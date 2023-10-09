Walmart’s Deals Holiday Kickoff sale is officially here and the retailer is offering discounts on products across shopping categories online and in stores. The savings event runs until October 12th at 7PM EST and it’s open to all shoppers, not just Walmart Plus members. You can also choose from pickup and delivery options like curbside pickup, same-day delivery and more.

To help you make the most of Walmart’s Holiday Kickoff sale, we compiled some of the best deals we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event, just like we’re doing for Amazon’s fall Prime Day.

Best Walmart deals live now

Below, we’re sharing the best deals live at Walmart right now. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we made sure each is at least 20% off and highly rated. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including Select Wellness Award, Pet Award and Bed & Bath Award winners.

4.4-star average rating from 676 reviews at Walmart

We love Dyson at Select, and this cordless option is a powerful yet lightweight alternative to some of the brand’s heavier models. This vacuum has up to 40 minutes of run time and can be converted to a handheld, according to the brand. It also comes with a hair screw tool, specifically for pet hair removal from surfaces and small crevices.

4.1-star average rating from 3,397 reviews at Walmart

This highly-rated single-serve espresso machine is a compact option for coffee-lovers with limited counter space. It can store up to nine K-Cup pods, and its removable drip tray can hold travel mugs of up to 7 inches, according to the brand. This coffee machine also conserves energy by automatically shutting off 90 seconds after your last brew, and comes in seven different colors, including black, pink, blue and more.

4.7-star average rating from 3,149 reviews at Walmart

Carote makes some of the best cookware sets for at-home chefs, and this 8-piece set is made of non-stick granite with a stainless steel base for better stovetop conductivity, according to the brand. It comes with an 11.5 inch frying pan, a 9.5 inch frying pan, a 5 quart saute pan with a lid, a 2 quart saucepan with a lid, and a 4.2 quart casserole dish with a lid, all of which can be cleaned using warm water and detergent.

5-star average rating from 549 reviews at Walmart

Dreo makes some of the highest-rated space heaters on the market, and this model not only allows precise, degree-specific temperature control, but also comes with a handle for easy transportation and portability. Plus, it includes tilt-detection sensors and is built with flame retardant-materials for enhanced safety, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 1,146 reviews at Walmart

This smartwatch is a one of Apple’s mid-range offerings, with fitness tracking, phone calls and texting as included features. The watch also has built-in heart rate monitors, which alert you to low, high and irregular heart rates, along with an SOS feature for emergencies, according to Apple. It’s made of 100% recycled aluminum, and is swimproof and water-resistant.

Best Walmart sales to shop

Here are the best Walmart sales that we think you should know about.

Up to 40% off fashion and apparel Up to 30% off Dyson Up to $200 off tech Up to 30% off beauty gifts

Best sales at other retailers right now

Here are some other sales happening right now or in the week ahead that you may want to browse as well.

Amazon: Amazon is hosting Prime Big Deal Days, a 48-hour exclusive sale event for Amazon Prime members, from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11. Lowe’s: Up to 75% off select merchandise Petco: Up to 50% off storewide with Early Black Friday Deals Wayfair: Up to 50% off home furnishings during the Surplus Sale

Why trust Select?

Ashley Morris is an associate reporter for Select who has covered deals and sales on a weekly basis. To round up the best Walmart Holiday Kickoff sales, she found highly rated products being offered at a discount during the event.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.