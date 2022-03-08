19 brands giving back during Women's History Month 2022

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Since the 1980s, March has been nationally recognized and celebrated as Women’s History Month, and it’s an incredible opportunity to shine light on women-focused causes, organizations and charities to support this month and beyond. This International Women’s Day (March 8) and throughout Women’s History Month, several brands have pledged to give back, whether through donations, activism or campaigns, spanning product categories like apparel, beauty, food, wellness and more .

Major companies and retailers are also increasing efforts to support women-owned businesses and women-focused causes this month. Grocery delivery giant Instacart, for example, recently announced it’s pledging $1 million to support and advertise women-owned brands within its marketplace. Macy’s is supporting advocacy nonprofit Girls Inc. by encouraging customer donations both online and in-store through March 31, while Hershey’s rolled out its limited-edition "Celebrate SHE" bars — available at retailers nationwide while supplies last — and donated $150,000 to nonprofit Girls on the Run.

Brands giving back this Women’s History Month

Below, we rounded up some brands that are giving back for Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, listing them alphabetically. Certain brands are offering limited edition products for Women’s History Month, and every brand on the list is donating a portion of their profits to a charity that benefits women.

Fashion brand Aritzia teamed up with artist Lea Colombo to design a limited edition collection for International Women’s Day highlighting her latest series, Colours of My Body. According to the brand, all of the proceeds from the collection will be donated to Aritzia Community partner organizations that give back to women and girls.

Bean Box offers a selection of curated coffees from women-led coffee roasters — for every purchase made through March 11, Bean Box will donate $2 to the International Women's Coffee Alliance, which aims to empower women in the coffee community around the world. All orders placed today will also receive free shipping, according to Bean Box.

During the month of March, 10 percent of online sales from fragrance brand By/ Rosie Jane will be donated to the Downtown Women's Center, an organization that’s focused on ending homelessness for women in greater Los Angeles and empowering women through housing, wellness, employment and advocacy.

CASETiFY’s all-new "Her Impact Matters" collection is fully designed by women creatives and features a variety of phone cases, chargers and accessories with bold designs and phrases inspired by International Women's Day. The brand, which makes some of our favorite phone cases, says 10 percent of every sale from the collection in March will go to Equality Now, a nonprofit supporting and protecting equal rights for women and girls.

Today, Cleancult is donating 50 percent of all sales sitewide to Women’s Earth Alliance, which is made up of grassroots women’s networks that aim to end the climate crisis by launching sustainable farms, protecting coral reefs, protecting land rights and more.

Sustainable clothing brand Edify says it will be donating 5 percent of today’s proceeds to the Angela House program, which helps transition formerly incarcerated women into society through rehabilitation services, therapy and mental health care.

Today, Everyday Humans — which makes one of our favorite holiday gift sets — is donating 15 percent of the proceeds from its best-selling Resting Beach Face sunscreen to nonprofit Girls Inc., a network of local nonprofit organizations that focuses on support, mentorship and advocacy for girls ages 5 to 18.

Today, shoe brand Keds is donating $25 for every purchase of its Champion Sneakers made on its website to Dress for Success. According to the brand, the Champion Sneaker was the first sneaker specifically designed for women by the brand.

Mattel’s Barbie brand has supported young females for several years now. In 2018, the company launched the Barbie Dream Gap Project, an ongoing global initiative to address the realities that keep women from reaching their full potential.

This year, Mattel also opened a curated and collaborative shopping platform called Barbie Style that features limited edition designs inspired by Barbie’s own wardrobe. For each product bought from the Barbie Style collection throughout March, Mattel will donate 5 percent of the proceeds and match the donation to the Barbie Dream Gap Project.

Through March 15, M.M. LaFleur will donate an item to Bottomless Closet for every purchase of the black Foster pants. M.M. LaFleur has an ongoing relationship with Bottomless Closet, an organization that helps women in need enter the workforce with the right clothes, resume tailoring and more.

After launching its diversity-focused graphic tee campaign Project WE last year, Old Navy is celebrating Women’s History Month with all-new designs in collaboration with artists Shar Tuiasoa and Shawna X. In honor of the new collection, Old Navy is donating $1 million to its 20-year partner Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support youth arts programs.

Stationary company Papier — which makes some of our favorite planners — teamed up with twin sisters and artists Liv & Dom to create a limited edition stationary collection in honor of International Women’s Day. The collection, which includes everything from planners to recipe journals, features drawings of the female form as well as yellow Mimosa flowers, which has become a universal symbol of International Women’s Day. All of the proceeds from the Papier x Liv & Dom collection will be donated to Women for Women International, a nonprofit that helps the female survivors of war and conflict rebuild their lives.

reHarvest Provisions, which offers single-serve smoothies made from imperfect produce, says that, for every box of superfood smoothie pops sold in March, it’ll donate a box to Girls on the Run, a youth development program for third to eighth grade girls. At the end of the month, the brand is also offering 15 percent off any purchase for shoppers who sign up for the Girls on the Run “Dream it. Do it. Be it.” virtual fundraising event and select reHarvest as their host during sign-up.

Throughout the month of March, jewelry and accessories brand Sterling Forever is donating 100 percent of the profits from sales of its Empower Hoop Earrings to Rise Up, an organization that advocates for gender equality by advocating for policy change around the world.

Earlier this month, Ugg launched a new campaign with actress Tommy Dorfman as part of its larger #PoweredByHer series. As part of the campaign, Ugg will be donating $25 to Planned Parenthood Southeast for each Fluff Yeah Slide purchase made in the Purple Sky shade through March 14.

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Vault by Vans teamed up with Sarah Andelman, founder of publishing and creative agency Just An Idea and co-founder of Parisian retail concept store Colette, to highlight the designs of four female artists from around the world: Julia Chiang, Fumiko Imano, Sindiso Khumalo and Soko. Items in the curated collection range from footwear to bucket hats.

In 2016, Vera Bradley — which we highlight in our favorite weekender bags and rolling backpacks — teamed up with New Hope Girls, a Dominican Republic-based nonprofit fighting trafficking and exploitation of local girls and women. Today, Vera Bradley launched its fourth capsule collection with the nonprofit that includes bags and pouches hand-crafted by New Hope Girls’ artisans, according to the brand. Through July 5, the brand is donating 75 percent of the sales to New Hope Girls.

PINK, an apparel and intimates line from retailer Victoria’s Secret, partnered with artist Amber Vittoria to design the limited-edition Campus Ringer Tee and Crew Sweatshirt. This month, the brand donated $50,000 to Dress for Success, a nonprofit that provides professional attire and development tools for women in low-income communities.

Today, beauty brand Wonderskin will be donating 15 percent of its U.S. proceeds to Lipstick Angels, a nonprofit that offers free, personalized skin care and beauty services to individuals with cancer or other chronic illnesses.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.