Amazon Prime Day is officially happening this summer, and it’s earlier than usual: The retailer is hosting its biggest sale of the year in June rather than July. We don’t know the exact dates of the Prime member-exclusive savings event yet, or how long it will be, but we have enough information to help you start planning. Here’s everything we know about Prime Day 2026 so far — we’ll continue updating you as we learn more.

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When is Prime Day 2026?

Prime Day 2026 is happening this June, which is earlier than usual, although not unheard of — the event is typically in July, but Amazon hosted it in June in 2021. Amazon hasn’t announced the exact dates yet.

How long is Prime Day 2026?

Amazon hasn’t announced how many days long Prime Day 2026 is yet. It’s typically two days long, but for the first time in 2025, it was four days long.

Do you need to be a Prime member to shop on Prime Day?

Yes, only Prime members get access to Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a Prime membership on Amazon’s website or app. New members get a 30-day free trial — Amazon automatically charges you for your Prime membership once the free trial period ends.

Can you shop early Prime Day deals?

Yes, Prime members can shop for early deals as the event approaches. The best way to stay updated about early Prime Day deals is to download the Amazon app, which can notify you about sales in real-time.

What are the best deals to shop on Prime Day?

Products across all shopping categories are on sale during Prime Day, but you won’t know exactly what’s available until the event starts. The best deals usually center around Amazon-owned technology like Echo, Fire, Blink and Ring devices, small home and kitchen appliances, beauty products, apparel and back-to-school supplies. You’ll also be able to shop Amazon’s Lightning Deals during the event: They’re flash sales that give shoppers a short window to purchase limited quantities of specific products.

I recommend looking at Prime Day bestsellers from previous years to get a sense for what’s traditionally discounted. In 2025, for example. NBC Select readers’ favorite deals included the Shark Navigator Life-Away Vacuum, Crest 3D Professional Effects Whitestrips, Apple AirPods 4, Cascade Platinum Dishwasher Pods and Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner.

Best Amazon deals to shop now

While there aren’t any Prime Day deals available just yet, Amazon rolls out new discounts daily. Here are a few worthwhile ones to browse right now — I used CamelCamelCamel, an Amazon price website, to make sure each item is at its lowest price in at least three months.

This cordless stick vacuum gives you up to 50 minutes of runtime on a single charge, and it turns into a handheld vacuum — with the long stick attached, you can easily reach high areas or under furniture, and without it, you can clean small messes, car interiors and stairs. The LVAC-200, which works on all types of floors and stands up by itself, has a tangle-resistant brushhead and a five-stage filter. It comes with 2-in-1 crevice and pet tools.

The Waterpik Cordless Advanced 2.0 is a NBC Select Wellness Award-winner and it earned the American Dental Association’s Seal of Acceptance. Its battery lasts for about four weeks, according to the brand, and you can travel with it in the included storage bag. The water flosser comes with four 360-degree-rotating tips to reach all parts of your mouth, and it has three pressure settings, as well as a 7-ounce removable reservoir that holds enough water for 45 seconds of use.

I’ve been using Olaplex’s Rich Hydration Mask once a week since February and it noticeably makes my curls more defined, shiny and frizz-free for a few days post-application. The hair mask is formulated with an avocado and shea conditioning complex that hydrates strands and prevents breakage, according to the brand. It has a thick, rich, smooth texture, and it immediately starts detangling knots as I work it through my hair with my fingers. Olaplex says the mask is safe to use on colored and chemically-treated hair.

Save space while organizing clothig, bedding, pillows and more with Cozy’s vacuum storage bags. This pack comes with 20 bags in assorted sizes, and they’re resistant to water, dust and dirt. After filling the bags, you pinch the double zipper to seal them shut and then remove the air from them using the included hand pump.

Get an up-close look at nature with the Netvue bird feeder, which has a built-in camera that lets you livestream footage of visitors using the brand’s app. Its battery lasts three to six months before needing a recharge, according to the brand, and there’s a solar panel that helps it run, too. To fill the weather-proof bird feeder, you just pop off its roof and scoop seed into the main compartment.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is the retailer’s loyalty program. A standard membership costs $139 a year or $14.99 a month, and new members get a 30-day free trial. Amazon also offers two types of discounted accounts: Prime for Young Adults, which is $7.49 a month for those 18 to 24 years old, and Prime Access, which is $6.99 a month for those who qualify for certain government assistance programs.

Benefits of a Prime membership include access to shop Prime Day deals and free, fast shipping, like free two-day, one-day and same-day delivery. Prime members also get a handful of streaming and entertainment perks, plus they can order groceries online through Whole Foods or Amazon Fresh and sign up for a free Grubhub+ membership.

Is Prime Day twice a year?

Amazon has hosted two Prime Day-level events every year since 2022: Amazon Prime Day during the summer (typically July) and Prime Big Deal Days during the fall (typically in October). So far, the retailer has only confirmed that this summer’s Prime Day is happening in June. We won’t find out if it’s hosting Prime Big Deal Days until after June’s event.

What countries are participating in Prime Day?

There’s 26 countries participating in Prime Day 2026. Members in the following countries are eligible to shop in June: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States. Later in the summer, Amazon is hosting Prime Day in Australia, Brazil, India and Japan.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who has covered Amazon since 2020. In addition to numerous sales stories, I wrote NBC Select’s history of Amazon Prime Day and Prime membership guide, both of which I frequently update. I also regularly appear in related NBC News NOW and TODAY segments. For this article, I researched Prime Day 2026 and reviewed information from Amazon press releases.

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