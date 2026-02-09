Presidents Day weekend is almost here, but you can start taking advantage of major deals from mattress brands right now, along with other bedding products like comforters, sheet sets, pillows and more.

I frequently cover shopping events as a reporter for NBC Select, and I spent weeks combing through discounts to find the best Presidents Day deals actually worth shopping. Each one I recommend below is highly rated, and I’ll frequently update this list with new savings opportunities.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

The best Presidents Day 2026 mattress deals

Best hybrid mattress deals

With three layers of support, this medium-firm mattress is ideal for all types of sleepers, according to the brand. It has a temperature-regulating cooling layer that works for up to 12 hours, and is made from a soft memory foam.

For a luxury mattress experience, consider this hybrid option from Dreamcloud. It has six layers, which include cooling fibers and memory foam, along with a euro quilt cover for added comfort, according to the brand. It also includes a one-year trial and a lifetime warranty with purchase.

Best mattress in a box deal

This mattress has a medium firmness and a thickness of 10 inches, making it balanced enough for all kinds of sleepers, according to the brand. The knitted cover adds an extra layer of coziness, and it’s made from pressure-relieving memory foam.

Best cooling mattress deal

If you’re looking for an affordable, high-quality mattress, the Copperflex Pro may be just what you need. It’s made from copper-infused memory foam that gives the mattress great heat-regulating and antimicrobial properties, according to the brand. It’s also available in a hybrid version.

The Best Presidents Day 2026 bedding deals

These pillows from Bedsure are supportive, comfortable, and affordable. They have a soft down filling and come in sets of two available in standard, king and queen sizes, according to the brand.

Cozy Earth’s viral bamboo sheets, one of our favorites, are made from a breathable, cooling 100% bamboo-derived viscose, according to the brand. Each set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

This sleep mask from Bearaby is designed to cradle your pressure points and block light for a better quality of sleep, according to the brand. It’s weighted with biodegradable clay, and is covered in the brand’s smooth Cloudweave fabric.

Designed to help evenly balance the pressure around your neck and head, this pillow is made from a cooling, honey-patterned latex, according to the brand. It’s available in low, medium and tall heights, and in king and standard sizes.

These bestselling bed sheets are made from 100% cotton, making them soft and durable, according to the brand. Each set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, four pillowcases and a duvet cover, all of which are machine-washable on a cold cycle.

This waterproof mattress topper is designed to fully block liquids from setting in, and has a quilted design that helps to regulate temperature, according to the brand. It can fit deep pocket mattresses of up to 18 inches, and is machine-washable.

Best Presidents Day 2026 mattress and bedding sales

Here are the best Presidents Day mattress and bedding sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand or retailer is discounted as described below.

How I found the best Presidents Day mattress and bedding deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award winners. All the deals I recommend are at least 20% off and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for over two years, including the best sales each week and sale events like Black Friday/Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day, and more. To round up the best Presidents Day mattress and bedding sales, I found discounted products across categories, including recommendations from previous coverage and NBC Select staff.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.