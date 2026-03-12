REI has a number of spring jackets on sale up to 50 percent off, including rain jackets and smart options that are ideal for transitional weather.

As it starts to warm, one of the first things you may want to do is swap your heavy winter coat for something more appropriate for spring. Well, these water-resistant jackets are great for rainy days and warm enough without making you feel like you’re suffocating if the temperature suddenly rises.

The retailer has spring rain jackets for gym days, camping and other outings or for going to work when it’s wet outside. The best part? They’re all on sale, with some options even under $70. There’s lots to sort through, below are our top picks worth shopping before the sale ends.

The best spring jackets for women on sale at REI

This jacket is great for a rainy day because the outer shell is waterproof while still being breathable. It also has an adjustable hood with a drawcord to keep your hair from getting wet and a zippered chest pocket to store small items like keys or your phone. Want a more fitted look? There is an internal drawstring that allows you to cinch the waist. Currently, two colors — Slate Moss (light green) and Mars Dust (orange-red)— are half off.

One of the more annoying things about spring dressing is that one day it can be super chilly and the next day can be downright balmy. This lightweight jacket has full-length side zips for breathability and a waist that can be cinched when you need to stay a bit warmer. It also weighs just over a pound and zips into a small pouch, making it a great option for travel (or easy to throw in your bag if the afternoon temperature randomly trends up — we see you New York).

Great for travel or days when you need to layer, this jacket folds up into a small zippered pouch for ease. It’s made from waterproof material and has zippered slits under the arms for breathability. The hook and loop cuffs are adjustable and there is a drawstring around the hem to keep the cold out. The jacket goes up to a size XXL and is available in two colors — Acai Berry (red) and Thunderhood/Vapor (two-tone).

The shell of this jacket has three layers to provide ultimate protection on rainy days and the hood is low-profile and lays flat when not in use to avoid creating a bulky look, according to the brand. There is a zippered chest pocket as well as two larger zippered hand pockets, which are big enough to hold a small notebook. Translation: This coat is great for those who like to skip a purse and keep their items on them.

Other spring rain jackets on sale at REI:

