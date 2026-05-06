As the temperature rises, so does the pollen count, so in addition to an air purifier, you may want to invest in a vacuum cleaner that also clears allergens from your carpets and upholstery.

Shark’s Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Bagless Vacuum is 50 percent off on Amazon once again, and it’s a great choice for those who are looking for a powerful tool to clean up pet hair, dirt, debris, pollen and other allergens. Keep reading to learn more about this easy-to-use vac that's marked down to just under $100.

Deal of the day

This bagless vacuum is lightweight and can be used on hardwood, tile or carpets. It has controls on the handle that let you adjust the suction and it has swivel steering to help you navigate around furniture and get into even the tightest corners of your home. The powerful suction is particularly good at picking up stubborn pet hair. It also has a low profile, which allows you to reach under couches and coffee tables. The vacuum comes with upholstery and crevice attachments, as well as a dusting brush that can be used to clean shelves and bookcases.

Weighing just under 8 pounds, the vacuum is easy to move from room to room — a key feature for those with multi-level homes. It can also be converted into a handheld vacuum, which is great for stairs, window sills, drapes and more. And when you are ready to empty it, the dust cup easily detaches so you can dump the contents in your waste bin.

With spring here and pollen season in full effect, it’ll be really useful in picking up allergens that get tracked into your home from outside. And since the price could go back up at any time, you’ll want to grab it while it’s still on sale.

Why this sale is worth it

With more than 8,800 perfect shopper ratings, it is clear that this vacuum has a number of fans. Here are a few more reasons I think this sale is worth it:

50% off

Vacuum weighs under 8 pounds

Has swivel steering

It’s bagless

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, kitchen, cleaning and organization. I've written about cleaning appliances like upright, cordless and handheld vacuums. I’ve also covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than two years.

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