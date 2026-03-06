The Soundcore Liberty 4 NC are my favorite wireless earbuds for anyone on a budget — they typically cost just under $100, but right now they’re on sale for less than $60, matching their lowest price of the year. They have all the features of higher-end earbuds, without the high-end cost. Shop this limited time deal before it ends.

These have been my top pick for budget earbuds for years. They are comfortable, sound surprisingly good and can compete on features with earbuds much more expensive. You get active noise canceling, transparency mode, the ability to connect to two devices at once, wireless charging and a little bit of water resistance, all for just $57.

While they can’t match the performance of pricier earbuds like the Apple AirPods Pro 3 or Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, they also cost significantly less, making it less devastating if (read: when) you accidentally lose one on a plane or in the back of a ride share.

Why this deal is worth it

They’re 43% off — making them just $57.

They’re at their lowest price of 2026.

I’ve tested more than 50 pairs of wireless earbuds — this is one of the best budget pairs.

The wireless earbuds come in five colors.

Other Soundcore headphones on sale

These open earbuds are ideal if you want to clearly hear the world around you instead of blocking it out. They have adjustable ear hooks that wrap around the top of your ear for a secure fit that’s great for runs and other workouts. Plus they are IP55 dust and waterproof — they can handle sweat and rain with no problem.

I love these over-ear headphones because of how good they are for the price — they are comfortable, fold down to a small size for travel, and get up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

