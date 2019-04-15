Image: A couple shares a kiss near the Notre Dame, circa 1980.

Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral through history

A look back at the cathedral that's towered over Paris for more than 800 hundred years.

The Saint-Michele Bridge near the Notre Dame Cathedral in 1857.

Oswald Perrelle / Roger Viollet / Getty Images
Women play in the snow outside Notre Dame on Dec. 21, 1938.

Keystone-France / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
A French soldier carries a woman wounded by pro-Nazi police during services at Notre Dame in 1944.

Bettmann Archive via Getty Images
French women greet U.S. soldiers outside Notre Dame on Aug. 28, 1944.

AP
U.S. soldiers fill the pews of Notre Dame during a memorial service for President Franklin Roosevelt on April 16, 1945.

AP
After the liberation of Paris, Parisians fish at the Saint-Michel Quay near Notre Dame on Sept. 27, 1944.

Keystone-France / Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images
A couple dances on Ile Saint Louis near the cathedral in 1958. 

Philippe Bataillon / INA via Getty Images
A woman looks over the Pont du Carousel near Notre Dame in 1954.

Ernst Haas / Getty Images
Notre Dame at night in 1959.

ullstein bild via Getty Images
A man paints the cathedral from a nearby bridge.

Jean-Marc Charles / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
People watch as Philippe Petit walks a tightrope 225 feet above the ground between the two towers of the cathedral on June 26, 1971.

AP
The sun sets behind Notre Dame. 

Francois Bibal / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Visitors enjoy the view from the top of the cathedral. 

Jean-Louis Swiners / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
A couple kisses near Notre Dame c. 1980.

Francois Le Diascorn / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
