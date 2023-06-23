Here at Select, we launched our Best of Wellness Awards, in which we spent months trying hundreds of wellness products and chose our favorites in a variety of categories, including fitness apparel, fitness equipment and tech, sleep and self care.
When it came down to our final award winners, our readers were most interested in toothpastes, body washes, pillows, dumbbells and more. Below are some of the most purchased products from our Wellness Awards coverage.
Most purchased fitness apparel winners
Dr Scholl’s Women’s Extra Support Insoles
- Award: Best Insoles | Activity: All
- 4.4-star average rating from 87,081 reviews on Amazon
Girlfriend Collective Paloma Racerback Bra
- Award: Best Sports Bra | Activity: Low Impact
- Nearly 5-star average rating from 14,435 reviews at Girlfriend Collective
Brooks Revel 6
- Award: Best Workout Shoes | Activity: Running
- 4.7-star average rating from 92 reviews on Amazon
Hoka Clifton 9
- Award: Best Workout Shoes | Activity: All | Sizing: Women’s
- 4.3-star average rating from 1,275 reviews at Hoka
Pro Compression Marathon Socks
- Award: Best Compression | Type: Socks
- 4.3-star average rating from 531 reviews on Amazon
Most purchased fitness tech and equipment winners
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)
- Award: Best Wireless Earbuds | Operation System: Apple
- 4.7-star average rating from 30,280 reviews on Amazon
Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands
- Award: Best Resistance Bands
- 4.5-star average rating from 118,540 reviews on Amazon
Theragun Mini
- Award: Best Massage Gun
- 4.8-star average rating from 6,495 reviews on Amazon
Amazon Basics Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell
- Award: Best Weights | Type: Dumbbells
- 4.7-star average rating from 41,748 reviews on Amazon
Bala Bangles
- Award: Best Weights | Type: Ankle
- 4.8-star average rating from 2,402 reviews at Bala
Most purchased sleep winners
Casper Foam Pillow
- Award: Best Pillow | Type: All
- 4.1-star average rating from 1,318 reviews on Amazon
LectroFan Evo
- Award: Best Sound Machine | Type: All
- 4.6-star average rating from 6,996 reviews on Amazon
Loop Quiet
- Award: Best Earplugs
- 4.2-star average rating from 53,678 reviews on Amazon
Slip Pillowcase
- Award: Best Pillowcase | Type: Silk
- 4.6-star average rating from 519 reviews on Amazon
California Design Den
- Award: Best Sheets | Type: Budget
- 4.5-star average rating from 34,174 reviews on Amazon
Most purchased self care winners
Nu Skin AP 24 Toothpaste
- Award: Best Toothpaste | Type: All
- 4.3-star average rating from 9,103 reviews on Amazon
Colgate Extra Clean Toothbrush
- Award: Best Toothbrush | Type: Manual
- 4.6-star average rating from 100,747 reviews on Amazon
DenTek Clean Floss Pick
- Award: Best Floss | Category: All
- 4.7-star average rating from 64,607 reviews on Amazon
ACT Anticavity Fluoride
- Award: Best Mouthwash
- 4.7-star average rating from 1,771 reviews on Amazon
RevitaLash Thickening Shampoo
- Award: Best Shampoo | Hair Type: Fine
- 4.4-star average rating from 392 reviews on Amazon
Dove Go Fresh Refreshing Body Wash
- Award: Best Body Wash | Type: Drugstore
- 4.6-star average rating from 2,032 reviews on Amazon
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
- Award: Best Moisturizer | Skin Type: Oily
- 4.8-star average rating from 118,727 reviews on Amazon
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch
- Award: Best Acne Treatment | Type: Pimple Patch
- 4.7-star average rating from 9,636 reviews on Amazon
Differin Gel
- Award: Best Acne Treatment | Type: All
- 4.4-star average rating from 7,089 reviews on Amazon
Cay Skin Isle Glow Face Lotion
- Award: Best Sunscreen | Type: Face
- 4.8-star average rating from 525 reviews at Cay Skin
How we chose our winners
Our editors and staff tried hundreds of wellness items over a span of five weeks. We also spoke with medical professionals and wellness experts, who provided us with information and advice when trying products.
When our team and experts tried wellness items, we ensured that they met a multitude of needs, performed well and allowed you, our readers, to upgrade your lives. Specifically, we look at affordability, size-inclusivity, overall quality and effectiveness to ensure we chose the best products for you.
About our experts
To ensure our product picks are more than just editor-approved, we used a panel of experts, including dermatologists, sleep doctors and personal trainers to share buying advice. Experts did not recommend individual products. When conferring with our unaffiliated panel of experts, we asked them for advice they would give to their patients or clients. You can learn more about our expert panel on our Best of Wellness Awards page.
