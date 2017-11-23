Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade floats through NYC

Ice Age's Scrat and his acorn are carried down Central Park West during the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 23, 2017.
The extravaganza of Americana made its way through 2 ½ miles of Manhattan on a cold morning, with new faces and old favorites among its signature giant balloons.
Performers prepare for the start of the annual parade.
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade is the largest parade in the world and has been held since 1924.
Participants arrive prepared with balloons and rosy cheeks to march down the parade route.
Performers gather into their groups for the start of the parade.
Costumed participants arrive to take part in the parade.
The Olaf balloon glides over Central Park West.
The Pikachu balloon is carried down Central Park West.
New York Police Department officers stand guard in front of Radio City Music Hall.
A Charlie Brown balloon moves along Central Park West.
A child is handed a balloon on Central Park West during the parade.
New York City Police Department officers watch the Ronald McDonald balloon make its way down 6th Ave.
New York Police Department officers with assault weapons and portable radiation detectors were circulating among the crowds, sharpshooters were on rooftops and sand-filled city sanitation trucks were poised as imposing barriers to traffic at every cross street. Officers also were escorting each of the giant balloons.
A participant in the parade touches hands with a spectator along Central Park West.
New York Police Department officers stand on guard as the Charlie Brown balloon makes its way down 6th Ave.
The Red Power Rangers Balloon makes it way past Radio City Music Hall on 6th ave.
People watch from windows as the Sinclair Dino balloon moves through 6th ave.
A parade participant marches down 6th ave.
Jimmy Fallon dances while riding a float in the parade.
New York Police Department officers stand guard for security as the Angry Bird's Red makes its way down 6th ave.
Children interact with the parade revelers throwing confetti on the parade route.
The SpongeBob SquarePants float glides down 6th ave.
Santa Claus makes his way down Central Park West as the closer of the parade route.