decor, kitchen products, furniture and more through Sept. 4
- Crate & Kids: Up to 60% off furniture, decor, rugs, toys and more through Sept. 4
- CB2: Up to 50% off home, kitchen, decor and outdoor items through Sept. 4
Best furniture and home sales
- Artifact Uprising: 20% off sitewide with code LABORDAY
- The Shade Store: 15% off sitewide through Sept. 18
- Lulu and Georgia: 20% off sitewide through Sept. 3
- Sixpenny: 20% off orders $1,000 or more through Sept. 5 with code SANDCASTLE
- Dorai Home: Up to 25% off sitewide through Sept. 3
- Ruggable: 20% off sitewide with code LD24 through Sept. 4
- Burrow: Up to 60% off select pieces in stores and online
- Mitzi: 20% off sitewide with code LABORDAY20
- West & Willow: 20% sitewide through Sept. 3
- Loftie: 20% off orders $100 or more through Sept. 4
- Castlery: Up to $550 off select furniture and home decor through Sept. 8
- Ashley Stark Home: 25% off rugs with code LABORDAY25
- Mila: Up to 44% off air purifiers
- Raymour & Flanigan: Up to 30% off furniture, mattresses and home decor
- Homedics: 25% off sitewide with code LABORDAY25 through Sept. 3
- Havenly: 50% off full and in-person interior design packages through Sept. 3
- The Citizenry: 20% off sitewide through Sept. 3
- The Inside: 25% off sitewide
- Interior Define: Up to 25% off select purchases through Sept. 9
- Outer: 10% off sitewide; 20% off seating, dining and heat products; up to 50% off Last Chance items
- Otherland: 20% off candles sitewide with code LDAY through Sept. 3
Best mattress and bedding sales
- Casper: Up to 35% off mattresses, pillows and bedding
- Brooklinen: 25% off sitewide and in-store
- Marlow: Up to 50% off pillows
- Parachute: Up to 55% off bedding and mattresses
- Buffy: Up to 20% off sitewide through Sept. 8
- Crane & Canopy: Up to 70% off sitewide through Sept. 3
- Ettitude: 30% off sitewide through Sept. 3
- Purple: Up to 20% off select mattresses, pillows, bedding and more
- Helix: 25% off sitewide with code LDW25 through Sept. 9
- Birch: 25% off sitewide with code LDW25 through Sept. 8
- Brooklyn Bedding: 30% off sitewide and in stores with code LABORDAY30 through Sept. 4
- Bear: Up to 35% off sitewide
- Nolah: 35% off sitewide through Sept. 9
- Leesa: Up to 30% off mattresses, bedding and bases through Sept. 9
- Amerisleep: Up to 40% off mattresses, pillows, bedding and more
- Zoma: Up to 25% off mattresses with code SLEEP25 and up to 20% off select pillows with code LDPILLOWS
- Vaya: $300 off mattresses and 15% off platform beds with code LD15
- Sleep Number: Up to 50% off bedding, mattresses, pillows and more
- FluffCo: 20% off sitewide through Sept. 3
- Mattress Firm: Up to $700 off mattresses and bedding in stores and online through Oct. 1
- Tuft & Needle: Up to $700 off select mattresses and 20% off bedding
- Beautyrest: Up to $1,200 select mattress and base sets
- Serta: Up to $900 off select mattresses and adjustable base sets
- Pom Pom at Home: 20% off sitewide with code LD20 through Sept. 6
Best kitchen and appliance sales
- Made In: Up to 25% off cookware, bakeware, tableware and knives through Sept. 3
- Sur La Table: Up to 50% off select cookware, kitchen tools and more
- Tovala: $250 off ovens when order meals six times
- GE Appliances: Up to 40% off major appliances
- HexClad: Up to $875 off select cookware bundles
- Purple Carrot: 50% off your order through Sept. 3
Best beauty and wellness sales
- Ulta: Up to 50% off beauty, skin care and hair care during Ulta's Fall 21 Days of Beauty Event through Sept. 19
- Selfmade: 40% off sitewide and an extra 20% off already discounted bundles
- Act+Acre: 30% off sitewide
- Solawave: 35% off select products with code LABORDAY35
- Supergoop: 20% off sitewide, 25% off orders $100 or more through Sept. 3
- Freewill Hair: Up to 25% off sitewide with code LABOR25
- Goop Beauty: 20% off beauty and wellness products through Sept. 3
- Reel Paper: 25% off toilet paper purchases with code TOILETPAPER25
- Nutrafol: Up to 25% off subscriptions on hair growth products
- Bliss: 35% off sitewide with code BL25 through Sept. 4
- Kérastase: Tiered savings up to 20% off orders through Sept. 3
- Kiehl’s: 25% off select purchases $125 or more through Sept. 6
- Laura Geller Beauty: 55% off sitewide and an extra 10% off with code LD10 through Sept. 5
- Morphe: 30% off sitewide during the Friends & Family sale through Sept. 6
- Autobrush: 50% off sitewide through Sept. 2
- LifeStraw: Up to 25% off select products through Sept. 7
Best clothing, shoe and accessories sales
- L.L. Bean: Up to 50% off clothing, footwear, accessories and homeware
- Athleta: Up to 25% off women's and girl's apparel
- Crocs: Up to 60% off select styles through Sept. 3
- Hill House Home: 25% off select styles
- Ring Concierge: 20% off sitewide through Sept. 3
- Comrad Socks: 30% off sitewide with code LDW30
- Mephisto Footwear: Up to 50% off select styles
- Noémie: 20% off jewelry sitewide
- Ro Garden: Up to 50% off select styles sitewide, plus an additional 20% off with code LABORDAY through Sept. 3
- Studs: 25% off earrings and ear cuffs sitewide
- Dagne Dover: Up to 60% off select bags, backpacks and other accessories
Best tech sales
- Sonos: Up to 20% off select products
- Ring: Up to 35% off select devices
- Courant: Spend $150, get 20% off; spend $200, get 25% off through Sept. 4
Best pet sales
- PetSmart: Extra 20% off sitewide with code SAVE20 through Sept. 2
- Chewy: Up to 20% off pet supplies like treats, food and prescriptions
- Petlibro: Up to 25% off automatic pet feeders and water fountains through Sept. 10
Best fitness and recovery sales
- Hydrow: Up to $400 off rowers through Sept. 10
- Therabody: Up to $500 off select recovery devices
- Tonal: $400 Tonal at-home gym systems through Sept. 16
- Chirp: 15% off all products through Sept. 9
How I found the best Labor Day sales
All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award, Travel Award, Pet Award and Bed & Bath Award winners. All the products I recommend are at least 20% off, as well as highly rated items with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.
Why trust NBC Select?
I’m an associate updates editor for NBC Select, and I have covered deals and sales since 2020. To round up the best Labor Day sales, I found highly rated products that are at least 20% off and align with NBC Select’s previous coverage.
Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.