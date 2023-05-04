How we chose the 2023 Wellness Awards winners

Selecting our top products for the Select Best of Wellness Awards was no small feat. First and foremost, our editors compiled all Select’s wellness content across sleep, fitness and skin care categories. From there, we chose products that were featured in our articles and did a competitive market research analysis on new and additional products, including ones that are expert-recommended and highly rated.

Products underwent a five-week trial period before being selected as our favorite in their respective category. We utilized our editors as shopping and trying experts, along with medical professionals, who provided us with information, advice they give their patients and products that they use themselves. Our editors took these products home, slept with them, incorporated them into their skin care routine. They hiked, biked, walked and ran with them. They took them to the gym and sweat in them.

When we look at any products, especially wellness items, we look at them comprehensively. To be our favorite in a category requires fulfilling a multitude of your needs. We want to provide products that perform well, but we also want to share ones that allow you, our readers, to upgrade your lives. Among other things, we specifically looked at price, size-inclusivity and overall quality and effectiveness. Each category (fitness apparel, fitness tech, sleep and self care) required different criteria to consider during our trial period.

What our badge means

When a product carries the Select badge, you can trust that our team of editors as shopping experts vetted the item thoroughly. We are journalists, first and foremost, which means we will always do our research and reporting.

Meet our experts

To ensure our product picks are more than just editor-approved, we used a panel of experts, including dermatologists, sleep doctors and personal trainers to give buying advice for each category. Experts did not recommend individual products. When conferring with our unaffiliated panel of experts, we asked them for advice they would give to their patients or clients.

