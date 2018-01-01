A boy waves a Palestinian flag at the Israel-Gaza border during clashes with Israeli troops at a tent city protest commemorating Land Day to demand the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City on April 1, 2018. Land Day marks the killing of six Arab Israelis during 1976 demonstrations against Israeli confiscations of Arab land.

Israel will target "terror organizations" in Gaza if violence along the territory's border with Israel drags on, the chief military spokesman warned Saturday.

The mass marches were led by Gaza's ruling Hamas group and touted as the launch of a six-week protest campaign. Palestinian health officials said that 15 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire and that more than 750 others were hit by live rounds.