Here at Select, we launched our Best of Wellness Awards, in which we spent months trying hundreds of wellness products and chose our favorites in a variety of categories, including fitness apparel, fitness equipment and tech, sleep and self care.

When it came down to our final award winners, our readers were most interested in toothpastes, body washes, pillows, dumbbells and more. Below are some of the most purchased products from our Wellness Awards coverage.

Most purchased fitness apparel winners

Award : Best Insoles | Activity : All

: Best Insoles | : All 4.4-star average rating from 87,081 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best Sports Bra | Activity : Low Impact

: Best Sports Bra | : Low Impact Nearly 5-star average rating from 14,435 reviews at Girlfriend Collective

Award : Best Workout Shoes | Activity : Running

: Best Workout Shoes | : Running 4.7-star average rating from 92 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best Workout Shoes | Activity : All | Sizing : Women’s

: Best Workout Shoes | : All | : Women’s 4.3-star average rating from 1,275 reviews at Hoka

Award : Best Compression | Type : Socks

: Best Compression | : Socks 4.3-star average rating from 531 reviews on Amazon

Most purchased fitness tech and equipment winners

Award : Best Wireless Earbuds | Operation System : Apple

: Best Wireless Earbuds | : Apple 4.7-star average rating from 30,280 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best Resistance Bands

: Best Resistance Bands 4.5-star average rating from 118,540 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best Massage Gun

: Best Massage Gun 4.8-star average rating from 6,495 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best Weights | Type : Dumbbells

: Best Weights | : Dumbbells 4.7-star average rating from 41,748 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best Weights | Type : Ankle

: Best Weights | : Ankle 4.8-star average rating from 2,402 reviews at Bala

Most purchased sleep winners

Award : Best Pillow | Type : All

: Best Pillow | : All 4.1-star average rating from 1,318 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best Sound Machine | Type : All

: Best Sound Machine | : All 4.6-star average rating from 6,996 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best Earplugs

: Best Earplugs 4.2-star average rating from 53,678 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best Pillowcase | Type : Silk

: Best Pillowcase | : Silk 4.6-star average rating from 519 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best Sheets | Type : Budget

: Best Sheets | : Budget 4.5-star average rating from 34,174 reviews on Amazon

Most purchased self care winners

Award : Best Toothpaste | Type : All

: Best Toothpaste | : All 4.3-star average rating from 9,103 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best Toothbrush | Type : Manual

: Best Toothbrush | : Manual 4.6-star average rating from 100,747 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best Floss | Category : All

: Best Floss | : All 4.7-star average rating from 64,607 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best Mouthwash

: Best Mouthwash 4.7-star average rating from 1,771 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best Shampoo | Hair Type : Fine

: Best Shampoo | : Fine 4.4-star average rating from 392 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best Body Wash | Type : Drugstore

: Best Body Wash | : Drugstore 4.6-star average rating from 2,032 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best Moisturizer | Skin Type : Oily

: Best Moisturizer | : Oily 4.8-star average rating from 118,727 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best Acne Treatment | Type : Pimple Patch

: Best Acne Treatment | : Pimple Patch 4.7-star average rating from 9,636 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best Acne Treatment | Type : All

: Best Acne Treatment | : All 4.4-star average rating from 7,089 reviews on Amazon

Award : Best Sunscreen | Type : Face

: Best Sunscreen | : Face 4.8-star average rating from 525 reviews at Cay Skin

How we chose our winners

Our editors and staff tried hundreds of wellness items over a span of five weeks. We also spoke with medical professionals and wellness experts, who provided us with information and advice when trying products.

When our team and experts tried wellness items, we ensured that they met a multitude of needs, performed well and allowed you, our readers, to upgrade your lives. Specifically, we look at affordability, size-inclusivity, overall quality and effectiveness to ensure we chose the best products for you.

About our experts

To ensure our product picks are more than just editor-approved, we used a panel of experts, including dermatologists, sleep doctors and personal trainers to share buying advice. Experts did not recommend individual products. When conferring with our unaffiliated panel of experts, we asked them for advice they would give to their patients or clients. You can learn more about our expert panel on our Best of Wellness Awards page.

