If you’re in the market for new home goods, apparel or skin care products, you’re in luck — sales are plentiful right now. Below, we highlighted some of our staff’s favorite deals of the week and included items that are from brands we’ve recommended in the past, personal favorites or bestsellers. Note that there may be a limited time offer on certain pieces.

Crane & Canopy: 15% off luxury sheets through 4/16 using code NEWSHEETS23

This sheet set from Crane & Canopy — a Select-favorite bedding company — comes with a fitted sheet and two pillowcases, all of which are made from extra-long staple cotton with a sateen weave. You can purchase the sheet set in sizes ranging from twin to split king and in colors like soft white, slate blue, dove grey and charcoal grey.

Williams Sonoma: Up to 50% off during its Spring Cookware sale

Williams Sonoma is hosting several deals on items from Le Creuset (which offers some of our favorite expert-recommended dutch ovens) during its Spring Cookware event, including $150 off the brand’s 6.75 quart Signature Enameled Cast Iron Wide Dutch Oven. I’m the proud owner of Le Creuset’s 5.5 quart version and find it’s perfect for braising and simmering since its enamel coat keeps any food from sticking or burning. Plus, it’s durable and I love the pop of color it brings to my stovetop (where it maintains permanent residence).

Aerie: Up to 40% off the Offline by Aerie Collection

Associate updates editor Zoe Malin calls these discounted Aerie leggings “the best leggings on earth.” Currently 25% off, the Double Crossover Leggings are made from Aerie’s Real Me fabric, a nylon and elastane blend that is lightweight and doesn’t restrict any movement, according to the brand. Malin also loves the stylish crossover waistband, which flatters your figure while ensuring your leggings don’t slip down during any movement. “ I wear the leggings on 10-mile runs and I don’t have to pull them up once — I consider that success,” she says.

Lo & Sons: Up to 40% during through 4/20 Spring Sale

Lo & Sons’ Catalina Deluxe Bag, a favorite in our guide to the best weekender bags, is currently 30% off. The bag is available in a washed canvas material or a “recycled poly” material, which is more water-resistant than canvas and made of recycled plastic bottles, according to the brand. The bag comes in both small and large sizes and includes an adjustable messenger strap with removable padding and a separate shoe compartment at the bottom with a removable padded insert. Updates editor Mili Godio says she takes the Catalina Deluxe as a carry-on during short trips and loves that it has a backend pass-through sleeve to place it securely on top of her suitcase.

Skinstore: up to 30% off sitewide through 4/17 using code FRIENDS

I have been using First Aid Beauty’s Ultra Repair Cream and Beauty Face Cleanser (also 25% off) for years and they have worked wonders. My skin isn’t typically inflamed, but it’s very sensitive and dry: most face washes would dry it out and lotions would burn and sting. However, I find First Aid Beauty’s formulas gentle and soothing. Its Ultra Repair Cream, for example, is made with colloidal oatmeal, which the brand says offers immediate relief to distressed skin. In fact, when I recently got a facial, the esthetician told me my skin was perfect: “whatever you’re doing, it’s working.”

Dyson: Over $100 off select air purifiers

Dyson’s Pure Cool TP01 tower fan and air purifier uses a HEPA filter to help trap 99.7% of bacterias, allergens, pollutants and gases from the air in your home, according to the brand. It then circulates that purified air throughout up to 800 square feet of space, via 10 air flow speeds. The device also comes with a sleep timer, 70-degree oscillation and automatic shut-off. (You can read more about the different types of purifiers and fans in our Dyson buying guide).

