Clashes persist after Israeli soldiers kill 15, injure hundreds more in Gaza
Friday was the bloodiest day in Gaza since 2014. Palestinians continue protesting as Israel rejects UN and EU calls for an investigation.
A boy waves a Palestinian flag at the Israel-Gaza border during clashes with Israeli troops at a tent city protest commemorating Land Day to demand the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City on April 1, 2018. Land Day marks the killing of six Arab Israelis during 1976 demonstrations against Israeli confiscations of Arab land.
Israel will target "terror organizations" in Gaza if violence along the territory's border with Israel drags on, the chief military spokesman warned Saturday.
The mass marches were led by Gaza's ruling Hamas group and touted as the launch of a six-week protest campaign. Palestinian health officials said that 15 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire and that more than 750 others were hit by live rounds.
A young Palestinian boy who was wounded in the clashes is surrounded by family at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on April 1.
Brig. Gen. Ronen Manelis, the chief army spokesman, denied allegations of excessive use of force, saying those killed by Israeli troops were men ages of 18 to 30 who were involved in violence and belonged to militant factions.
Relatives of Palestinian farmer Omar Samour, 27, who was killed by Israeli tank fire before demonstrations began, recite prayers as they stand above his body in the morgue of a hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip on March 30. Witnesses said Samour was working his land near the border when the shells hit, while an Israeli army spokesman reported that "two suspects approached the security fence along the southern Gaza Strip and began operating suspiciously." The shelling came just hours before the opening of the protest camps near the border, for which the Israeli army deployed reinforcements, including more than 100 special forces snipers, in fear of mass attempts to break through the security fence.
