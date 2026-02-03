If you’re hosting a watch party for the big game or just catching up on streaming, a crisp and clear audio experience can make your living room feel more like a movie theater. Your TV’s built-in speakers are fine, but not nearly as detailed or robust as a dedicated soundbar or sound system.

Now might be a good time to upgrade, especially with Sonos’s big game sale. The brand is discounting some of my favorite soundbars and speakers. Below are some of the deals I would shop right now.

The best Sonos deals happening right now

I’ve used this soundbar for over two years, and it’s drastically improved my TV-watching experience. It has a compact design that matches my small TV and seamlessly connects via eARC HDMI and Wi-Fi. I can also switch between playing TV audio and listening to music, as well as sync it with other Sonos speakers in my space.

This is Sonos’ most premium soundbar, with more internal speakers, including two height channels, that lead to a more surround-sound experience despite being a single speaker. Like other Sonos soundbars, it can easily sync with other Sonos speakers and play audio over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

A subwoofer is a great way to add deep bass and sub-bass instantly to any home audio setup. This is Sonos’ smallest and lowest-priced subwoofer, and pairs well with any of the brands’ soundbars. Like other Sonos products, it can connect over Wi-Fi and syncs wirelessly to other Sonos speakers in your home.

The Sub 4 is a huge upgrade to your TVs bass and sub-bass, even if you don’t end up pairing it with a soundbar. “The first time I watched a movie with the Sub 4, I could feel the subwoofer shaking the couch,” says former NBC Select commerce editor Jordan Bowman. When paired with his Sonos Arc Ultra, the audio is rich, deep and layered.

These are some of my favorite over-ear headphones. The Ace stands out with its excellent on-ear controls — there is a responsive, rocking button that easily controls power, noise-cancellation modes, volume, media playback and calls. If you own a Sonos soundbar, you can transfer TV audio from the soundbar to the headphones by holding the button — making it a quick fix for quiet listening. You can learn more in my Sonos Ace review.

I’ve used this smart speaker in my bedroom for a few years — it is small and compact, but sounds clear and crisp and gets very loud. Being able to play music over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth is very convenient and adds flexibility compared to a portable Bluetooth speaker.

It’s almost a cliché to say a speaker has “room-filling sound,” but the Sonos Era 300 might be the one home speaker where it’s actually true, in my experience. It’s a spatial audio speaker that pushes sound in almost every direction when paired with spatial audio music — I’ve paired mine with Apple Music and searched for albums with spatial audio mixing to get the effect.

It’s also a great speaker when listening to your favorite (non-spatial audio) tracks — it’s powerful and can get very loud (if needed). You can learn more in our Sonos Era 300 review.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and deals including stories on smartwatches, walking shoes, cameras and more. I’ve covered Sonos and its products for years as part of my tech and deals coverage. For this story, I checked Sonos prices and price history across multiple retailers to find the best deals.

