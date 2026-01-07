Therabody makes some of our favorite recovery and wellness gadgets — think massage guns, compression boots, hot and cold wearables and more. Multiple NBC Select staffers use the brand for marathon training, post-run recovery and even skin care wellness. The brand is offering up to 40% off select recovery tools as part of its New Year sale. I found the best deals you should consider, and share them below.

The best Therabody deals happening right now

This massage gun is an NBC Select Wellness Awards winner, and is a whopping 40% off right now (probably because the brand recently launched a second generation). Multiple team members use it either as part of their training routine or to wind down. In both cases, it’s an excellent tool because of the built-in screen that shows guided massage routines to follow along with.

Red light therapy masks are a potentially effective treatment for acne and healing. Therabody’s mask has red, blue and infrared LEDs for targeting things like fine lines, acne and wrinkles. Plus, the headband provides a scalp massage during treatment sessions.

NBC Select editorial director Lauren Swanson became a fan of this gadget during marathon training — it’s much more convenient than the low-tech alternative of ice packs and heating pads. It’s a cube that can deliver hot and cold therapy up to 109 or 46 degrees Fahrenheit. It comes with a velcro strap, or you can hold it in place over the area you want to treat.

NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin uses these compression boots religiously — they are a key part of her routine before and after long runs. The controls are built into one of the boots, so Malin can simply slip them on, press a few buttons and relax for the session. “I always notice a positive difference in how I feel afterwards,” says Malin. The boots come with a carrying bag that’s easy to store or wear as a backpack.

A sleep mask can help give you control over how bright or dark it is wherever you need to sleep. Therabody’s can gently vibrate with three different patterns (and adjustable intensity) to help you relax, fall asleep and stay asleep, according to the brand.

Other notable Therabody gadgets on sale

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and deals, including stories on smartwatches, running shoes, wireless earbuds and more. I test fitness and recovery gadgets regularly, including for our NBC Select Wellness Awards. For this story, I checked Therabody product prices and price history across multiple retailers to find the best deal.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.