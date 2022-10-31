Black Friday doesn't officially start until Nov. 25, but retailers like Best Buy, Walmart and more have already kicked off their early deals so shoppers have weeks to take advantage of savings. Target’s Black Friday sale is currently live and includes discounts on brands like Apple, KitchenAid and Nintendo, as well as Target-exclusive brands like Threshold and Casaluna. Anyone can shop Target’s Black Friday sale now through Thanksgiving weekend. And if you pay with a Target RedCard, you’ll get an extra 5 percent off purchases, a perk that’s available to RedCard holders year-round.

Every Sunday leading up to Thanksgiving, Target is releasing a new batch of deals, which you can browse online and in stores. To help you keep up with the sale, we rounded up a handful of the best deals right now. We also included information about the retailer’s Holiday Price Match Guarantee and where to find Deals of the Day. In the weeks ahead, we’ll update you on Target’s new deals and other savings opportunities to look out for, especially if you’re browsing for holiday gifts.

Best Target Black Friday deals to shop now

Based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest, we rounded up some of the best deals from Target’s Black Friday sale, using Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure their discounts are at historical lows. All of these products are at their lowest price in at least three months.

You can use this TV’s built-in Roku platform to stream movies, shows, music, workout classes and more. The TV is voice-control compatible and pairs with the Roku app if you want to use your phone as a remote, or you can adjust settings with the included remote. The TV works with Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Apple Airplay and Apple Home, and it’s equipped with HDMI and USB inputs if you want to connect gaming systems, DVD players or additional speakers.

Lowest price ever according to CamelCamelCamel

The Roku Express streaming device can turn any TV into a smart TV and the latest model launched in September. You plug it in to your TV, connect it to Wi-Fi and get access to hundreds of streaming platforms across movies, TV shows, music and more. The streaming device comes with a remote, or you can control it with voice commands — it works with Siri, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant when paired with a compatible device like the Amazon Echo Dot, for example. If you connect the Roku Express to the Roku mobile app, you can use headphones for a private listening experience.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia is one of Target’s brands, and it offers home and kitchen products like this KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer in an exclusive Shaded Palm color. The hand mixer is one of the best models you can buy — it’s built with a rechargeable battery and offers seven mixing speeds. The mixer comes with two stainless steel beaters.

Ninja’s Hot & Iced Coffee Maker is one of our favorite programmable options. Using its delayed brew function you can choose what time you want your beverage to be ready and pick from classic, rich or over ice brew styles. The coffee maker comes with a thermal carafe or you can make single cups of coffee. Ninja’s Smart Scoop is included with the appliance to help you measure coffee grounds when adding them to the filter.

When shopping for a stand mixer, experts recommended this KitchenAid model for its 10 speed options, allowing you to slowly stir batter or quickly whip egg whites. The mixer has a lever to help you lift the bowl into position after you secure it to the base instead of a head that tilts back like other KitchenAid models. It’s compatible with attachments like meat grinders and pasta makers (sold separately) and comes with a flat beater, spiral dough hook and wire whip.

This Shark vacuum is similar to the brand’s bagless upright model experts previously recommended to us. You can detach the portable canister from the vacuum to clean stairs, curtains, furniture and more, and it comes with a Pet Multi-Tool to clean hair on a variety of surfaces. The vacuum’s swivel head has LED lights to help you see debris and it’s built with a HEPA filter to trap dirt, dust and other allergens.

Lowest price ever according to CamelCamelCamel

FitBit makes some of the best fitness trackers and the Luxe Activity Tracker is a water-resistant model that allows you to track exercise, sleep, health metrics like heart rate and more. Its rechargeable battery offers up to five days of usage, according to the brand, and your purchase includes a 6-month FitBit Premium membership. The fitness tracker is compatible with iPhones and Android devices.

You can control Google’s Bluetooth speaker with voice commands and ask it to stream music from a variety of platforms. Google Assistant is built-in, so it can tell you the weather, set timers or alarms and more. The speaker pairs with other Nest speakers and displays, Chromecast-enabled devices and additional compatible speakers to create a home audio system with stereo sound.

Best Target Black Friday sales to shop now

Here are some of the best sales to shop for during Target’s Black Friday sale that we think Select readers will want to know about. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

When do Target’s Black Friday deals go live?

There are two types of deals you can shop during Target’s Black Friday sale:

Weeklong Black Friday Deal s, which debut every Sunday through Thanksgiving weekend. You can get a sneak peek at weekly deals every Friday in the Target Weekly Ad.

s, which debut every Sunday through Thanksgiving weekend. You can get a sneak peek at weekly deals every Friday in the Target Weekly Ad. The Deal of the Day, which lasts for 24 hours while supplies last. Target will highlight a new Deal of the Day through Dec. 24.

Deals are available online and in-stores, and select deals are online exclusives. You can use Target’s curbside pickup (what the retailer calls Drive Up) and order pick-up options to get your products in as soon as two hours with no minimum purchase, or use same-day delivery through Shipt to receive orders in one hour (no membership fee required).

Does Target price match Black Friday deals?

Target’s Holiday Price Match Guarantee runs from Oct. 6 to Dec. 24, allowing you to price-match deals you purchase during Black Friday sales. If you shop early and Target lowers the price of an item you bought later in the season, you can request a price match within 14 days of purchase. Proof of purchase is required for all price adjustments and Target only price matches for a limited number of competitors.

Is Target open on Thanksgiving?

No, Target is not open for in-store shopping on Thanksgiving. The retailer announced that it will close stores on Thanksgiving moving forward in 2021 after it did so during the pandemic to minimize crowds.

What’s Target’s Black Friday return policy?

Target does not have a special Black Friday return policy. The retailer offers free returns on most new, unopened items within 90 days of purchase. There are specific holiday return policies for electronics and entertainment products purchased between Oct. 6 and Dec. 25, however — read more here.

Target RedCard vs Target Circle

Anyone can shop Target’s Black Friday sale, but the retailer offers two programs that can help you save even further and earn rewards during the event to use towards future purchases.

The Target RedCard is a store card that can only be used at Target. The Target Debit Card, Target Credit Card and Target Mastercard are each considered a RedCard (though you can use the Target Mastercard at any merchant that accepts Mastercard). They all give you access to the same benefits, including a 5% discount on eligible purchases, including during Black Friday. You can also get free standard shipping on most items, free two-day shipping on eligible items and an additional 30 days to return purchases beyond the standard 90-day return policy. You can learn more about other credit cards that are beneficial to use while shopping at Target from our friends at CNBC. Target Circle is a free loyalty program that offers members rewards and other perks. Members earn 1% in Target Circle earnings every time they make an eligible purchase in stores or online (purchases made with a RedCard do not receive these earnings). Eventually, you can build up earnings and use them towards a Target purchase. Target Circle members also get access to special discounts and can get 5% off a single purchase for their birthday. Members can participate in Target’s Community Giving Program, too. Members can earn and cast votes to help direct where Target makes donations to select nonprofits. If you’re a Target RedCard holder as well, you can link it to your Target Circle account to take advantage of perks offered through the rewards program.

