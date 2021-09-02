Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

As summer comes to a close, now may be a good time to squeeze in the last of the season’s best activities, like soaking up the sun at the pool or hosting a small outdoor gathering with friends and family. If you plan on spending some time grilling before the weather changes, you can take advantage of end-of-season Labor Day sales and deals to replenish some of your grilling essentials, from gas grills and smokers to grilling accessories and tools — even if you already have fall on the mind, this is also a good time to stock up for next year. With the right credit cards, you can even score savings on top of the ones retailers are offering. To help you get started, we’ve compiled some of the best Labor Day sales and deals on grills and grilling accessories, most which are around for a limited time.

Best Labor Day 2021 sales on grills and grilling accessories

Best Labor Day 2021 grill deals

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

This gas grill features five individually controlled burners with 10,000 BTUs each and one powerful U-shaped sear burner that spreads out heat evenly for quick grilling of steaks and burgers. (BTUs, or British Thermal Units, measure the thermal output of a grill, and a higher BTU rating means a grill is typically more powerful, as we explained in our guide to portable grills.) An additional lidded side burner can help prepare side dishes, sauces and soups in a separate pot, while you can use the side table to hold your grilling tools, seasonings and other cooking essentials. The grill also equips a full-sized galvanized grease tray and a large grease cup, both of which are removable to facilitate cleanup and prevent drippings on the floor.

Lowest price in the last 120 days, according to Honey

For tabletop grilling during picnics or while tailgating, this portable stainless steel gas grill features porcelain-coated grates that are both weather-resistant and dishwasher-safe. The foldable legs and lockable lid ensure that you can easily store and transport the grill. It has 199 square inches of cooking space and 12,000 BTUs, which means it is a relatively powerful grill with approximately 60 BTUs per square inch.

Lowest price across major retailers

If your end-of-summer plans involve camping, this grill from Eureka is compact enough to take with you on your trip. Integrated in the grill is a fuel compartment sized for an 8-ounce butane fuel canister — you can simply turn on the flame using the auto-ignition feature by locking in the fuel and turning the knob, which lets you adjust the flame as you cook. It also includes a removable grease drip tray, a nonstick ceramic grate and adjustable feet to keep it upright on uneven surfaces.

Lowest price since May, according to CamelCamelCamel

The MASTER COOK Propane Gas Grill features three stainless steel burners with 30,000 total BTUs, a built-in thermometer on the cover lid to ensure you’re reaching your optimal cooking temperature and two metal foldable side tables to store cooking essentials like spatulas, knives and additional seasonings. It also equips two heavy-duty 6-inch wheel casters so you can move the grill and store it around your house or backyard.

Lowest price in the last 120 days, according to Honey

This durable gas grill has a double-walled grill hood and a fire box that seals in the heat and adds an extra layer of insulation for consistent temperatures while cooking. While it is the heaviest on this list — weighing 119 pounds — the main grilling area and secondary warming rack on top offers over 600 square inches of cooking space. Each burner — including the side burner — has a rating of 12,000 BTUs, and the brand’s proprietary Triple Ridge Flame Tamers create a barrier between the burners and the cooking surface that lets heat spread evenly and keep flare-ups to a minimum by keeping drippings away from the flame. An additional side burner also lets you quickly sear steaks, chops and other meats using high heat.

Lowest price since December 2016, according to CamelCamelCamel

This portable grill includes foldable legs that can keep it stable while placed on top of a table or surface. At 17 pounds, it’s also lightweight enough to be carried around using the integrated handle on the lid. The grill features a twist-to-start electric ignition and a precision temperature gauge to adjust the temperature depending on what you’re making

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.