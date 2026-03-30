Being out in nature and getting your hands in the dirt while gardening can be incredibly restorative, but nothing dampens your experience quite like soggy, uncomfortable footwear. Like the best gardening tools, a good pair of gardening shoes is a worthy investment, according to experts I spoke with.

Some benefits, such as comfort and support, are similar to a running shoe, but gardening shoes should also offer “protection from the elements, such as soil, weeds, mulch, critters and moisture,” says Eric Preston Stout, expert gardener and landscaper with TeachMe.To, an online platform that connects people with skilled professionals.

To help you find the best gardening shoes, I spoke to a professional landscaper (Stout), a farmer and two gardeners who shared their favorite brands, as well as qualities to consider before choosing a pair for yourself.

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The best gardening shoes of 2026

Best overall

Three of the experts I spoke to recommend these men’s Muck boots for gardening because of their quality and durability. “They are comfortable, spacious, waterproof and can last a long time,” says Sarah Akovic, a regenerative farmer and greenhouse manager at Case Western Reserve University.

These Muckster ankle boots are 100 percent waterproof due to their rubber outsole and neoprene lining, according to the brand. They also have a high collar to keep out dirt, a flexible ankle for comfort while crouching and a pull tab to help you slip them on more easily. (You can shop for women’s versions of the shoes here).

Best slip-on

Sylphid Unisex Waterproof Garden Shoes $ 29.99 Amazon What to know Shoe type: closed shoe | Materials: rubber, neoprene | Available sizes: 5.5/4.5 -15/13 (unisex sizes) | Colors: 8 What we like Affordable

Unisex sizing

Waterproof Something to note Not as durable

If you’re looking for something lower profile than a boot, these slip-on garden shoes have a rubber exterior, textured outsole and flexible collar. Since they’re made from a combination of rubber and neoprene, they’re waterproof on the outside, and according to the brand, sweat-wicking on the inside. They also have a pull-tab so you can easily slip them on.

Best arch-support

These Sloggers garden shoes are a no. 1 bestseller on Amazon. While the exact fabric of these shoes is undisclosed, the uppers are made with a medical-grade, latex-free material that has the consistency of rubber, which makes it waterproof and easy to clean, according to Sloggers. They also have a slip-on design with a textured outsole and an arch-supporting insole, plus they come in tons of colorful patterns.

Best clog

Stout recommends Dansko clogs due to their supportive insole and convenient slip-on design. Originally made for barn work but now popular among nurses and servers, these shoes are lightweight with a thick, slip-resistant outsole and a cushioned memory foam insole that’s removable, according to the brand. This pair is made from leather but has a waterproof coating to keep out dirt and moisture.

Most comfortable

Because they’re made from a waterproof material, have contoured footbeds and a slip-on design, Crocs meet our experts’ criteria for a reliable gardening shoe. The style has fewer holes than the brand’s original clog to keep out more dirt and moisture, though they still have cut-outs on the sides for ventilation. While they slip on easily, they also have a heel strap for a more secure fit, plus they’re easy to rinse clean, according to the brand. (For Crocs with no holes and a higher back, opt for the On the Clock clog.)

Best for cold or wet weather

For cold or muddy gardening, Christy Wilhelmi, gardener and owner of the blog Gardenerd, uses these barn boots, which have a lifetime guarantee and “are very comfortable.” The bottom of the boot is made from sealed rubber and the cuff reaches to the mid-calf to keep out dirt and water, but the top is made from flexible neoprene to prevent restriction. They also have an anti-slip outsole, a plush footbed for warmth and a built-in handle to help you pull them on, according to the brand.

Most durable

“If moving heavy materials or digging, a boot is a better option,” says Stout, who recommends Carhartt boots because they’re rugged, water-resistant and supportive. This pair has a soft toe with a breathable leather membrane, but they’re still waterproof and protective when landscaping, according to Carhartt. They also have a foam insole to cushion your feet and a thick, textured outsole for traction.

How I picked the best gardening shoes

The best gardening shoes are protective, easy to slip on, comfortable to wear and durable enough to withstand the elements, according to our experts. Below, they get into the specifics of what you should be paying attention to when shopping:

Shoe type: Gardening shoes come in various styles, including clogs and boots of various heights. Whichever you choose, the pair should have a closed toe, a slip-on design and a flexible ankle.

Gardening shoes come in various styles, including clogs and boots of various heights. Whichever you choose, the pair should have a closed toe, a slip-on design and a flexible ankle. Supportive fit: Gardening requires plenty of movement and may put pressure on your joints, so shoes with proper support are paramount. However, the ideal type of support differs from person to person. Akovic prefers shoes with plenty of cushioning in the sole, which removes pressure from the knees. Wilhelmi prioritizes gardening shoes with built-in arch support, but says you can also opt for a pair that lets you add your own inserts.

Gardening requires plenty of movement and may put pressure on your joints, so shoes with proper support are paramount. However, the ideal type of support differs from person to person. Akovic prefers shoes with plenty of cushioning in the sole, which removes pressure from the knees. Wilhelmi prioritizes gardening shoes with built-in arch support, but says you can also opt for a pair that lets you add your own inserts. Durability: The best gardening shoes are made from thick, durable materials like leather or rubber, says Stout. While you can get away with a water-resistant shoe for light gardening, most of the experts I spoke with prefer a fully waterproof shoe that’s easy to clean and keeps your feet dry.

Other factors to consider when shopping for gardening shoes

Once you’ve chosen a style, our experts recommend that you consider the following criteria to help you narrow down a specific pair:

Slip-on design : No matter which style of gardening shoe you choose, a slip-on design is extremely convenient: “I am going in and out of the house often during my gardening day and they save lacing up time,” says Madeline Hooper, a gardener and the creator of the television show GardenFit. If you opt for a boot, the pair should have a loop or a handle you can use to pull them on, says Wilhelmi.

: No matter which style of gardening shoe you choose, a slip-on design is extremely convenient: “I am going in and out of the house often during my gardening day and they save lacing up time,” says Madeline Hooper, a gardener and the creator of the television show GardenFit. If you opt for a boot, the pair should have a loop or a handle you can use to pull them on, says Wilhelmi. Materials : Leather or rubber are the ideal materials for gardening shoes because they’re water-resistant, durable and easy to clean, says Stout.

: Leather or rubber are the ideal materials for gardening shoes because they’re water-resistant, durable and easy to clean, says Stout. Price: “If there is one article of gardening apparel to splurge on, it is shoes,” says Hooper. Comfort, durability and protection are worth the price tag. That said, you can find a great pair for under $100. According to experts, rubber options tend to be more affordable than leather ones.

Frequently asked questions Should gardening shoes be waterproof? Some gardening shoes are water-resistant while others are fully waterproof. If you don’t plan on gardening in the rain, water-resistant shoes should suffice, says Stout. That said, the rest of our experts prefer fully waterproof shoes because they don’t absorb dirt and moisture and they keep your feet dry despite water from the hose and dew from the grass. Do you wear socks with gardening shoes? While wearing socks is usually a personal choice, they’re recommended alongside gardening shoes: “Socks not only protect your feet from cold or heat [but] they can prevent bug bites,” says Hooper. They also absorb moisture to prevent blisters and chafing.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Eric Preston Stout is an expert gardener and landscaper with TeachMe.To.

is an expert gardener and landscaper with TeachMe.To. Sarah Akovic is a regenerative farmer and greenhouse manager at Case Western Reserve University.

is a regenerative farmer and greenhouse manager at Case Western Reserve University. Madeline Hooper is a gardener and the creator/host of the television show GardenFit.

is a gardener and the creator/host of the television show GardenFit. Christy Wilhelmi is a gardener and the owner of the blog Gardenerd.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a writer, editor and consultant who specializes in e-commerce. You can find my home and outdoor articles in publications such as Bustle, Elite Daily, CNN, Food & Wine, Lonny and Better Homes & Gardens.

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