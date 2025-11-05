When shopping for thoughtful, personalized gifts for the holidays, sometimes, your budget doesn’t align with your vision. Thankfully, there are plenty of exciting, meaningful gifts that won’t cause you to overspend. Below, I list budget-friendly gift ideas for everyone on your list, including foodies, frequent travelers, beauty enthusiasts and fitness lovers — all under $50.

The best gifts under $50 in 2026

Every item on this list is an NBC Select editor-favorite brand, products we’ve written about before or highly rated top sellers from past gift guides. Keep in mind that most brands and retailers have specific holiday cutoff dates, which means if you order after that date, it’s not guaranteed that your gift will arrive before the holidays. While the below gifts should arrive on time using standard and/or expedited shipping, make sure to look at each brand’s cutoff date and availability before placing your order.

“The Pura diffuser is one of my favorite things in my house — it looks sleek and seamless in my apartment, and it’s such a little luxury to have,” says NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio. “I love that I can customize it using the Pura app, so I can adjust when I want my home to smell a certain way.” Your giftee can plug it into an open outlet and it will release up to two fragrances in regular intervals throughout the day. The interchangeable scent bottles last for up to 120 hours each, and they can connect it to their phone to adjust its intensity and set timers, according to the brand.

“I’m so obsessed with Soft Services’ Buffing Bars — I’ve gone through too many to count in the last few months,” says Godio. “It exfoliates and moisturizes my skin at the same time, so I feel super smooth and hydrated every time I use it. This one in particular is my favorite because it smells like vanilla, espresso, coconut and citrus.”

Everyone knows someone who’s always losing their keys, wallet or suitcase. AirTags help Apple users locate their stuff using a built-in speaker or the Find My app on their phone. Many of our editors use them and love them for their convenience, easy setup and long battery life.

This straightforward word puzzle game is a great way to exercise your brain and kill time. The rules are simple: Roll the dice and complete a crossword-style puzzle without using the letter Q. Each word must be at least three letters long and, similar to Scrabble, the word must be in the dictionary (and no proper names). Godio says this is one of her favorite games to take on trips. “It’s small enough to take on the go, and it’s a great game to play solo or with family and friends,” she says.

With this 758-piece Lego plant set your giftee can build nine plants in accompanying terracotta pots. Some plants are more difficult to build than others — the tallest plant measures 6.5 inches high — so it’s a great pick for both kids and adults. The set comes with digital building instructions, too.

Our NBC Select editors are obsessed with Swedish candy — no matter the time of day, you’ll always find a pack or two (or four) of the sweet treats laying around our office. “As a candy fanatic, I think a gift box like this one from Sockerbit is one of the quickest ways to put a smile on someone’s face,” says Godio. The brand offers several mix-and-match candy options to send directly to your giftee’s home, and the sweet and sour mix is Godio’s favorite. “It really satisfies most people’s sweet tooth,” she says.

Made from 100% Mulberry silk, this eye mask is a little luxury your giftee can take to bed. It has a soft cushioning on the inside, provides blackout coverage and the silk material won’t pull or tug at their skin.

A cozy hobby, like completing a puzzle, is the cornerstone of the winter season. Le Puzz’s puzzles have diverse and vibrant images that make putting the pieces together actually enjoyable. You can choose from dozens of options with 81, 500 or 1,000 pieces.

I take this travel-friendly perfume spray wherever I go, and it especially comes in handy when I’m traveling and can’t take a full-sized fragrance. The mix of floral and musk makes the scent perfect for any occasion, too. This scent also comes in a fragrance oil rollerball, which is even easier to apply on the go.

Quince is one of our favorite brands for both bedding and apparel. Perfect for the colder weather, this sweater is made from 100% Mongolian cashmere. “Quince cashmere feels really well made — especially considering its price point,” says former NBC Select senior commerce editor Lindsay Schneider, who owns many pieces from the brand (some of which she’s bought herself, others of which were sent to her from the brand). “I have a lot of Quince’s cashmere and think it’s such a great buy.”

One of our favorite gifts for coffee lovers, these coasters are made from a diatomaceous stone material that absorbs moisture and dries fast to prevent watermarks on furniture, according to the brand. “Unlike other coasters I’ve tried, these instantly absorb any condensation that drips off my glasses, keeping my table totally dry,” says NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin. “They’re also practically indestructible — I’ve dropped them dozens of times and they still look perfect.” They come in a set of four in your choice of two colors (slate and sandstone).

This popular tote bag is a favorite of Schneider, who notes it’s extremely spacious and durable. “I’m always surprised by how much it can hold,” she says. However, there aren’t any pockets, so Schneider recommends using a small cosmetic pouch to keep smaller items organized.

A handwritten note for any momentous occasion goes a long way — and it feels much more personal than a standard “thank you” text. A custom notecard set is a great way to get your giftee started on their stationery collection. Papier has several custom stationery sets in unique patterns, including eclectic trims, animal prints and floral motifs.

Emi Jay’s hair clips are in high demand right now, thanks to rave reviews on social media — and for good reason. “These are some of my favorite hair accessories; they’re extremely durable and come in a ton of cute designs,” says Godio. “I have the Big Effing Clip and the Sweetheart Clip in multiple sizes, and each one does a great job at holding my hair without pulling or tugging at it.” The Big Effing Clip is one of the brand’s bestsellers and can hold a full head of hair.

NBC Select contributor Maria Cassano uses these syrups to make cafe-quality lattes at home. “They’re delicious and a lot more affordable than spending $7 on a single cup from a local coffee shop,” she says. Each Proper syrup is sweetened with straightforward, natural ingredients like cane sugar and agave, according to the brand. They’re also gluten-free, vegan and come in tons of flavors, including vanilla, pumpkin spice, pistachio, lavender and salted caramel, so your recipient can recreate their favorite popular drinks.

You’ve probably seen these patterned juice glasses all over your social media feed, and we can confirm that they’re fully worth your money. “I have several sets of these glasses and they add such a fun, playful vibe to my kitchen,” she says. “I love that they have a ton of patterns, including for several holidays like Halloween and Valentine’s Day.”

This sunset lamp projector is a unique gift for the person who has everything. Using a color-changing LED, a rotating head and a flexible tripod, it projects a sun-mimicking circle of light onto ceilings and walls. The USB cord has a remote control so your recipient can change its mode and brightness, but it also syncs up to a phone app for more customization options.

Leatherology makes practical, polished accessories from full-grain leather — many of which are customizable. This tee holder can store up to five tees in its slots and your giftee can attach it to their golf bag via its light gold-toned clip. It comes in five colors and if you’re okay with spending a little more money, you can add custom debossed initials for an additional $15.

Artifact Uprising is our best overall pick in our guide to photo books, and this under-$25 option is a great gift for best friends, frequent travelers or new parents. You can customize the size, cover color, foil color and interior photos to create a one-of-a-kind book filled with personal memories.

“When I first tried these brownies, I had to stop myself from eating the entire box in one go,” says Godio. “Yes, they’re pricey, but each brownie is perfectly sweet, rich and packed with flavor.” This gift box comes with eight brownies total, two of each of four flavors: original (chocolate, caramel and pecans), triple chocolate, salted caramel and cookie dough.

This ceramic tray can serve as a catch-all dish for jewelry and keys, or as a chic holder for soaps, lotions and candles. With beautifully fluted edges and a contrasting trim, it adds a perfectly sophisticated flair to your giftee’s space.

Momofuku’s Chili Crunch is one of Godio’s favorite things to keep stocked in her kitchen. “It single-handedly made me a fan of spice — the flavor is so good, and I love putting it on my noodles or on top of my avocado toast in the morning,” she says. The Chili Crunch perfectly balances spicy and sweet: It has an umami base, crispy shallots, sesame seeds, dried garlic and coconut sugar. You can buy it individually or as a pack of four.

Rhode’s viral phone case just got an upgrade: As part of the brand’s new Birthday Edit, Rhode released a version with MagSafe technology, so it easily snaps on and off of your phone. The silicone case molds to fit Rhode’s Peptide Lip Treatment (one of our favorite lip balms) or Peptide Lip Tint, and it works with all MagSafe-compatible iPhone models and cases.

Handmade in Japan, these mini glass accessories give your favorite sushi lover a chic, sanitary spot to rest their chopsticks. They come in a set of five so if they want to use them when they have company, each of their guests can have one.

This recovery set comes with three lightweight massage balls to ease tension and boost post-workout recovery, according to Lululemon. They’re made from a blend of dense foam and rubber, and each ball has a different texture to massage muscles in various ways. The set also includes a mesh drawstring bag for storage and portability.

“Upgrading someone’s everyday essentials — like hand soap and sanitizer — is one of my favorite types of gifts,” says Schneider. “Aesop is a brand that always falls into that category for me. Their stuff is expensive, but it feels special so I think it’s a great option for the holidays.” This hand balm, which has a citrus, woody, herbaceous aroma, is designed to hydrate and soften dry hands and cuticles without leaving a greasy residue, according to Aesop.

Former NBC commerce editor Jordan Bowman loves Buck Mason T-shirts because they’re made from soft but durable cotton that holds its shape after multiple washes. “This has the perfect vintage feel,” he says. “The texture gives it a nice bit of character and the shirt drapes and hangs nicely with a classic cut. I’ve owned this tee for over two years and it’s been one of my favorites ever since.” It’s made from loose-knit cotton and comes in nine colors and six size options.

This gift box includes three 12-ounce boxes of whole-bean coffee: Corsica (dark roast), Nizzae and Monaco (both medium roasts). “La Colombe is by far one of my favorite roasters — the coffee has tons of flavor and tastes smooth without any bitterness,” says Godio. Needless to say, it’s a thoughtful assortment for the coffee lover in your life.

Dusen Dusen is a favorite brand among our NBC Select staffers. “I’m obsessed with Dusen Dusen’s patterns — they’re always so bright and interesting,” says Schneider. This salt and pepper grinder adds a unique flair to your loved one’s kitchen. Plus, you can get them as a set of two.

This deliciously whimsical pasta candle smells like neroli, jasmine and orange blossom and burns for up to 30 minutes, according to the brand. “When I saw this candle, I knew I’d found the perfect Christmas Eve gift for my Italian mother and aunt,” says NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez. “It was a big hit, they both have them in their kitchens so they can think of me whenever they’re cooking pasta.”

These under-eye patches help to brighten and de-puff under-eyes using niacinamide and caffeine. They have a non-slip, non-gooey texture that won’t slide around your giftee’s face, plus they’re safe for sensitive skin. This set includes six pairs.

Whether you’re shopping for a student, avid traveler, techie or organization enthusiast, you can’t go wrong with this Baggu flat pouch set. Each order includes three pouches (one small, one medium, and one large), all made from recycled nylon with zippers. You can get them in your choice of eight patterns and color combinations — all of which are machine-washable.

For the matcha lover in your life, this hand-made ceremonial matcha bowl lets them make it right at home. It comes in multiple patterns and colors to fit their individual style. You can also gift them ceremonial matcha powder and a bamboo whisk to complete their at-home set.

This mini table lamp lays flat and unfolds into a paper shade of various heights, so your giftee can take it with them during late night bathroom runs or reading. It emits a warm white light and comes with a USB-C cable to recharge it.

Godio, who is a huge fan of Le Creuset’s cookware, loves to use these mini cocottes to cook mini pot pies, cakes and mac and cheese. “They’re perfect to have around for making dishes in smaller portions,” she says. “Plus, the colors are vibrant and pretty — it’s a great piece of decor, too.”

The Yeti Rambler is one of our go-to reusable water bottles — though your giftee can put any drink they want in it. It’s double-wall vacuum insulated to preserve the temperature of liquids; it can keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cool, for hours, according to Yeti. It comes in three sizes and ample color options, and you can customize it with your giftee’s favorite NFL team for an additional $10 per side.

This money clip is made from titanium, giving it a durable but springy quality, according to Craighill. Its curved shape is inspired by the hairpin turn at the Monaco Grand Prix, according to the brand, and it comes in bronze, silver or black.

Malin loves Maldon Salt and says she gifts this tub to most of her friends and family. “I buy all of my friends this fancy sea salt because it’s something I know they wouldn’t buy themselves, and it elevates everything they cook or bake,” she says. “I go through at least one tub every six months because I put it on everything myself.”

Help your favorite travelers relive their favorite trips with these national park candles. With scents like Acadia, Yellowstone, Grand Canyon and Everblades, each one’s inspired by the trees, plants and flora of its named park. They’re made from soy wax with essential oils and balsa wood wicks, all in an aluminum tin with a vintage-style label.

Available in five designs and size options, this tortilla throw blanket is both functional and fun spirited. It’s made from machine-washable fleece and has a 4.8-star average rating from more than 67,000 reviews on Amazon.

“Within minutes of turning this warmer on, it begins to melt the wax of my candle and diffuse its scent throughout my home,” says Malin. “I find that my candles give off a much more prominent scent when I use my candle warmer instead of lighting them, and overall, they last longer. I also love that it also acts as a lamp in my home, and is a beautiful piece of decor.” This lamp has a wooden base and has an automatic shut-off function with an adjustable timer. You can also change its brightness and control how fast you want your candle to melt, according to the brand.

This 3-in-1 charger has wireless magnetic snaps to keep your tech in place when charging. “I bought myself this on Black Friday and with it, I can charge my phone, Apple watch and Airpods all at once,” says Mittapalli. “Once I’m done I can then fold it up and put it away in my desk.” All three of those devices can reach at least 50% battery after 70 minutes of charging, according to the brand.

I’m an updates editor at NBC Select who has written gift guides about beauty, food, home goods and more for over five years.

Maria Cassano is an e-commerce writer and editor who writes for Bustle, Food & Wine, Elite Daily, Allure, The Zoe Report and more.

