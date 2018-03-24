The fight for the right to vote

Sheriff Jim Clark, Dallas County Selma, Alabama, stands in front of a group of African-Americans lined up at a side door of the Dallas County Court House in Selma on Jan. 21, 1965, as they drive to boost their voting strength from the present 300 to a 15,000 maximum and face arrest in the process.

Sheriff Clark and his posse men have become a symbol of resistance to the African-American community, with clubs and electric cattle prods. The African-Americans have been arrested by Clark, when they refuse to use an alley entrance to the court house.