Prime Big Deal Days — Amazon’s second Prime Day event of the year — will take place from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11. Leading up to the sale, the retailer is rolling out discounts across product categories and offering a handful of Prime member-exclusive promotions, like a discount on Grubhub orders and additional cashback with eligible credit cards. You can also start signing up for invite-only Prime deals right now.

To help you make the most of Amazon’s fall Prime Day event, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about early deals and promotions. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities leading up to the official kickoff of Prime Big Deal Days at 3 a.m. EDT on Oct. 10.

SKIP AHEAD Best early deals to shop now | What are invite-only deals? | Exclusive promotions available now

Best early October Prime Day deals live now

Before the start of Prime Big Deal Days, members can shop early deals across categories. Currently, these exclusive deals are only available through Amazon’s Buy with Prime program. This means instead of buying discounted products through Amazon’s website, you’ll be directed to the brand’s website to make a purchase.

You can browse Prime Big Deal Days exclusive discounts on Amazon and when you click on a specific product, you’ll be directed to the brand’s website. There, you can take advantage of the exclusive discount by clicking on the blue “Buy with Prime” button. You’ll be prompted to sign in with your Amazon account to checkout. The shipping address and payment method you typically use to make purchases on Amazon will automatically populate, and you’ll get the same fast, free shipping Prime members are eligible for.

Below, we’re sharing the best early fall Prime Day deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

iHealth’s rapid Covid test is one of the best FDA-authorized options available and it delivers results in 15 minutes. Each individual kit comes with all the materials needed to do two tests — iHealth recommends testing twice over three days with 24 to 48 hours between them. You perform the test using a nasal swab, a test card and processing fluid.

This is one of our favorite home security cameras because it’s designed to be used inside or outside your home. The device offers two-way voice control so you can listen and speak to anyone nearby while watching livestream footage via Wyze’s companion app. The camera is compatible with smart assistants like Amazon Alexa and Hey Google — you can control the device with voice commands and connect it to other smart home devices. Color night vision helps you clearly see what’s outside your home once the sun goes down, and the camera is IP65 weather resistant against water and dust.

A paddle is an essential piece of pickleball equipment for any player. This one is designed for beginner and intermediate players due to its 7.3-ounce weight, according to the brand. The paddle is made from a glass fiber composite face and polypropylene core. Its handle is 5.1 inches long and has a cushioned ribbed grip.

Adding this clay mask to your weekly skin care routine can help tighten pores, prevent breakouts and even out your skin tone, according to the brand. It’s made with clay that pulls excess oil and impurities out of skin, as well as sea kelp, an anti-inflammatory ingredient that reduces redness, according to Know Beauty. The face mask also contains lactic acid, an alpha hydroxy acid and chemical exfoliant, and mint extracts, which create a tingling effect on skin. After applying the mask, you leave it on for four to 10 minutes before washing off with warm water.

Bearaby’s weighted blanket is a great cozy gift if you’re already thinking about the holidays. This specific model is made from a soft velvet material that’s composed in-part from plastic bottles. The open knit design of the Velvet Napper allows air to flow through it, preventing you from overheating. The weighted blanket is available in three weight options — 15, 20 or 25 pounds — and six colors including Rose Quartz, White Opal and Jade (green).

What are Prime invite-only deals?

Amazon debuted Prime invite-only deals during July’s Prime Day sale and you can participate again during Prime Big Deal Days this October. Through the program, Prime members can request an invitation to select deals that are expected to sell out, like specific beauty products, headphones, TVs and more.

You can start browsing and signing up for invite-only deals right now on Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days homepage. Amazon will notify members via email if they get an invitation to shop the deals they request access to during Prime Day, which will include instructions on how to purchase items at the exclusive discounted price. Purchases must be completed before the end of the event on Oct. 11. You’ll also receive an email if you did not get selected to shop the invite-only deal you signed up for.

Here are some of the invite-only deals you can currently sign up for:

Prime Big Deal Days promotions available now

Beyond early deals and invite-only deals, Amazon is also offering the following promotions leading up to Prime Big Deal Days.

Amazon Music Unlimited : Prime members who have not tried the service yet can get four months free, or can purchase one month of Amazon Music Unlimited and get an Echo Pop for $4.99. Prime members who already subscribe can upgrade to a Family Plan for free for four months.

: Prime members who have not tried the service yet can get four months free, or can purchase one month of Amazon Music Unlimited and get an Echo Pop for $4.99. Prime members who already subscribe can upgrade to a Family Plan for free for four months. Amazon Photos : Prime members get a $15 Amazon credit when they download the Amazon Photos app and upload their first photo. This promotion is available through Oct. 7.

: Prime members get a $15 Amazon credit when they download the Amazon Photos app and upload their first photo. This promotion is available through Oct. 7. Grubhub : Prime members can get $5 their order when they spend $25 or more with code PRIME5.

: Prime members can get $5 their order when they spend $25 or more with code PRIME5. Amazon Go : Prime members can get a $3 credit toward their next trip to an Amazon Go store when they spend $10 during a visit. The $3 credit is valid for use through Nov. 25.

: Prime members can get a $3 credit toward their next trip to an Amazon Go store when they spend $10 during a visit. The $3 credit is valid for use through Nov. 25. Earn 10% back on select Amazon devices: From Oct. 2 to Oct. 12, eligible Prime members with a Prime Visa, Prime Store Card or Amazon Prime Secured Card can earn an additional 5% back on select Amazon devices. In addition to the 5% cashback Prime cardholders get on all Amazon purchases, this totals at 10% back overall. If you’re interested in taking advantage of this offer but are not a Prime cardholder yet, learn more about the best credit cards for shopping on Amazon.

Frequently asked questions What are Prime Big Deal Days? Prime Big Deal Days is a Prime Day-level sale Amazon is hosting this October. Like July’s Prime Day, you’ll find deals across shopping categories, but we expect to see an emphasis on giftable products since shoppers tend to start holiday shopping in mid-October. Prime Big Deal Days are happening in 19 countries. When is Prime Big Deal Days? Amazon’s fall Prime Day event is scheduled for Oct. 10 and 11. It’s 48 hours long and begins at 3 a.m. EDT on Oct. 10. We expect it to end at 3 a.m. EDT on Oct. 12 based on past Prime Day sales (Amazon is based in Seattle and thus operates in the pacific time zone, so it starts and ends at midnight PDT). Do I need a Prime membership to shop on Prime Day? Yes, you need a Prime membership to access any Prime Day-level sale on Amazon. If you’re interested in joining Amazon Prime prior to October’s event, you can register online for a standard membership or for discounted options available for students and those receiving certain types of government assistance. New members get a 30-day free trial.

Why trust Select?

Zoe Malin is an associate updates editor at Select who has reported about Amazon since 2020. She wrote Select’s history of Amazon Prime Day, as well as a variety of Amazon Prime Day sales articles. For this piece, Malin researched Amazon Prime Day and referenced Select’s other Amazon coverage.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.