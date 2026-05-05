If you spend a lot of time outside, odds are your dog does, too — and getting them an outdoor dog bed is one of the best ways to make their experience as comfortable as possible. Outdoor dog beds, which are typically more durable compared to their indoor counterparts, prevent your pet from laying on the hard ground, and they’re designed to withstand changing temperatures and weather conditions.

I spoke to veterinarians about how to shop for outdoor dog beds, and guidelines for safely spending time with your pet outside. I also rounded up highly rated outdoor dog beds that meet expert guidance.

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What are the best outdoor dog beds?

Below, I curated a list of highly rated outdoor dog beds according to vets’ guidance (which you can read more about here). Many of my picks are from brands we’ve previously covered, and they come in various colors and sizes — visit the brands’ websites to see the full assortment.

It’s important to remember that once your dog’s outdoor bed arrives, caring for it is essential to its longevity. Experts recommend putting it in a covered area like a garage or shed overnight, when it’s raining or snowing, and when it’s not in use. You can use an outdoor dog bed indoors and move it depending on where your pet is spending time.

Best overall raised outdoor dog bed

Amazon Basics Cooling Elevated Dog Bed $ 22.18 Amazon What to know Style: raised | Material: mesh | Washability: wipe clean or hose off | Sizes : S, M, L, XL What we like No-frills design

Lightweight

Tools included Something to note Assembly required

This outdoor bed is as simple as they come: It has a durable metal frame and a breathable mesh platform for your pup to lay on, lifting them off the ground to create a comfortable resting spot. It’s delivered with all the screws and tools you need to build the frame, and once assembled, it’s lightweight enough to pick up and move around as needed. You can scrub the platform with laundry detergent and hose it off with water when it gets dirty.

Best overall standard outdoor dog bed

Lesure Outdoor Dog Bed $ 39.99 $ 49.99 Amazon Now 20% off What to know Style: standard | Material: oxford fabric | Washability : machine-washable cover | Sizes : 30x20 in., 35x22 in., 36x27 in., 44x32 in., 48x30 in. What we like Egg crate foam

Lightweight

Hidden zipper Something to note Takes up to 72 hrs. to expand

Lesure’s Outdoor Dog Bed is made with three inches of egg crate-textured foam, which increases airflow to keep your pet cool and molds to the shape of their body for customized support, according to the brand. The machine-washable, water-resistant cover has a hidden zipper to help prevent your dog from chewing on it. It’s also lightweight so you can easily move it from your home to your backyard or patio.

Best overall travel outdoor dog bed

Bring this outdoor dog bed to the park, on hikes and while camping so your pet has a cushioned place to lie down wherever they are. The bed rolls up and gets stuffed inside the included bag when you’re on the go, making it easy to transport. It has a high-loft quilted batting fill and is reversible — if your dog gets one side dirty, you can flip the bed over so they have a clean resting spot.

Most supportive outdoor dog bed

The bolster wrapped around the perimeter of this bed gives your dog a comfortable place to rest their head or paws. It also encloses them inside the bed, which experts say makes dogs feel cozy and secure. The bed has a metal frame that holds up to 200 pounds, according to the brand, and you can assemble it without tools. It collapses for easy storage if you’re traveling with it, plus it has slip-resistant rubber feet to keep it in place when your dog gets on or off it.

Best cooling outdoor dog bed

Veehoo’s outdoor dog bed helps keep dogs cool in two ways: It lifts them off the ground, which increases airflow and prevents their body from touching the hot ground, and its water-resistant canopy offers shade (as well as protection from rain) from three sides. You can also remove the canopy as needed. The bed comes together without tools, so you can also easily take it apart and store or travel with it in the included bag.

How I picked the best outdoor dog beds

Experts suggest thinking about the following factors while shopping for outdoor dog beds, all of which I took into consideration while curating my recommendations.

Outdoor environment : The outdoor environment your dog spends time largely dictates what bed you should buy, says Dr. Jessica Hess, a veterinarian at, and the owner and medical director of, GoodVets Denver. In cold climates, you need an insulated bed to keep dogs warm, but in warm climates, you need a bed with cooling features and shade. In areas with changing seasons, you need a dog bed that adapts to different temperatures and weather conditions, like one that comes with a removable canopy you can snap on to add shade in the summer.

: The outdoor environment your dog spends time largely dictates what bed you should buy, says Dr. Jessica Hess, a veterinarian at, and the owner and medical director of, GoodVets Denver. In cold climates, you need an insulated bed to keep dogs warm, but in warm climates, you need a bed with cooling features and shade. In areas with changing seasons, you need a dog bed that adapts to different temperatures and weather conditions, like one that comes with a removable canopy you can snap on to add shade in the summer. Style : Outdoor dog beds come in two styles: standard and raised. Standard outdoor dog beds are flush with the ground and have a thicker layer of cushioning to support your pup’s body. Raised outdoor dog beds have a base that lifts the platform (the part your dog rests on) a few inches off the ground. The platform is typically less cushioned than standard outdoor dog beds. Dr. Antje Joslin, a veterinarian for Dogtopia, a national dog daycare franchise, prefers raised outdoor dog beds because they have air circulation to keep dogs cool in warmer climates, and elevate dogs off the chilly ground in cold climates. Since they don’t make contact with the ground, raised dog beds typically stay cleaner, drier and free of unwanted pests, she says. But if you have an older dog who can’t step up onto a raised dog bed or needs maximum cushioning, a standard outdoor bed is best, says Hess.

: Outdoor dog beds come in two styles: standard and raised. Standard outdoor dog beds are flush with the ground and have a thicker layer of cushioning to support your pup’s body. Raised outdoor dog beds have a base that lifts the platform (the part your dog rests on) a few inches off the ground. The platform is typically less cushioned than standard outdoor dog beds. Dr. Antje Joslin, a veterinarian for Dogtopia, a national dog daycare franchise, prefers raised outdoor dog beds because they have air circulation to keep dogs cool in warmer climates, and elevate dogs off the chilly ground in cold climates. Since they don’t make contact with the ground, raised dog beds typically stay cleaner, drier and free of unwanted pests, she says. But if you have an older dog who can’t step up onto a raised dog bed or needs maximum cushioning, a standard outdoor bed is best, says Hess. Material : Look for beds made from durable, water-resistant materials intended for outdoor use, like polyester and polyethylene,says Joslin. Outdoor dog beds are exposed to moisture, changing temperatures and UV rays, so they’ll see more wear and tear compared to indoor dog beds. Beds that aren’t made with water-resistant materials often take a while to dry, and holding onto moisture can lead to mildew growth and bug infestations, says Joslin. If your dog will mainly use an outdoor dog bed in the warmer months, look for UV-treated fabrics that aren’t prone to fading in the sun, and breathable materials like mesh. Outdoor dog beds for cold conditions should have some sort of insulation to trap heat.

: Look for beds made from durable, water-resistant materials intended for outdoor use, like polyester and polyethylene,says Joslin. Outdoor dog beds are exposed to moisture, changing temperatures and UV rays, so they’ll see more wear and tear compared to indoor dog beds. Beds that aren’t made with water-resistant materials often take a while to dry, and holding onto moisture can lead to mildew growth and bug infestations, says Joslin. If your dog will mainly use an outdoor dog bed in the warmer months, look for UV-treated fabrics that aren’t prone to fading in the sun, and breathable materials like mesh. Outdoor dog beds for cold conditions should have some sort of insulation to trap heat. Cushioning : Think about your dog’s age, fur type and how much time they’re going to spend outside to determine an ideal level of cushioning. Older dogs typically need a thicker layer of padding compared to younger dogs to support their joints, as do dogs with thinner coats — fluffy dogs like huskies or Saint Bernards are usually comfortable laying on any surface since their coats offer built-in padding, says Hess. The longer your dog is going to lay on the bed, the more cushioning it should have to take pressure off areas like their knees and elbows, she says.

: Think about your dog’s age, fur type and how much time they’re going to spend outside to determine an ideal level of cushioning. Older dogs typically need a thicker layer of padding compared to younger dogs to support their joints, as do dogs with thinner coats — fluffy dogs like huskies or Saint Bernards are usually comfortable laying on any surface since their coats offer built-in padding, says Hess. The longer your dog is going to lay on the bed, the more cushioning it should have to take pressure off areas like their knees and elbows, she says. Washability : “Stay away from anything that’s not easy to clean or takes a long time to dry,” says Joslin. Outdoor dog beds are almost guaranteed to get dirty, so prioritize buying one that comes with a removable, machine-washable cover, or that you can hose down and scrub with gentle laundry detergent.

: “Stay away from anything that’s not easy to clean or takes a long time to dry,” says Joslin. Outdoor dog beds are almost guaranteed to get dirty, so prioritize buying one that comes with a removable, machine-washable cover, or that you can hose down and scrub with gentle laundry detergent. Size: Brands typically list bed size recommendations based on dogs’ weight. Make sure the bed is large enough for your pet to stretch out with their limbs fully extended and their entire body still on the bed. That said, smaller dogs can use beds designed for larger dogs, but larger dogs shouldn’t use beds designed for smaller dogs.

How long can dogs safely spend time outside?

How long your dog can safely spend time outside depends on factors like their breed, age, coat length and the temperature. Most dogs are comfortable outside for extended periods of time in moderate temperatures, but once temperatures get hot or drop very low, you need to be careful.

“A general rule is that if you’re comfortable outside, your dog probably will be as well,” says Joslin. “Many dogs do great outside between 55 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit, but anything below 40 degrees or above 90 degrees should be limited to less than 15 minutes at a time.”

Puppies and dogs with medical conditions, as well as older dogs, are particularly sensitive to temperature variations and humidity levels, as are brachycephalic dogs, meaning dogs that have short, flat noses like bulldogs, Boston terriers and pugs, says Joslin. Keep a closer eye on them when you’re outside, and look for signs like excessive breathing or shivering, which can tell you that your pet needs to go inside. Below are a few other things to keep in mind while dogs are outside.

Warm temperatures

Pavement typically feels warmer than the air by about 40 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit, and asphalt feels even hotter, says Hess. Before letting your dog walk or lie down on the ground during the warm months, place the back of your hand on it for about seven seconds. If you feel discomfort or burning during those seven seconds, the ground is too hot for your pet and you should keep them inside with the exception of quick bathroom breaks in the shade.

Cold temperatures

Use 15 minutes as a baseline for how long your dog should spend outside in cold temperatures, and then check their paws every 15 minutes to make sure they’re not getting frostbite — look out for cold skin that’s pale, blue or gray and firm to the touch, experts say. You can also put booties on your dog’s paws to protect them from the cold if they’re prone to frostbite, says Hess.

Dogs with thick, fluffy coats are best suited for chilly weather and may enjoy colder conditions. Shorter coated breeds, however, shouldn’t be exposed to frigid weather for more than a few minutes, unless they’re wearing an insulated coat or sweater, says Hess. Regardless of breed, limit time outdoors to quick bathroom breaks when it’s below freezing.

Meet our veterinary experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Antje Joslin is a veterinarian for Dogtopia, a national dog daycare franchise, and the owner of Tolleson Animal Clinic in Arizona.

is a veterinarian for Dogtopia, a national dog daycare franchise, and the owner of Tolleson Animal Clinic in Arizona. Dr. Jessica Hess is a veterinarian at, and the owner and medical director of, GoodVets Denver.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who has covered pets for over five years, writing stories about topics like dog beds, cat carriers, cat food and training treats for dogs. For this article, I interviewed two experts about outdoor dog beds and rounded up highly rated options. I’m also a dog owner and have volunteered at animal shelters for years, as well as ran a local dog walking business for four years.

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