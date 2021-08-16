IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Taliban fighters on a Humvee in Kabul on Aug. 15, 2021.

Photos: Chaos in Kabul

As Taliban fighters captured Kabul, sealing their grip on Afghanistan in just under a week, thousands of civilians headed to the airport to try to escape the onset of a brutal regime.

A man pulls a girl to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 16, 2021.

Desperate Afghans surrounded passenger jets and attempted to force themselves onto a plane in Kabul's airport overnight as panic spread after the Taliban took control of the capital 20 years after being toppled by U.S. forces.

Reuters
Taliban fighters stand guard in a vehicle along the roadside in Kabul on Aug. 16, 2021.

AFP - Getty Images
A U.S. soldier points his gun towards an Afghan passenger at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 16, 2021.

Wakil Kohsar / AFP - Getty Images
Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 16, 2021.

Wakil Kohsar / AFP - Getty Images
Afghan families wait by the luggage conveyor belt inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 16, 2021.

Wakil Kohsar / AFP - Getty Images
Stranded Afghan nationals arrive to return back to Afghanistan at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman on Aug. 16, 2021.

AFP - Getty Images
Taliban fighters on a Humvee in Kabul on Aug. 15, 2021.

Jim Huylebroek for The New York Times / via Redux Pictures
Afghans wait in long lines for hours to get visas in front of the Iranian embassy in Kabul on Aug. 15, 2021.

Rahmat Gul / AP
Women with their children try to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 16, 2021.

Reuters
Taliban fighters stand guard in the main gate leading to Afghan presidential palace in Kabul on Aug. 16, 2021.

Rahmat Gul / AP
U.S. soldiers stand guard as Afghan people wait at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 16, 2021.

Wakil Kohsar / AFP - Getty Images
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country in Kabul on Aug. 15, 2021.

Zabi Karimi / AP
Afghan passengers sit inside a plane as they wait to leave Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 16, 2021.

Wakil Kohsar / AFP - Getty Images
Thousands of Afghans rush to the Hamid Karzai International Airport as they try to flee Kabul on Aug. 16, 2021.

Haroon Sabawoon / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A volunteer carries an injured man at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 16, 2021.

Wakil Kohsar / AFP - Getty Images
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 16, 2021.

Rahmat Gul / AP
British Forces from 16 Air Assault Brigade arrive in Kabul on Aug. 15, 2021.

Ben Shread / RAF/U.K. Ministry of Defense via Reuters
Afghan people sit along the tarmac as they wait to leave Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 16, 2021.

Wakil Kohsar / AFP - Getty Images
Afghan people climb up on a plane and sit by the door as they wait at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 16, 2021.

Wakil Kohsar / AFP - Getty Images
