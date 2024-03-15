An old, oversized shirt is fine to sleep in, but there’s just something about a pajama set that makes getting cozy and dozing off more enjoyable.

“Pajamas can make you feel polished, play a role in regulating your body temperature while you sleep, offer a higher degree of coziness and comfort and also signal to your body that it’s time to wind down and prepare for sleep,” says Ali Mejia, co-founder of Eberjey, a sleepwear and loungewear brand.

Since choosing pajamas for your wind-down routine is arguably as important as choosing the best pillow or sheets, we talked to two sleepwear experts about key factors to consider while shopping, like material and price. We’re also sharing top-rated options our NBC Select staff wear and love.

How we picked the best pajamas

To curate a list of the best pajama sets, we consulted two sleepwear experts for shopping guidance: Mejia and Emily Hikade, founder and CEO of Petite Plume, a sleepwear brand. We didn’t, however, ask them for recommendations, so any Eberjey or Petite Plume products on this list are there because they come highly recommended by NBC Select staff who have experience with them. With that being said, our experts say you should consider this criteria while shopping:

Material : The right material will depend on your preferences and the type of sleeper you are. Our list includes cotton, silk, spandex, modal bamboo and more.

: The right material will depend on your preferences and the type of sleeper you are. Our list includes cotton, silk, spandex, modal bamboo and more. Design : Based on personal preference, you may be more inclined to choose specific designs. Some common pairings include camisoles and shorts, camisoles and pants, t-shirts and shorts, t-shirts and pants, and long sleeves and pants.

: Based on personal preference, you may be more inclined to choose specific designs. Some common pairings include camisoles and shorts, camisoles and pants, t-shirts and shorts, t-shirts and pants, and long sleeves and pants. Price: Pajama sets vary in price because some come with bottoms and tops included while others are sold individually. Our list includes options as low as $22 and as high as $160.

The best pajama sets in 2024

The following pajama sets are favorites of NBC Select editors and include various design and material options to suit every type of sleeper.

Best budget pajama set: Stars Above

“I’ve been wearing these sets for years because they’re soft, cozy and affordable,” says NBC Select SEO editor Nikki Brown. “You don’t have to worry about sacrificing quality for price when you get these.” Even after multiple washes, Stars Above pajama sets stay in great condition as long as you follow the care instructions, according to Brown.

Material: 95% modal, 5% spandex | Sizes: XS-4X | Colors: Black, Navy, Gray, Light Beige, Light pink, Rose pink, Light Blue, Green floral, Rose pink/striped

Best luxury pajama set: Cotidié

Although this pajama set was NBC Select editorial director Lauren Swanson’s “something blue” the night before her wedding, it’s now a staple in her nighttime lineup. “They are more than buttery soft; they are fancy-French-butter soft,” says Swanson. “Combine these with freshly washed sheets and a shower to send dopamine levels through the roof. Truly, just thinking about them makes my brain melt into pure peace.” You can pair this top with its matching scallop sleep shorts or scallop sleep pants.

Material: 92% modal, 8% spandex | Sizes: XXS-4XL | Colors: Blue Heron, Rumba Red, Black

Best temperature-regulating pajama set: Neiwai

This brand makes some of my favorite pajamas, and after trying long-sleeve and pant options, I wanted to diversify my lineup and, luckily, fell in love with this short-sleeve and long pant set. For context, I am normally too hot or too cold while sleeping — but in these pajamas, I can reach that perfect balance. That’s because they’re soft and cozy but extremely lightweight and breathable, so I’m not overheating or layering on 100 blankets. The Classic Cozy line has different variations, so I’m able to wear the same bottoms and alternate between different shirts.

Material: 57% modal, 20% acrylic, 18% viscose, 5% spandex | Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: Purple Dove, White Swan, Pecan

Best T-shirt and short pajama set: Cozy Earth

NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider slips into this pajama set whenever she wants to feel cozy and “put together” before bed. “The fabric has a really soft, luxe feel to it,” she says. Plus, the shorts are designed with a drawstring so you can adjust the fit.

Material: 95% viscose from bamboo, 5% spandex | Sizes: XS-XXXL | Colors: Walnut, Blush, Celadon Toile, Rouge Toile, Ivory, Navy, Grey, Black, Powder Blue, Lilac, Mini Dot, Olive, Pomegranate

Best versatile pajama set: Eberjey

Eberjey makes some of Shari Uyehara’s, NBC Select manager of editorial operations, favorite pajamas. This long-sleeve and pant set has a relaxed fit for a roomy and slouchy feel, but you can also customize the fit with its adjustable sash. Reviewers say this set, in particular, is versatile enough to wear as both pajamas and loungewear.

Material: 95% tencel modal, 5% spandex | Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: Agave/Ivory, Ciel/Navy, Haute Red, Navy/Ivory, Black/Ivory

Best eco-friendly pajama set: Girlfriend Collective

NBC Select production coordinator Kelsey Fredericks swears by this t-shirt and short combo, made partly with recycled cotton material. “I feel like I’m wearing nothing but a blanket of clouds when I go to sleep in it,” she says.

Material: 50% recycled cotton, 50% tencel modal | Sizes: XXS-6XL | Colors: Morning Mist, Chamomile, Amethyst, Black, Tea, Bonsai, Papaya, Water Lily

Best cooling pajama set: Ekaour

NBC Select senior social media editor Rosalie Sparaco, an extremely hot sleeper, says this is the best set she’s ever owned, thanks to the cooling fabric that still feels soft after multiple washes. The elevated design is also similar to expensive alternatives she’s previously tried. Since falling in love with this pajama set, she’s purchased two more from the brand and currently rotates between all three.

Material: 95% rayon, 50% spandex | Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: Black, White, Army green, Caramel, Clear blue, Deep flower gray, Green and 22 more

Best camisole pajama set: Petite Plume

I was gifted this pajama set for Christmas, and wear it constantly because the silk material just makes me feel luxurious and confident. Is anyone watching me sleep? No, but I love feeling put together, even in bed. I also prefer wearing shorts because long pants can sometimes feel restrictive, so this is my dream design and material.

Material: 100% mulberry silk | Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: Azure stripe, Pink stripe, Green stripe

Best short-sleeve and pant pajama set: Lulus

This duo is silky, soft and lightweight, and the fabric quality is great, according to NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio. “This one is perfect for hot sleepers like me because the satin feels cool on my skin,” she says. Keep in mind, however, that the material is see-through, according to Godio.

Material: 95% polyester, 5% spandex | Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: White

Best warm pajama set: L.L. Bean

This flannel option, which has a 4.5-star average rating from over 5,300 reviews on Amazon, keeps you warm and cozy thanks to its brushed fabric, which means the cotton material was manipulated to create a softer feel, according to the brand. Reviewers say the material remains soft to the touch even after multiple washes, but recommend sizing up as the bottoms may shrink if not properly dried.

Material: Portuguese flannel | Sizes: XS-XL (and petite, plus and tall sizing available) | Colors: Black Watch, Bean of Freeport Cream, Angus, Dress Gordon, Indigo Tartan, Rob Roy, Vintage Tartan, Washed Bucanan

Best bundle: Lake Pajama

Lake Pajama makes some of Schneider’s favorite sleepwear, like this nightgown, and she especially loves the 100% Pima cotton fabric used for various styles across the brand. “This is the absolute softest fabric I’ve ever put on my body,” she says. If you want to try one of their sets, this bundle includes a T-shirt, shorts for hot nights and long pants for colder ones.

Material: 100% Pima cotton | Sizes: XXS-XXL | Colors: Dusty Blue Antoinette, Parisian Green, Hydrangea

How to shop for pajama sets

While shopping for a pajama set, not only should you find a pattern or print you love, but our experts also recommend thinking about the following factors to help decide which option is best for you:

Type of sleeper

Lightweight fabrics like silk and a breathable cotton blend are great if you tend to run hot throughout the night, she says. When it comes to design, consider choosing a short set, nightgown or nightshirt, says Hikade.

Soft, brushed fabrics, like flannel, will keep cold sleepers warm without causing you to overheat, according to Mejia. More covered-up styles, like long-sleeves and pants, provide added warmth as well, she says.

Sizing

When it comes to sleepwear, comfort should be the top priority, according to Hikade. However, comfortability truly depends on personal preference. Some like a loose, generous fit and others prefer a more fitted garment that doesn’t move around during sleep, says Mejia. A looser-fitting option allows for breathability and movement, while a tighter option feels snug yet cozy, the latter of which can be most beneficial for children, says Hikade.

Design features

There are certain design elements you want to pay attention to when shopping for pajama sets, whether they are big or small:

Soft threads and stitching: While these details may not seem noticeable, they’re important to note because you don’t want anything harsh or abrasive that will poke at you while you sleep, according to Mejia.

While these details may not seem noticeable, they’re important to note because you don’t want anything harsh or abrasive that will poke at you while you sleep, according to Mejia. Elastics: This gives you the right amount of stretch which helps to create a more comfortable fit, says Mejia.

This gives you the right amount of stretch which helps to create a more comfortable fit, says Mejia. Drawstrings: This element is a great way to maximize comfort, according to Hikade. They also offer more versatility, says Mejia.

This element is a great way to maximize comfort, according to Hikade. They also offer more versatility, says Mejia. Pockets: This feature is great, especially if you’re busy, on the go, or misplacing your items. It gives you a place to slip in your belongings if you’re wearing pajamas around the house before bedtime, says Hikade.

How to best care for your pajamas

To ensure the longevity of your favorite pajamas, it’s important to know the specific fabric and how best to care for it. Cotton pajamas can be washed in your machine, but keep them with like colors to avoid discoloration and machine dry without heat, according to Hikade. Certain silk pajamas can be machine-washed as well, but double-check the tags to be sure, according to our experts.

For any pajamas that can be machine-washed, Hikade generally recommends placing them in a small laundry bag apart from your other clothes and washing on a cold cycle. After that, it may be best to skip the dryer and lay your set flat to air dry instead — this will help to maintain its shape, according to Hikade.

