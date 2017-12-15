Sign up for the NEWS newsletter

News

Dramatic sequence shows Israeli troops shooting knife-wielding Palestinian

Cameras captured the moment as Israeli forces shot a Palestinian man wearing what looked like a bomb belt.

Israeli border guards take aim as Palestinian protesters gather near a West Bank checkpoint on the outskirts of Ramallah.

Violent protests over President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital have entered a second week.

Abbas Momani / AFP - Getty Images
Israeli border police shoot a Palestinian man near the Jewish settlement of Beit El.

 

Goran Tomasevic / Reuters
Police said they shot the man after he stabbed and hurt one of their unit near Ramallah in the West Bank.

 

 

Goran Tomasevic / Reuters
Reuters photographers who saw the wounded Palestinian man fall said he was holding a knife. 

Goran Tomasevic / Reuters
A rescue worker shouts next to the man.

Israeli forces retreated after seeing the man’s belt. 

Goran Tomasevic / Reuters
Israeli soldiers gather as Palestinian medics carry away the man.

Shadi Hatem / EPA
A device around the man's waist is revealed as he is carried away on a stretcher.

 A Palestinian medic said the belt was fake.

Ilia Yefimovich / Getty Images
The man was one of three Palestinians shot dead by Israeli troops on Friday, medical officials said. 

Palestiniansand the wider Arab and Muslim worldwere incensed at Trump's Dec. 6 announcement, which reversed decades of U.S. policy reticence on Jerusalem, a city where both Israel and the Palestinians want sovereignty.

Oren Ziv / AFP - Getty Images
