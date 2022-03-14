Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.
On Sunday, we sprung forward and “lost” an hour of sleep to Daylight Saving Time — we’ll eventually gain that hour back in the fall, but the change in time can be hard to adjust to. The National Sleep Foundation uses the change in time each spring to celebrate Sleep Awareness Week and emphasize the connection between sleep and your health. Retailers that offer sleep essentials are also celebrating Sleep Awareness Week by offering shoppers discounts, just weeks after January’s White Sales and February’s Presidents Day sales.
According to a study by RetailMeNot, one in three American consumers say they are “ready to spend more as the days get longer” thanks to Daylight Saving Time. However, 44 percent of consumers said they are planning on looking for more coupons and discounts due to rising prices and inflation.
Thankfully, shoppers can find discounts on bedding, mattresses, sleep machines and more during Sleep Awareness Week. Below, we’ve rounded up sales and deals from Select reader favorite brands and other brands we think are notable. Using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel, we also verified that these are worthwhile deals.
Best Sleep Week sales
We chose the sales below because we think you’ll find them interesting — they typically include multiple deals and, of course, not every product in a sale is going to be the best deal around.
- Rove Concepts: Up to 50 percent off new arrivals, including beds and sleeper sofas through Sleep Week
- Amazon: Up to 45 percent off luxury sheets, up to 35 percent off Sweetnight mattresses, and up to 26 percent off LUCID mattresses
- Parachute: Up to 40 percent off select bedding, quilts, baby pajama sets and more while supplies lasts
- Bed Bath and Beyond: Up to 30 percent off mattresses, sleep machines, blackout curtains and more during the Your Best Sleep Event
- Bear: 25 percent off sitewide using code SW25, plus a sleep free bundle when you purchase a mattress
- Sleep Number: 25 percent off pillow protectors, 20 percent off the printed duvet cover set and select sheets through March 21
- Allswell: 20 percent off mattresses and 10 percent off bedding with code SNOOZE through March 21
- Brooklyn Bedding: 20 percent off mattresses through March 15 using code WINTER20
- Target: Up to 20 percent off bedding and 15 percent off mattresses through March 24
- Ettitutde: 15 percent off bedding
- Tuft and Needle: 15 percent off mattresses and 10 percent off bedding through March 20
- Avocado Mattress: 10 percent off pillows and bedding through March 21
- Casper: Up to $595 off mattresses, and 10 percent off everything else
- Leesa: Up to $500 off mattresses and two free pillows with qualifying purchases
Best Sleep Week deals
Based on our previous coverage, we rounded up the best Sleep Week deals on highly rated products Select readers have shown interest in — we also note the value of each discount against historical pricing.
Amazon Luxury Sheet Set
This sheet set comes in 19 colors and seven sheet sizes, giving shoppers a wide range to find sheets that match their preference. According to the brand, the fitted sheet has 16-inch-deep pockets to provide an easy fit around most mattresses. The set has a 4.5-star average rating from over 81,000 reviews on Amazon and it is available at its lowest price since January.
Tuft & Needle Original Foam Pillow
This cooling pillow is one of Select’s favorite sleeping aids for hot sleepers. According to the brand, it’s designed with open-cell foam that air can pass through and is infused with cooling gel and graphite to stay cool all night long.The pillow has a 4.3-star average rating from over 1,600 reviews on Amazon and it is available at Target at its lowest price since December.
Parachute Cozy Cashmere Duvet Cover Set
Parachute is a Select reader favorite brand for its loungewear, beach towels and duvet insert. The duvet cover set comes with one duvet cover and two pillow shams and it’s available in two colors: Dusk and Parchment. According to Parachute, the set is machine-washable for easy care and has rubber button closures and twill ties to keep your duvet in place.
The Glow Light from Casper (sale ends 3/15)
This sleep light from Casper can be twisted on its base to adjust its brightness, and it can be lifted off the base if you want to move it around. While it lacks sound functions to make it a true sunrise alarm clock, the Casper app lets you schedule when the light turns on in the morning to help you wake up, according to the brand. It has a 4.5-star average rating from over 250 reviews on Casper, and it is available at the lowest price ever on Casper.
