A new year calls for a new skin care routine, and Ulta is here to help: From now through Jan. 17, you can shop daily beauty deals up to 50% off during the Love Your Skin Sale. You can get some of our editors’ favorite brands on sale, including Medicube, Cosrx and Clinique, plus free shipping for Diamond and Platinum Ulta Beauty Rewards members.

Below, I gathered some of the best deals to shop during Ulta’s Love Your Skin Sale based on our past coverage and personal favorites from our NBC Select shopping experts.

Selected. Our top picks





The best Ulta Love Your Skin Sale deals

Best Jan 5 deals

I’ve been using this moisturizer for years now, and it’s one of my favorites for restoring hydration when my skin is feeling particularly dry. Its main ingredient, snail mucin, is great for soothing irritated, sensitive skin, according to the brand. The moisturizer also absorbs quickly and has a non-greasy finish.

These pimple patches can tackle early-stage acne, according to the brand. The salicylic acid helps to target blemishes, while niacinamide fades dark spots and succinic acid helps to control excess oil and shine. The brand recommends wearing each dot for at least six hours.

More Jan 5 deals

Best Jan 6 deals

This skin care device uses spinning, aluminum oxide crystal discs to help exfoliate dead skin and stimulate new cell growth, according to the brand. It includes a suction feature that helps to boost collagen, firm skin and reduce the look of pores. For best results, the brand recommends using it on clean, dry skin.

I love using cleansing balms to remove makeup. This balm from It Cosmetics has rosehip oil, shea butter and ceramides to prevent dryness and easily melts away your makeup without rubbing or tugging at the skin. Plus, it’s safe for sensitive skin.

More Jan 6 deals

Best Jan 7 deals

We love moisturizers with SPF, and Supergoop is a longtime NBC Select staff favorite. This moisturizer has ectoin, hyaluronic acid and glycerin to strengthen your skin’s moisture barrier, along with red algae to help balance oiliness, according to the brand. The moisturizer’s texture is also lightweight, making it great for warmer weather.

You can use this serum to address hyperpigmentation and texture for brighter, glowier skin, according to the brand. It has vitamin C, which helps treat and defend against discoloration, along with glycolic acid to exfoliate dead skin cells. You can use the serum daily, both in the morning and at night.

More Jan 7 deals

More sales to shop during the Ulta Love Your Skin Sale

The below sales start on January 4 and run through January 10.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who’s been covering skin care, hair care and body care for over two years. I frequently report on beauty deals during big sale events like Amazon Prime Day, along with weekly reporting on sales and deals from our favorite brands and retailers, including Ulta.

