6 best sales to shop right now from Nordstrom, Solo Stove and more

August has brought on a slew of new sales, including discounts on fire pits, bedding and top-rated tech. Below, we listed some of the best deals of the week and included items from brands we’ve recommended in the past, personal favorites or bestsellers. Note that there may be a limited-time offer on certain pieces.

Cozy Earth: Up to 25% off sitewide as part of the brand’s semi-annual sale

Cozy Earth’s bamboo sheet set is one of our favorite bed sheets because it’s breathable and moisture-wicking, according to the brand. I own these sheets and love that they can keep me feeling cool through the night, even during the summer. Each sheet set comes with a fitted sheet, a top sheet and two pillowcases. It’s machine washable, available in sizes ranging from twin to California king and comes in six colors.

Solo Stove: Up to $300 off fire pits

Solo Stove’s Bonfire 2.0 is portable, lightweight (just 23 pounds) and has a 360-degree airflow design, which heats the air to burn off smoke before it reaches your clothes, or hair, according to the brand. The outdoor firepit comes with a removable ash pan, making cleanup easy.

Amazon: Up to 50% off select Honest beauty products

I own this tinted lip balm and wear it daily. The balm is just pigmented enough to leave my lips with a glossy orange hue, and it’s super hydrating too.

Nordstrom: Get discounts in apparel, beauty and home at the Anniversary Sale through Aug. 6.

These leggings fit me like a second skin. I’ve owned a pair for almost a year and they still fit true to size and have shown no color fade. They are available in multiple sizes, including options for petite bodies. They’re also machine washable.

Best Buy: Save up to 50% off on select Amazon products

Once you plug the Amazon Fire Stick into the back of your TV and connect it to Wi-Fi, you can access streaming services, live TV, music apps and more. The Fire TV stick also comes with a remote that works with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant for hands-free control. With your purchase, you’ll also get three months free of Apple TV — for new and returning subscribers.

Dyson: Up to $200 off vacuums

This model is made for large homes with pets and comes with nine accessories, including a combination tool for hard-to-reach areas and a stair tool for multistoried homes, according to the brand. The self-cleaning brush head will automatically adjust its suction across your floors as needed, according to Dyson.

