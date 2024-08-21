Not everyone loves New York — me included. That’s why I let my apartment lease expire last year, packed my bags and moved 242 miles back home to northern Virginia.

I never imagined I would make that decision, but I genuinely loved being home — my friends and family were all there, and the simple pleasures of lower rent, driving a car and so much more outweighed how I felt here in the city. On the other hand, I also loved being at work — being around my colleagues who quickly became my best friends and talking in person was a better work environment than doing it through a Teams meeting or Zoom call, especially when we need to be in the office three times a week. So, I decided to have my cake and eat it too.

Fridays through Mondays, I stayed at home, but come Tuesday morning, I would make the quick journey into Washington, D.C., and super-commute from there for four-ish hours to New York. Once work was over, I would take the train or bus back home to Virginia, sleep and do it all over again for the next two days.

After traveling 1,452 miles a week through five states (the equivalent of 24 hours) for eight months straight, I became a pro at packing the essentials and knowing precisely what I needed to stay comfortable during these long rides and prepare for the day and journey ahead of me. Although I am no longer doing this extraneous commute, I’m here to share just how I was able to do it.

My essentials for super-commuting

Wallet, work badge, headphones, laptop, charger, toiletries, bag(s) and planner — this was my mental checklist for pre-train station essentials. Other miscellaneous items would find their way on the list depending on the day/week. Below, I gathered other must-haves that made my commute easier to handle.

Luggage

The luggage I chose would change constantly depending on my length of stay and other activities on my agenda.

For example, for day trips back and forth, I prefer using a backpack. I used to be a tote-only girl, but that was until I found my favorite backpack — Calpak Luka Laptop. I had plenty of work totes and travel backpacks in my rotation, and each one was comfortable and held all of my work essentials, including my laptop.

The four things that I looked for in my totes or backpack are:

Spacious interior Trolley sleeve (to slide on my carry-on, when necessary) Multiple organization compartments Easy to clean (especially spot clean)

On the days I spend Tuesday through Thursday in the city, I prefer a carry-on suitcase because it holds all my shoes and clothes for the three days plus extra toiletries and more. Beis’ The Carry-On Roller was my most used suitcase; it was easy to roll, had a lock so I could sleep on the train and bus without worrying about someone getting into my belongings and its handle had padding so it was comfortable to wheel around.

Having a suitcase also helps carry items, which is easier since you can roll them on the train, bus and around the city rather than multiple heavy bags. That doesn’t mean I never used a weekender — these came in handy on short two-day visits and are genuinely the goldilocks of luggage. They’re spacious and still have plenty of interior storage for my laptop, shoes, clothes and more.

Tech

I always start my day with my Hatch Restore 2 alarm clock. My old room was pitch black, and my phone alarm clock never cut it. With this sunrise alarm clock, I could gradually start gently waking up, which was crucial to never missing the train.

Through my alarm clock’s accompanying app, I could set schedules for it to go off and customize how loud and bright I needed to be so I had enough time to get ready before catching my train. Courtesy Bianca Alvarez

Headphones are the next tech essential. If I left them at home, I could guarantee the next four hours would be the longest of my life. No matter the brand or type of wireless earbuds, I would need the noise canceling option — even on the quiet car of an Amtrak train, you can hear people talking on their phones or snacking on their breakfast or dinner. The noise cancellation on my AirPod Max (over-the-ear headphones) was a game changer — I could tune out everyone around me and focus on work or catch a nap without being disrupted by the outside noise.

To free up more space in my bag for the rest of my commuting essentials, I attach the headphones to the hanging loop of my backpack, where they stay on securely. Courtesy Bianca Alvarez

As anyone who’s traveled knows, chargers are a significant component of your trip. My phone was always on the verge of dying, so I had to ensure I brought a regular charger and a portable option. Sometimes, a train or bus seat wouldn’t give me direct access to an outlet, or the outlet would be broken. You really can’t be too prepared for the four-hour trip.

Comfort

Although wellness items, tech and luggage helped with the journey, being comfortable was the most critical aspect in making my commute bearable. Seats on trains and buses are uncomfortable, the temperature is never satisfactory and I’m trying to catch as much sleep as possible.

Because of this, I invested in quality sweat sets — these are as enjoyable as pajamas but have a more “presentable” appearance. I needed each sweater to have a hood so that if I laid down, I could have that bit of fabric to block my face and hair from the surface of whatever I put my head on. When choosing a sweat set, I always chose ones that felt loose to maximize comfort and avoid feeling tight or stuffy, and the same goes for the shoes I would wear.

I also wanted to ensure an hour of quality sleep on my rides back and forth. This involved travel pillows and sleep masks. Finding the perfect one involved a lot of trial and error — it was really dependent on how much support and plush you wanted in these products. I quickly found out that I needed a lot of support because on train rides where every seat was packed, I wasn’t able to fully lay down, so I at least wanted to tilt my head.

Wellness

My toiletry bag(s) are packed to the brim because I have to get ready and semi-unready on the road. I store everything in my Béis The Cosmetics Case or my Dagne Dover Hunter Neoprene Toiletry Bag — both are spacious and hold everything you can imagine.

My perfect toiletry packing list includes the following:

I found keeping a stash of these products at my desk helped getting ready for the commute a little bit easier. My “unready” routine is more manageable because, at this point, I’m home and can go through my

What to consider when super-commuting

When you super-commute, there are a few factors you want to consider when packing and preparing for your trek.

How long you’re away from home: My commute and work day had me away from my house for roughly 16 hours a day. Knowing this helped me prepare, in the best way possible — I knew I needed a condensed morning routine, clothes to change into, work supplies and more. Honestly, it was better to be more prepared because I would spend less money on rebuying items I already had at home.

My commute and work day had me away from my house for roughly 16 hours a day. Knowing this helped me prepare, in the best way possible — I knew I needed a condensed morning routine, clothes to change into, work supplies and more. Honestly, it was better to be more prepared because I would spend less money on rebuying items I already had at home. Food and beverage. I wasn’t home for breakfast, lunch, and dinner (unless it was a late night), So I really liked to pack extra snacks to avoid buying them while in the office or in the cafe car on the train to save a few dollars. I also brought a reusable water bottle with me—this allowed me to always have a drink on hand. Basically, my mentality was that this was like a family road trip, so you want all your favorites ready and on hand.

I wasn’t home for breakfast, lunch, and dinner (unless it was a late night), So I really liked to pack extra snacks to avoid buying them while in the office or in the cafe car on the train to save a few dollars. I also brought a reusable water bottle with me—this allowed me to always have a drink on hand. Basically, my mentality was that this was like a family road trip, so you want all your favorites ready and on hand. Safety and sanity. Traveling alone in Washington D.C. and New York City had my head on a constant swivel, and it can be hard to decompress and relax if you’re worried. Consider bringing an alarm or buying locks for your items to ease your mind if you’re storing your bag or suitcase away from you. I also was constantly worried about getting sick and bringing those germs to the office or back home. While getting sick can be inevitable, I was able to ease my worries and reduce the risk (even if it was a little) by using sprays and wipes.

Super-commuting isn’t for everyone. It really takes a lot on you mentally to make those long back-and-forth journeys. Just know that anyone who is or has been doing it has outweighed the pros and cons, and living farther from work is the clear choice for them. It’s not easy, but it’s definitely doable and possible.

