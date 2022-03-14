Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

On Sunday, we sprung forward and “lost” an hour of sleep to Daylight Saving Time — we’ll eventually gain that hour back in the fall, but the change in time can be hard to adjust to. The National Sleep Foundation uses the change in time each spring to celebrate Sleep Awareness Week and emphasize the connection between sleep and your health. Retailers that offer sleep essentials are also celebrating Sleep Awareness Week by offering shoppers discounts, just weeks after January’s White Sales and February’s Presidents Day sales.

According to a study by RetailMeNot, one in three American consumers say they are “ready to spend more as the days get longer” thanks to Daylight Saving Time. However, 44 percent of consumers said they are planning on looking for more coupons and discounts due to rising prices and inflation.

Thankfully, shoppers can find discounts on bedding, mattresses, sleep machines and more during Sleep Awareness Week. Below, we’ve rounded up sales and deals from Select reader favorite brands and other brands we think are notable. Using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel, we also verified that these are worthwhile deals.

Best Sleep Week sales

We chose the sales below because we think you’ll find them interesting — they typically include multiple deals and, of course, not every product in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Best Sleep Week deals

Based on our previous coverage, we rounded up the best Sleep Week deals on highly rated products Select readers have shown interest in — we also note the value of each discount against historical pricing.

This sheet set comes in 19 colors and seven sheet sizes, giving shoppers a wide range to find sheets that match their preference. According to the brand, the fitted sheet has 16-inch-deep pockets to provide an easy fit around most mattresses. The set has a 4.5-star average rating from over 81,000 reviews on Amazon and it is available at its lowest price since January.

This cooling pillow is one of Select’s favorite sleeping aids for hot sleepers. According to the brand, it’s designed with open-cell foam that air can pass through and is infused with cooling gel and graphite to stay cool all night long.The pillow has a 4.3-star average rating from over 1,600 reviews on Amazon and it is available at Target at its lowest price since December.

Parachute is a Select reader favorite brand for its loungewear, beach towels and duvet insert. The duvet cover set comes with one duvet cover and two pillow shams and it’s available in two colors: Dusk and Parchment. According to Parachute, the set is machine-washable for easy care and has rubber button closures and twill ties to keep your duvet in place.

The Glow Light from Casper (sale ends 3/15)

This sleep light from Casper can be twisted on its base to adjust its brightness, and it can be lifted off the base if you want to move it around. While it lacks sound functions to make it a true sunrise alarm clock, the Casper app lets you schedule when the light turns on in the morning to help you wake up, according to the brand. It has a 4.5-star average rating from over 250 reviews on Casper, and it is available at the lowest price ever on Casper.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.