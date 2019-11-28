Watch live: Saints take on Falcons for Thanksgiving night football

Image: 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City

Balloons fly low for the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Parade volunteers fought with gusty winds in the city as the parade was allowed to continue with balloons at a lower height.

Image: 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City

Santa Claus greets the crowd during the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Nov. 28, 2019.

Brendan Mcdermid / Reuters
Image: 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City

Performers walk back after participating in the parade.

Brendan Mcdermid / Reuters
Image: 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City

The Olaf balloon returns to the parade for the third time, marking the release of Frozen 2.

Caitlin Ochs / Reuters
Image: 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City

The Dr. Seuss Green Eggs and Ham balloon is carried during the parade.

Caitlin Ochs / Reuters
Image: 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Diary of a Wimpy Kid balloon hovers above the crowd.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images
Image: 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City

The Dr. Seuss The Grinch and his loyal dog Max balloon is carried down the parade route by 90 handlers.

Caitlin Ochs / Reuters
Image: 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City

Participants dance and wave apart of the parade.

Brendan Mcdermid / Reuters
Image: 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Spongebob Squarepants balloon returns to the parade for a momentous 15th flight, accompanied for the first time by pet snail Gary.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images
Image: 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Ronald McDonald balloon is photographed by parade participants.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images
Image: 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City

New Orlean's one and only all-male dance crew "610 Stompers" participate in the parade.

Brendan Mcdermid / Reuters
Image: 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City

The Elf on the Shelf balloon floats past Radio City Music Hall.

Caitlin Ochs / Reuters
Image: 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The 31 foot tall balloon Jett by Super Wings is carried down the parade route.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images
Image: 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City

The Pillsbury Doughboy balloon takes flight down the parade route.

Caitlin Ochs / Reuters
Image: Thanksgiving Day Parade Held In New York

The Wiggle Worm balloon floats during the parade after coming out of retirement this year.

Kena Betancur / Getty Images
Image: 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Goku balloon from the Dragon Ball franchise returns for his second parade appearance.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images
Image: 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

For the first time since 1993, Smokey Bear returns to the parade, celebrating his 75th birthday.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images
Image: 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City

The classic Christmas Nutcracker balloon hovers above the crowds.

Caitlin Ochs / Reuters
Image:

Parade volunteers fight with winds as Power Rangers Mighty Morphin Red Ranger balloon makes its way down Columbus Circle.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP
Image: 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

A reveler on stilts dressed as the Statue of Liberty makes their way down the parade route.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images
Image: 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Astronaut Snoopy is the newest Snoopy balloon design, marking the eighth version of Charles M. Schulz's treasured comic character and honors the 50th anniversary of the moon landing and future space missions.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images
Image: 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City

The Tom Turkey float ushers in Thanksgiving as the lead float in the parade.

Brendan Mcdermid / Reuters
Image: 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Tom Turkey float stands at the start line of the parade in a flurry of confetti with his wings flapping, eyes rolling and head bobbling accompanied by dancing showgirls and exuberant cheerleaders.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images
Image:

Participants assemble before the start of the parade.

Mark Lennihan / AP
Image:

Balloon handler Christel Nani poses in front of the Power Rangers Mighty Morphin Red Ranger balloon before the start of the parade.

Mark Lennihan / AP
Image:

Astronaut Snoopy and Macy's Stars balloons are held down by protective netting before the start of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Mark Lennihan / AP
