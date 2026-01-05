For many people, a new year means a new swing at health and wellness, and this week, Target has you covered with deals on everything you need to get started. During Target Wellness Week, which runs through Jan. 11, you can save on top-rated fitness apparel and accessories, including water bottles, leggings and yoga mats, along with tech like massage devices and fitness trackers to level up your routine and recovery.

Below, I gathered some of the best deals to shop during Target Wellness Week based on our past coverage and personal favorites from our NBC Select shopping experts.

The best Target Wellness Week deals

My Blenderbottle has been a staple in my fitness routine for years. As someone who takes both creatine and protein supplements for my workouts, an easy mixing method is a must, and that’s exactly what the bottle provides. It has a locking lid and a rounded bottom to prevent clumping, according to the brand. It’s dishwasher-safe, too.

Fitbit makes some of our favorite fitness trackers, and the Inspire 3 is an ideal option for beginners. It tracks traditional fitness metrics like steps and heart rate, along with more detailed metrics like blood oxygen levels, skin temperature and stress management, according to the brand. The battery lasts for up to 20 days and it’s water-resistant up to 50 metres.

A good pair of sneakers are essential for many wellness routines, and these Reebok running shoes are designed for both indoor and outdoor workouts, according to the brand. They have a supportive, curved outsole that helps evenly spread out your steps, along with a durable, suede leather upper that can withstand rough terrain, according to Reebok.

Over-ear headphones are great for workouts because you can listen to your favorite playlists and podcasts without having to worry about earbuds falling out or a wire restricting your movement. These Beats headphones have up to 50 hours of battery life, an adjustable headband and a comfortable, ergonomic design, according to the brand.

You can use this kettlebell set to help challenge yourself during at-home workouts, and I personally love using them for lunges and squats. The set includes three kettlebells in 5-, 10- and 15-pound weights, along with a rack for easy storage. They’re made from a sturdy, plastic-coated concrete and have a wide grip to make them easier to hold, according to the brand.

This is our pick for best overall massage gun because of its triangle-shaped ergonomic grip, which NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz says makes it easier to get to hard-to-reach areas. It has five speeds and it’s quieter than other massage guns that Rabinowitz has tested, he says.

This yoga mat is lightweight, durable and has a non-slip surface that helps support you through your poses, according to the brand. The mat is also reversible, with both sides having a non-slip texture.

These leggings are made from a poly-spandex blend that’s soft and comfortable enough for running, yoga, strength training and more, according to the brand. They don’t hold onto odor and are machine-washable, plus they have a side pocket so you can easily store your phone.

