As shopping editors who test hundreds of products every year, we’ve pretty much seen it all — or so we thought. Every year, there’s a few products that manage to exceed our expectations and keep us coming back for more. Below, I put together a list of products that took us pleasantly by surprise in 2025, whether that’s because we were naturally skeptical about the hype, they seemed too good to be true or they’re, simply put, odd.

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Cory Fernandez, commerce editor

I drink a lot of seltzer water, and I love buying cans of it in all different flavors, especially citrus. I realized this year though that I was spending a lot of money on expensive pre-bottled or canned seltzers. So, I started making my own using an at-home soda maker and adding these True Lemon packets to give it more flavor. The lemon one is my favorite (though it also comes in several other flavors like strawberry and peach) and one packet is the equivalent of squeezing one wedge of lemon in your water, which I’d say is very accurate. I previously didn’t think it would make much of a difference, but it really surprised me in the best way.

Mili Godio, updates editor

I’ve always been skeptical when it comes to red light therapy, and most that I’ve tried haven’t impressed me. That is, until I tried the Shark Beauty CryoGlow mask, which has now seamlessly become part of my everyday routine. When I initially saw how high-tech the mask is, I was worried about it being too hard to use on a daily basis. Surprisingly, it’s incredibly easy to use: I can choose whether I want red light (to help prevent fine lines and wrinkles) or blue light (to fight acne) using the remote’s handy dial, and it automatically shuts off once the treatment is complete (each treatment only takes a few minutes). I especially love the cooling eye pads, which makes a huge difference for my under-eye circles and puffiness in the morning.

The light therapy mask emits red, blue and infrared light, plus you can use the cooling under-eye pads simultaneously with the treatments. Courtesy of Mili Godio

Rhode has several viral products, but I rarely hear about its pineapple cleanser, so I wasn’t sure what to expect when I first tried it. Fortunately, it exceeded my expectations; it doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin, gently exfoliates and removes my makeup better than most cleansers I’ve used. My skin feels extra smooth, soft and clean after I use it before bed. Despite the name, it doesn’t smell like pineapple (or anything since it’s fragrance-free, which I prefer for my rosacea-prone skin).

This Rhode cleanser gently exfoliates and smoothes skin without being irritating, says Godio. Courtesy of Mili Godio

I never thought I’d buy packs of disposable towels, but these are honestly worth every penny. I’m a germaphobe when it comes to anything that touches my face, so I go through my regular face towels quickly. That makes laundry very expensive, and considering I don’t have an in-unit washer/dryer in my apartment, it’s unrealistic to clean them as regularly as I want to. These Clean Skin Club towels have been a game changer for both my wallet and my skin.

I’m naturally very skeptical when a product blows up on social media, so my expectations weren’t very high when it came to Emi Jay hair clips. However, when I finally got my hands on both the Sweetheart Clip and the Big Effing Clip, I was floored. They’re extremely durable and manage to hold my hair in place all day, even while working out. I have very fine hair, so most clips tend to slip off, but these stayed firmly intact.

Godio uses Emi Jay’s hair clips for half-up/half-down hairstyles, updos and ponytails. Courtesy of Mili Godio

Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

The Insta360 X5 is a pricey, niche product, and I stand by the statement that no one really needs a 360 camera. But I’ve been surprised at how convenient it’s been for capturing video of my bike rides. The brand sent me a unit to try out, and it’s ideal for my needs, namely recording interesting footage from my bike hands-free. With one press of the mini remote (sold separately), I can start recording all around me, and pick the most interesting angle from the comfort of my computer and editing software instead of fiddling with my camera while riding a bicycle.

You can edit 360 footage on mobile or desktop using the brand’s free editing apps. Courtesy of Harry Rabinowitz

Rabinowitz has been using this heart rate monitor for all his outdoor runs and indoor cycling the past few months. Courtesy of Harry Rabinowitz

I tested a lot of fitness trackers this year, but one accessory that surprised me was this Coros armband heart rate monitor. Arm band (and chest strap) heart rate monitors are often more accurate than ones you wear on your wrist. More importantly, they give you flexibility when using your smartwatch during workouts. For example, I can wear my Apple Watch on top of my clothes when I’m running outside in 20 degree weather and still get my heart rate data thanks to the Coros arm band. That means no pulling down layers to check my watch or wrists exposed to cold wind (runners, you know what I’m talking about).

Zoe Malin, reporter

I got professionally fitted for running shoes this spring at Fleet Feet, and after evaluating my feet, the expert I worked with suggested that I start using these insoles. I bought them because I struggled with achilles tendonitis and shin splints earlier in the year, so I was willing to try anything that would prevent injury, although I was skeptical about their efficacy. Now that I’ve been wearing them for months (and bought a second pair), I can confidently say they’ve made a huge difference in my running. My arches are now significantly more supported, especially while I’m running long distances, my feet get less fatigued over time, my heel barely shifts around in my shoes and my rebound and propulsion are stronger. The insoles must be effectively absorbing shock, too — I haven’t had issues with achilles tendonitis or shin splints since I’ve started using them.

I’ve never consistently worn foundation — I’m a tinted sunscreen girl through and through — but as I’ve done more on-camera work this year, I had to add it to my makeup routine more often. Luckily, the NBC Select team and I tested a ton of foundations for acne-prone skin in the spring, so I was able to test drive a bunch of options. I usually think of foundation as being heavy, clogging pores and looking cakey, but this Lancôme foundation exceeded my expectations in every way. It’s lightweight yet still offers full coverage, completely matte (which is essential when I’m on-air and under bright lights), and has never irritated my acne or caused me to break out. It goes on super smooth with a makeup sponge, brush or my hands, and still looks flawless after I wear it for over 12 hours. I’m thoroughly impressed by the foundation every time I wear it, and I have no doubt that I’ll buy another bottle when this one runs out. I’m obsessed with Lancôme’s La Base Pro Perfecting Primer, too, which I religiously wear under this foundation.

This Lancome matte foundation makes Malin’s skin look flawless without causing breakouts or irritation. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

I get monthly facials at Glowbar, and this winter, my esthetician recommended that I start using a mandelic acid serum to gently exfoliate, which I wasn’t doing consistently. I also use Tretinoin, so I alternate between this serum and the medicated cream every other night. Incorporating mandelic acid into my skin care routine has made a surprisingly noticeable difference in my skin’s appearance and texture. I didn’t think I’d see such obvious results, but I did within a month or two. My skin feels smoother and my pores are less clogged, leading to less blackheads, especially on my nose and around my chin. I only need a little drop of this serum to cover my face, and it’s super soothing, so I look forward to using it. It’s never irritated my skin or caused dryness, which are issues I’ve faced while trying other exfoliants in the past. I just ordered another bottle — it’s only about $8 and works extremely well, so I don’t foresee myself splurging on a more expensive option any time soon.

Ashley Morris, associate SEO reporter

I’m a huge fan of hypochlorous acid sprays — I use them as toners, midday skin refreshers in the summertime, and as a treatment for cuts and bites. However, after spending years as a Tower28 SOS Facial Spray devotee, I wasn’t really interested in trying other brands — until I heard about this option from Magic Molecule. I love how quickly this spray absorbs into my skin and how light and fine the mist feels. It also layers really well with my other products, causing no pilling, streaking or residue. I also love that it comes in mini sizes, so I can use it while I’m on the go.

I’ve always been a natural mosquito magnet, and over the years I’d pretty much come to accept my fate of being eaten alive every time it’s warm out or I’m on vacation. However, after using this bug bite spray on my birthday trip to Rio last winter, I won’t travel without it. Although it doesn’t help prevent bites, The Bug Bite Thing uses suction to reduce the size and irritability of my mosquito bites, making them much easier to bear. Now, I take it with me everywhere in the summertime, and pack multiple when I’m on vacation.

Rebecca Rodriguez, editorial projects manager

This was a year of skin care discoveries for me, and this was one of my most surprising additions. Like a lot of people, I’m looking to achieve glass skin — and after doing a ton of research online and bombarding our beauty editor, Mili, with questions, I decided to build a K-beauty routine. I was surprised to learn that the first step is a daily oil cleanser. As someone with sensitive and dry skin, I was initially worried because I only ever use an oil cleanser or cleansing balm to remove makeup. But this one from The Face Shop is super gentle and doesn’t feel like it’s stripping my dry skin. Since I started using it four months ago, my skin feels significantly cleaner and brighter at the end of each day (and I’m still on my first bottle).

This was another skin care discovery I made on my way to building my perfect K-beauty routine. Yes, I was persuaded by TikTok to purchase this, which I do very rarely, but I’m glad the algorithm got me this time. These Medicube ZeroPore Pads gently exfoliate my skin without irritating or drying it out. Now, my pores are also basically nonexistent.

Any cat parent knows that introducing a new toy, scratcher or bed can be a hit or miss with our furry friends. Once I introduced this Leisure tunnel to my cats, Luna and Enzo, I held my breath to see what their reaction was going to be. At first, they ignored it completely. I convinced my husband to give it a few more days before we got rid of it, and I’m so glad I did. This is definitely one of my cats’ favorite things in our house, whether they’re sleeping on the bed in the center of the tunnel or hiding inside. The best thing that has come out of this is when they play together in the tunnel because my cats usually don’t get along, so that’s a very big deal. We’ve had it for seven months now and they’re still just as interested in it as they were at the beginning. Whenever we can’t find one of them, we always check the tunnel (and they’re usually there).

Jem Alabi, editorial operations associate

I’ve only used the PMD Personal Microderm Elite Pro a few times so far, but I’m genuinely impressed by how much softer and brighter my skin already looks. It’s not painful at all, the instructions are easy to follow (plus there are helpful videos), and I’ve noticed my nighttime skin care actually absorbs better after I use it. I also love that I can use it on my body, especially my legs. I have been getting compliments left and right about how even my face looks, plus the hyperpigmentation that I’ve been dealing with for months has significantly faded within just a week.

This exfoliator gives Alabi smoother, more even skin after only a few times using it. Courtesy of Jem Alabi

The other day, my hairstylist commented on how much fuller my roots looked, and thinking back, I realized I’d been using the Divi Scalp Serum pretty consistently over the past few months. I have a dry, dandruff-prone scalp and wear protective styles, so these drops helped keep my scalp feeling clean with noticeably less buildup when I took them down. There’s a slight tingle (think peppermint, like mouthwash). While it’s definitely on the expensive side, I think it holds its own against the Cécred Edge Drops, which I also love.

I recently bought several of these fingerprint door locks after they were recommended to me by a handyman. Now, I can unlock my door with my fingerprint, a PIN code, a traditional key or even my phone when I’m nearby, and the lock itself feels sturdy and well made.

The door handle has a keypad that lights up along with a keyhole for multiple ways of entry Courtesy of Jem Alabi

Caitlin Cusack, associate social media editor

Electrolytes were a huge trend in 2025, but I couldn’t find a flavor from any brand that I really loved. Liquid IV launched their hot chocolate electrolyte powder a few months ago, and I was extremely skeptical. I have very high standards for hot chocolate — it has to be chocolatey, not too watery and flavorful. Going in, I had very low expectations for the hydrating hot chocolate, but I was pleasantly surprised. It actually tastes like hot chocolate, especially when you add a little bit of milk.

(Editor note: The Hot Chocolate flavor is currently out of stock, but there are plenty of other flavors to choose from, including Strawberry, Raspberry Lemonade and White Peach.)

Liquid IV’s hot chocolate is flavorful without being watery or too sweet, says Cusack. Courtesy of Caitlin Cusack

I have dark brown hair, so finding a good dry shampoo that doesn’t leave a white cast on my hair has always been a challenge. ColorWow launched this “invisible” dry shampoo this year, and I was immediately skeptical. How can a dry shampoo work well if you don’t have to spend five minutes blending it in? I’m not really sure about the science behind it, but it really works. It almost immediately adds volume and shine to dirty hair, even if I’m four or five days out from a wash. And the best part is it leaves absolutely no signs of residue, which has always been a struggle for me.

If you have a TikTok account, you’ve probably seen a Lola Blanket (even if you didn’t even realize it). I wasn’t so sure about the hype around this blanket, and $400 sounds ridiculous for something that’s just going to sit on my bed. But once I got one for myself, I immediately understood. This is definitely the softest blanket I’ve ever used — it’s fluffy, big and even feels a little bit weighted, so it’s great if you want to feel cozy without being suffocated. As soon as I got this blanket, I was already planning to buy one for everyone I know.

Although it’s pricey, this editor-favorite blanket is super soft, slightly weighted and breathable. Courtesy of Caitlin Cusack

Kalohe Danbara, NBC Select intern

I saw videos all over the internet claiming that this product gives your lips color that lasts all day, but I figured it was too good to be true. Most lip products barely last an hour on me. Eventually, I caved and bought it, and it’s now one of my go-to everyday lip products. It’s definitely an nontraditional lip liner: You apply a thick layer to your lips and leave it on for a few minutes before peeling it off. The result is a beautiful color that lasts most of the day, even after eating and drinking.

Georgea Hall, NBC Select Page

I had seen a lot about Target’s collection of weighted stuffed animals over the past few years, but I did not realize just how good one could be until I tried this dinosaur. Yes, it may be designed for kids, but don’t let that stop you — it delivers the kind of comforting weight you didn’t know you needed until you have it.

A weighted stuffed animal can help you sleep better and provides a sense of comfort, according to Hall. Courtesy of Georgea Hall

I’m a big fan of overalls, so much so that they probably take up half of my closet. Naturally, I’ve tried a lot of different pairs over the years, and these have quickly earned a top spot in my rotation. I had seen them all over TikTok and Pinterest and finally decided to give them a try. I’d never tried barrel-leg pants, and I didn’t expect them to look this flattering in overall form, but I’m obsessed.

Since they have so much hype on social media, I wasn’t initially sure about spending money on the Adidas Sambas. But when I tell you I wear mine five out of the seven days of the week, I’m not kidding. They’re the perfect shoe to wear with just about anything. I reach for them when I’m running errands, heading to work or going out with friends because they always pull any outfit together. They’re comfortable enough for long days, easy to style with jeans, trousers or dresses, and have that classic look that never feels overdone.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an editorial and production intern for NBC Select. For this article, I asked NBC Select editors to share what products took them by surprise in 2025.

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