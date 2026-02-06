You may be wondering why you would ever need to buy a soundbar. If you’ve bought a great TV, you’ll expect to have good audio in the mix. But for most TVs, the audio you’re getting is a huge downgrade compared to what an external speaker can accomplish.

That’s partially because of the slim nature of today’s flatscreen TVs. You may have noticed TV actors seem to mumble their dialogue or car crashes in an action movie are less explosive than the sound of your kettle, it’s probably because your TV speakers aren’t up to the task.

I’m here to tell you that better audio is possible with a soundbar and speaker system.

How I picked the best soundbars

I’ve worked as a gadget tester and home entertainment reporter for most of the past decade, with plenty of hands-on experience with soundbars, surround sound systems and TV audio. I have hands-on experience with a number of the models in this guide, and the industry knowledge needed to parse what’s worthwhile or good.

When selecting these recommendations, I drew on the advice of multiple sources from the audio hardware industry — cited further down in this guide — and kept the below criteria in mind:

Price: TV speakers can be a tricky proposition, given it’s easy to spend as much on one as you would the television itself. I focused on offering a range of options for different budgets while considering how extensive a multi-channel system should be for that price.

Immersive audio: Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Sony 360 Reality Audio are all immersive audio formats. Each format helps sound designers better cater to the intricacies of the multi-channel audio systems in consumers' homes. I looked specifically for models that supported these formats and were able to create virtual surround sound even without multiple separate pieces of hardware.

Bass output: The main thing lacking from TV audio is usually bass and low-frequency response, as flatscreen TV designs don’t easily fit hefty subwoofers. I made sure to include models with impactful bass or dedicated subwoofers included in the purchase.

The best soundbars and speakers

My top picks come from a mix of popular and NBC Select staff-tested brands like Sonos, Sony, JBL and Roku.

Staff-pick

NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz has used this soundbar for over two years. It has a compact design that fits his smaller 48-inch TV, and it seamlessly connects with HDMI eARC and Wi-Fi. “It’s small and simple, but it’s drastically improved my TV-watching experience with its crystal clear sound,” says Rabinowitz. It can sync with other Sonos speakers over Wi-Fi to play music and other media in your space.

Best budget standalone

The Roku Streambar SE packs both a Roku streaming device and a soundbar into one, making it a neat solution for those tired of juggling various remotes and cables in their home entertainment setup. This entry-level model starts at $99, but is often discounted, and should offer a noticeable upgrade to average TV audio. It also replaces your television’ interface with a user-friendly and customizable Roku TV platform.

Best budget with subwoofer

Sony HT-S400 $ 258.00 $ 299.99 Amazon Now 14% off What to know Channels: 2.1 | Connectivity: HDMI ARC, optical, Bluetooth | Dimensions: .6 x 35.5 x 3.5 in. (soundbar), 15.25 x 7.6 x 15.75 in. (subwoofer) | Weight: 5.5 lbs. (soundbar), 16.2 lbs. (subwoofer) | Dolby Atmos: no | Voice controls: no What we like Wireless subwoofer

Competitive price Something to note No voice controls

You don’t need to spend thousands to get a multi-unit system, as you can see with the Sony HT-S400. This budget setup throws in both a basic soundbar and a wireless subwoofer, which allows you to space out the audio kit in a manner to your liking. It also has the heft needed to make bass frequencies audible. ARC support provides two-way device communication when connecting to your TV over HDMI, meaning that your TV speaker remote can control your TV and vice versa.

Best mid-range

This two-part sound system is a great pick for everyday audio listeners, with a handful of smart features you won’t get in cheaper models. For one, there’s Dolby Atmos support, with the 5.1 channel system to properly recreate its immersive audio design. But you’ll also get MultiBeam, which helps to direct the sound sideways instead of simply forward, allowing for a soundscape that travels across the room. Support for 4K Dolby Vision passthrough means you can even connect the speaker to a games console and transfer its signal to the television. If you’re short on ports anyone with a selection of Alexa speakers can link them up with the JBL Bar for multi-room audio.

Best premium

Samsung’s Q Series is a great place to look for a new TV speaker, especially if you’re sporting one of Samsung’s OLED or QLED TVs. But even if you don’t have a Samsung TV, the Q800F is a great choice for the price, packing in an impressive 5.1.2 channel system that includes an external subwoofer and Dolby Atmos audio support. Better yet, it’s easy to add other subwoofers if you ever want to unleash a real surround sound system.

Best standalone soundbar

With a 9.1.4 sound system, the Sonos Arc Ultra is one of the most impressive all-in-one soundbars you can get. Sonos has a reputation for high quality audio in my experience, whether you’re blasting through an action movie or drawing out the instrumental soundtrack on a thoughtful documentary. All of this is aided by Dolby Atmos and Dolby TrueHD support. Just know it’s pricey and doesn’t come with a subwoofer, though you can add a Sonos subwoofer separately for a bassier experience.

How to shop for the best soundbars and speakers

Choosing the right speaker for you will depend on a host of factors, from your personal hardware budget and TV tastes to the size and scale of the room your TV is in. To that end, I spoke with two home entertainment experts to get a better sense of what a prospective speaker shopper should look for.

TV speaker audio channels

When shopping around for sound systems, you may see a series of numbers that look confusing, such as 2.1, 3.1.2, 5.1 and 7.1. These are all multi-channel speakers, indicating the number of channels and how they are arranged.

In 3.1.2, you’ll get three center channels, one subwoofer for bass output and two height-oriented channels. In a 2.1 system, that’s only two center channels and one subwoofer, without height-oriented audio. TVs tend to come with a two-channel stereo system (so, 2.0 in this terminology). A good 3.1.2 audio system allows for a meaningful upgrade that gives your audio a sense of direction and scale, though a proper 5.1.2 or 7.1.4 system will make your movie nights feel truly cinematic.

Consider your space

John Couling, Senior Vice President of Entertainment at Dolby Laboratories, says to make sure your multi-channel system is appropriate for the size of your space: “A higher audio channel configuration (like 5.1.2) will work great in a larger room, like the living room in a single family home, as it will provide a more encompassing sound field needed for the space. Alternatively, a more compact soundbar (say a 3.1.2 or 2.1 system), which features less audio channels, may work better and sound equally impressive in smaller rooms.”

TV speaker manufacturers will often try to sell you on ‘virtual’ surround sound, despite not having the speakers to really create that effect — essentially using an algorithm to upscale audio and a little directional trickery to make you think you’re experiencing surround sound. Couling praises these “advancements in psychoacoustic processing” — psychoacoustic being the study of sound perception in the human body. It won’t have the full effect of a physical surround sound system roaring around you, but can offer something like the immersion of high-end systems at a more affordable price point. As Couling says, “This means immersive audio capabilities can be found in sound bars at really compelling prices. This is important because it means great sound and immersive audio is now accessible to a wider audience.”

Pay attention to bass

Ole Moltsen, a product manager at audio brand Bang & Olufsen, recommends looking for speakers with “bass capability”, as this is usually what’s lacking from TV speakers, but admits that “it can be quite difficult for people to compare technical specifications between brands and products”, which makes product reviews or buying guides like these usually the best place to start.

For Couling, the real feature to look for is “immersive audio capabilities”, but agrees that extra bass is a major reason to upgrade to a soundbar: “If you want extra bass, make sure the soundbar comes with a sub or consider adding one to your purchase if it doesn’t. Many will also come with rear speakers that you can pair with your soundbar, which are a great addition.”

Frequently asked questions Is a soundbar better than a built-in TV speaker? “The slim cabinets of the TV are often a selling point, which contradicts with good sound performance,” says Moltsen. “There are some physical laws within sound performance which require a certain cabinet volume, size and number of speakers.” Moltsen adds that “George Lucas once said ‘sound is half of the picture’. More than delivering room-filling sound experiences, soundbars also ensure clear dialogue. Whether watching TV news/documentaries or movies, they ensure that speech is crisp and easy to understand.” Do I need a subwoofer with a TV speaker? A subwoofer is a dedicated bass speaker for low-frequency audio. If you’re keen on more bass to better enjoy movie soundtracks and sound effects, then a subwoofer can be a good bet, though you’ll need it alongside a TV speaker or other audio kit. Does a TV speaker sound better with HDMI or optical? Audio equipment like soundbars and TV speakers generally come with both HDMI and optical connections, but HDMI allows for higher-resolution audio and is usually the best choice. Some HDMI ports will also support ARC (Audio Return Channel) or eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel) for two-way communication between a TV soundbar so that the remote or inputs for a soundbar can also alter the TV’s output.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

John Couling is the senior vice president of entertainment at Dolby Laboratories, is an industry specialist and former Dolby applications engineer now overseeing the company’s global partnerships strategy.

Ole Moltsen is a product manager at Bang & Olufsen, a premium Danish consumer electronics brand.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a freelance technology reporter with extensive experience covering streaming services, reviewing TVs and testing user interfaces for a host of consumer gadgets. I previously worked as the News & Features Editor at TechRadar and now freelance for NBC Select, CNET and The Independent.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.