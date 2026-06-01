Fireworks, hot dogs and sunshine are usually what come to mind when you imagine a successful barbecue — not eating wire bristles with your potato salad. Unfortunately, wire grill brushes, a staple of the grilling repertoire, are more dangerous than many people think. So much so that millions of brushes from household grill brands like Weber and Nexgrill were recalled this year, according to the United States Consumer Product Consumer Safety Commission (CPSC).

The bristles from these brushes have a tendency to break off from the brush during the cleaning process and into grilled foods. “There have been reports of four consumers who swallowed metal bristles and sought medical treatment to remove them from their digestive tracts or throats,” said CPSC chairman Peter A. Feldman in a statement earlier this year. .

Fortunately this doesn’t have to be your fate this summer. There are several safe alternatives to wire-bristle grill brushes and they do just as great a job but won’t leave sharp pieces of metal in your grill after you scrub with them. To find the best alternatives to wire grill brushes, I talked to experts for their guidance and compiled a list based on their advice.

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The best wiregrill brush alternatives

All of the products below are either direct recommendations from our experts or staff and/or have a four-star average rating from at least 500 reviews on Amazon. Additionally, some of them may have a four-star average rating from at least 100 reviews at their brand site. Some of the products also come from brands we’ve covered in the past.

This grill brush doesn’t have bristles — instead, it uses a durable, heat-resistant fiber material to scrub away residue from grill grates. It has a square-shaped replaceable head that has a scraper on the top of it, which works for both grates and flat-top grills, like a Blackstone griddle.

The handle is 14 inches long, so you don’t have to put your hand too close to the grill, and you can buy other accessories that attach to it, like a bottle opener. It uses steam to clean grill grates as opposed to harsh metal wire bristles, and you can use it while the grill is still hot. Just dip the brush in water before scraping the surface of the grates or grill top.

Meker USA Bristle-Free Grill Cleaner Brush $ 30.95 Amazon What to know Material: stainless steel (scraper) and plastic (handle) What we like Comes with replacement heads

Uses steam to clean

Dishwasher safe Something to note Handle is short

This grill brush has a woven stainless steel brush head that makes it easy to clean grill grates without worrying about wire bristles breaking off. You simply heat the grill to 400 degrees Fahrenheit or more, turn it off, dip the brush in water and scrape the grates while the grill is hot. The steam helps release burnt food from the grill without strenuous brushing. It comes with five brush head replacements, which are dishwasher safe, and it has a steel scraper on the top of the head for more heavy duty cleaning.

You can also use a durable wipe for your grill grates and surfaces, like these plant-based ones from Crocodile Cloth. They have aloe and vitamin E in them and they are alcohol-free, so they’re safe to use with bare hands. They’re effective on ash, dirt, grease, rust, dust and more, and you can use them to clean more than just grates or a flat-top. They’re also great for cleaning the grill lid, side tables, handles and furniture.

Each cloth is 15 x 10 inches, which shoppers love since many multi-surface wipes are smaller, and they stay moist for up to an hour, according to the brand.

Scrub Daddy Household Cleaning + BBQ Bundle $ 50.00 Amazon What to know Material: polymer foam (scrub pad), plastic (handle) and microfiber (cloth) What we like Comes with a cleaning paste

Microfiber cloths included

Sponge is included Something to note Has plastic

This bundle from Scrub Daddy includes a grill brush made of polymer foam mesh, two microfiber cloths, a cleaning paste and a Scrub Mommy Sponge. To clean with it, you dip the brush in water and use steam to scrub away dried residue and grease from grates and flat-top grills. Plus, the cleaning paste is compatible with other surfaces, including ovens and bathtubs.

The included microfiber cloths are machine washable and they’re great for cleaning other areas of the home, too, including stainless steel. The top of the brush also has a stainless steel scraper that makes it easy to get rid of harsh residue. You can also adjust the angle on the brush handle.

Instead of wire or plastic bristles (or a fabric) this brush from Oxo is made of stainless steel coils with a chainmail-like material. It’s safe to use on hot or cold grills and the head of the brush is replaceable. Both the brush head and the handle are heat resistant as well as dishwasher safe, according to the brand.

While a brush or wipe may be helpful for scrubbing food and residue from your grill grates and flat-top, a degreaser spray might also make the cleaning process much easier (and quicker). This biodegradable formula from Citrusafe cleans grease and other residue from your grills and is non-toxic and isn’t flammable, according to the brand. Plus, it isn’t corrosive (meaning it won’t cause rust), and shoppers love that it’s effective in cleaning grills, even cold ones.

This grill oil, which is made from refined coconut oil, is great for seasoning your grill grates and cast iron skillets in between uses. It helps clean the surface while also leaving a layer of moisture without becoming rancid, according to shoppers. It’s also suitable for cleaning plastic accessories and stainless steel, and since it’s a spray, it’s easy to distribute onto your grill. Plus, shoppers also say that it helps prevent rust and has a light citrus smell that fades after a while.

How I picked the best wire grill brush alternatives

The experts I talked to recommended I keep the following factors in mind when making the list of products above:

Material: When it comes to wire grill brush alternatives it’s important to use materials that are durable and will withstand high heat and harsh scrubbing. “There is a wide-range of materials to choose from when selecting grilling equipment,” says Michael Handal, the certifications chef at the Institute of Culinary Education. “Stainless steel is clean, sleek and easy to maintain.” This applies not just to wire-bristle grill brushes, but other tools, like spatulas, tongs, pastry brushes and grill forks. Another alternative to traditional wire-bristle grill brushes is using ones made of nylon, though some of them are not always heat resistant, so you may have to use them only when the grill is off.

When it comes to wire grill brush alternatives it’s important to use materials that are durable and will withstand high heat and harsh scrubbing. “There is a wide-range of materials to choose from when selecting grilling equipment,” says Michael Handal, the certifications chef at the Institute of Culinary Education. “Stainless steel is clean, sleek and easy to maintain.” This applies not just to wire-bristle grill brushes, but other tools, like spatulas, tongs, pastry brushes and grill forks. Another alternative to traditional wire-bristle grill brushes is using ones made of nylon, though some of them are not always heat resistant, so you may have to use them only when the grill is off. Method: In addition to scrubbing your grill regularly, it’s also important to make sure you’re using the right methods for keeping your grill grates and flat-top in working shape, which often means seasoning it, according to Michael Makuch, associate professor at the College of Food Innovation & Technology at Johnson & Wales University. To do this, Makuch recommends applying a light layer of a high-heat oil, such as avocado oil, to your grill before you turn it on, and then adding another layer when it’s hot. Just like with a cast-iron skillet, seasoning is also a part of keeping your grill clean. With this in mind, I included a high-heat oil to use for seasoning your grill in addition to scrubbing it clean. Additionally, Handal recommends cleaning your grill after each use, instead of waiting in between cleans. Plus, Makuch also recommends using grill brushes that use steam to make the cleaning process easier, in addition to using options that are free of wire bristles. For example, the GrillArt grill brush and Scrub Daddy grill brushes call for placing the brush heads in water before placing them on a hot grill to create steam and help release residue. This is why I included multiple wire grill brush alternatives with this feature.

How to shop for wire-bristle grill brush alternatives

When you’re ready to shop, be sure to ask these questions to find the best wire-bristle grill brush alternative for your equipment.

Does the type of grill matter?

Yes, it’s important to make sure that whatever you choose as an alternative to a wire grill brush is compatible with your grill type. Ideally, the brush should be safe to use with all grill types, including gas, charcoal and pellet grills with grates and/or a flat-top griddle. Many of the wire grill brush alternatives above are safe for all grill types, though always read the product description and manufacturer’s manual to be sure.

What’s the best material for a wire grill brush alternative?

There are a few materials to consider when shopping for an alternative to a wire-bristle grill brush. The most common options will be made of stainless steel, wood, heat resistant material and/or a combination of these materials. For example, the GrillArt grill brush is made of a heat-resistant fiber and the handle is made of stainless steel. The Scrub Daddy grill cleaner is made of woven polymer foam and the Oxo grill brush is made from coils of stainless steel.

Frequently asked questions What can you use instead of a wire grill brush? Instead of a traditional wire-bristle grill brush, you can use brushes and scrapers that are made of stainless steel, wood or heat-resistant fibers that use water and steam to clean grill grates and flat-top grills. Additionally, you can use alcohol-free and/or biodegradable wipes and grill cleaning sprays.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about home and kitchen appliances, including product roundups and reviews. I also write about deals and sale events at brands like Home Depot, Lowe’s, Amazon, Wayfair and more. I’ve written about how to season a cast-iron skillet, the best stainless steel cookware and how to clean air fryers. I talked to multiple experts for their guidance to write this story.

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