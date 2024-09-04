Here at NBC Select, we have a lot of opinions about headphones. We’ve covered the best over-ear headphones and the most reliable wireless earbuds and we’ve even written reviews for increasingly popular open earbuds.

If you’re a fan of over-ear headphones, you should know that Sonos’ Ace headphones are now on sale at Amazon. The headphones match many of the sought-after features of Apple’s AirPods Max. They usually retail for $449, but they’re now on sale on Amazon for just $399. While this is an 11% percent discount, it’s a rare change in price and the lowest the Sonos Headphones have ever been on Amazon.

The Sonos Ace Bluetooth headphones have great sound quality compared to many popular over-headphones, including the Apple AirPods Max. It has spatial audio, which enhances your listening experience by delivering sounds to your ear from different directions, according to the brand, similar to seeing a movie in Dolby Atmos. They also have active noise cancellation, which allows you to block out noise around you while you’re listening to music or a podcast. You can also use Aware Mode, which subtly lets in ambient sounds while you’re listening to music, so you can stay aware of your surroundings and be alerted by a siren or car.

NBC Select tech reporter Harry Rabinowitz enjoyed testing the Sonos Ace headphones after the brand sent him a sample. In a previous sale story, he wrote about how much he loved the “excellent sound quality” and volume adjustment features, which you operate via a sliding button. He also highlighted that the headphones are compatible with the Sonos Arc Soundbar, so you can transfer audio between the two devices, according to Rabinowitz.

Rabinowitz thinks the Sonos Ace headphones look subtle and sophisticated. Courtesy Harry Rabinowitz

They’re also comfortable to wear (a rarity for many headphones on the market), thanks to the memory foam cushioning surrounding the ear cups. The adjustable headband is reinforced with stainless steel, which also makes it easier to get a secure fit on your head, according to the brand.

For more of our coverage of headphones, earbuds and other electronics, check out our tech essentials.

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I regularly cover sales events and limited-time deals on tech, outdoor gear, kitchen appliances and more. I’ve also tested multiple listening devices, including earbuds, for our Wellness Awards.

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