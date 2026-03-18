This story is part of NBC Select’s New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches. We will continuously update this article throughout the month with new releases we think you should know about.

Apparel and footwear launches

When On launched its first Cloudmonster sneaker in 2022, it was just one shoe. But now, the brand has an entire Cloudmonster line that consists of three pairs of shoes, and new versions of each just came out.

The Cloudmonster 3 is a daily trainer based on the original sneaker. It has three layers of responsive cushioning and a very prominent curved rocker shape to propel runners forward.

The Cloudmonster 3 Hyper (coming soon) is a super trainer for long and tempo runs. NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin has been doing 10Ks in it for about two weeks (the brand sent her a sample to test). “This is by far my favorite Cloudmonster sneaker, and I’ve tried them all,” she says. “Its soft cushioning keeps my feet happy and comfortable for miles, and there’s enough bounce to keep me moving, but not so much that I feel like I’m on a trampoline.”

The LightSpray Cloudmonster 3 Hyper (coming soon) is the lightest shoe in this line, and you pull it on rather than lace it up. Like the Hyper, it’s ideal for long and tempo runs, but it’s also good for those who race.

The ZenMode Mule is a men’s and women’s slip-on lifestyle shoe that’s anatomically-shaped — the brand designed it to follow the curves of your feet so it’s supportive in all the right places. The mule has a thick layer of comfortable cushioning, a reinforced arch and a stable, secure feel to prevent you from clenching your toes while walking or feel like your feet are slipping out. You can use the built-in elastic strap to hold your heel in place or fold it into the shoe. The top of the mule is made from a smooth, plush fabric that lays against your skin to prevent irritation.

The New Balance Ellipse is a lightweight daily trainer for casual runners, and it has a moderate layer of soft, bouncy cushioning. The top of the shoe is made from breathable, semi-stretchy yet structured mesh that keeps your feet secure, and it has reflective detailing, a cushioned and gusseted tongue, a plush heel tab and an internal liner — the latter two really increase the comfort factor. The sneaker is available in men’s and women’s sizes, and it comes in standard, wide and extra-wide styles.

Other notable apparel and footwear launches:

Tech launches

The Macbook Neo is a new laptop from the brand that starts at $599, and the internet is freaking out. It’s the lowest-priced model from Apple by far, and is an excellent option for many shoppers (particularly students) looking for great build quality, long battery life and Apple’s operating system. “It’s not as powerful as a MacBook Air, but the price point, especially given tech supply chain disruptions in 2026, is outstanding,” says NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz. You can read more about Apple’s March launches here, including the new iPhone 17e and M5-series laptops.

These are JBL’s latest premium over-ear headphones, with some impressive improvements from the previous model. They have a new design that’s slimmer and has metallic accents, bringing a look that better matches competitors like the Sony WH-1000XM6 and Sonos Ace. Despite the smaller size, they still get up to 50 hours of battery life, with noise canceling on, far more than most of the competition.

LG makes some of the best TVs, and the C-series is its best model for most people, says Rabinowitz. This latest C6 Series is brighter and comes with a new processor for improved performance in picture processing and HDR. The largest sizes (77 and 83 inches) have a new, much brighter panel, but are also much pricier — the brand is calling these two models the C6H to distinguish them from the smaller sizes.

Other notable tech launches:

Beauty and wellness launches

Magic Cream was Charlotte Tilbury’s first product, and more than a decade later, the brand just reformulated it. The new version is made with ingredients like a proprietary peptide complex, ectoin and hyaluronic acid to help hydrate your skin, as well as make it look firmer, plumper and smoother, according to the brand. Charlotte Tilbury also says the cream helps reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and redness over time. You can use it as a moisturizer and a makeup primer.

T3, one of our favorite AAPI-owned brands, is replacing its current Aire 360 model with this new and improved version. Notably, it now has auto world voltage, which means you can use it internationally without a voltage converter, and it’s more compact than the previous iteration. The styling tool comes with four interchangeable attachments: two ceramic barrels, a drying concentrator and a ceramic smoothing brush. You can also purchase a compatible diffuser for it. The Aire 360 has three heat settings, three speed settings and a cool shot button.

You know and love Amika for its hair care, and now the brand is expanding into body care for the first time. It’s starting with three products: body wash, body butter and body oil. Each product is formulated to make skin softer, smoother and brighter, and they’re scented with Amika’s signature fruity, floral fragrance.

Other notable beauty and wellness launches:

Home and kitchen launches

This is Dyson’s first standalone, all-in-one wet and dry cleaner. It’s a hardwood floor cleaner, but has a few features that stand out, including a self-cleaning, air-drying dock. Debris and dirty water stays contained in the cleaner head, which the brand says reduces dirt and odors compared to competitors which move both through the main body of the vacuum. At $500, this competes with premium wet and dry cleaners from brands like Tineco and Dreame.

Other notable home and kitchen launches:

Why trust NBC Select?

To round up the best new launches each month, reporters Zoe Malin and Harry Rabinowitz choose products they think NBC Select readers should know about. They include products from brands NBC Select has previously covered, or brands staffers recommend. Malin and Rabinowitz also regularly try new product launches to share their first-hand experiences.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.