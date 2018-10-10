Subscribe to Breaking News emails
Hurricane Michael: Florida Panhandle braces for storm's impact
Hurricane Michael strengthened to a Category 4 storm early Wednesday as it barreled toward Florida's northern Gulf Coast, threatening catastrophic storm surge, torrential rain and heavy winds.
A woman checks on her vehicle just after the hotel canopy collapsed as Hurricane Michael passed through in Panama City Beach, Florida, on Oct. 10, 2018.
Hurricane Michael made landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida, on Wednesday afternoon as an intense Category 4 storm — the strongest ever to hit that part of the state in recorded history, with winds gusting at 155 mph.
A storm chaser climbs into his vehicle as the eye of the storym passed to retrieve equipment after a hotel canopy collapsed in Panama City Beach.
Cameron Sadowski walks through crashing surf on the beach as the outer bands of Hurricane Michael arrive on Oct. 10 in Panama City Beach, Florida.
Carrying a dog, Jayden Morgan, 11, evacuates his home as water starts to flood his neighborhood in St. Marks.
Waves crash along a pier in Panama City Beach.
Emily Hindle lies on the floor at an evacuation shelter set up at Rutherford High School in Panama City Beach.
Hurricane Michael churns in the Gulf of Mexico in this view captured from the International Space Station. "Stay safe America," tweeted astronaut Serena Aunon-Chancellor.
Waves crash against a house as Hurricane Michael comes ashore in Alligator Point.
Beachgoers photograph the crashing surf as Hurricane Michael approaches on Oct. 9 in Panama City Beach.
Krystal Day, of Homosassa, Florida, left, leads a sandbag assembly line at the Old Port Cove restaurant in Ozello as employees try to protect the restaurant from floodwaters.
Carol Cathey paints the words "Calm down Michael" on the plywood over her daughter's business in Mexico Beach.
Chris Seaman places plywood over the windows of a CVS store in Port St. Joe.
People take photos on the beach in Panama City.