Photos: Chaos in Kabul

A man pulls a girl to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
Desperate Afghans surrounded passenger jets and attempted to force themselves onto a plane in Kabul's airport overnight as panic spread after the Taliban took control of the capital 20 years after being toppled by U.S. forces.
— Reuters
Taliban fighters stand guard in a vehicle along the roadside in Kabul on Monday.
— AFP - Getty Images
A U.S. soldier points his gun towards an Afghan passenger at Hamid Karzai International Airport on Monday.
— Wakil Kohsar / AFP - Getty Images
Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the airport on Monday.
— Wakil Kohsar / AFP - Getty Images
Afghan families wait by the luggage conveyor belt inside Hamid Karzai International Airport on Monday.
— Wakil Kohsar / AFP - Getty Images
Stranded Afghan nationals arrive to return to Afghanistan at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman on Monday.
— AFP - Getty Images
Taliban fighters on a Humvee in Kabul on Sunday.
— Jim Huylebroek for The New York Times / via Redux Pictures
Afghans wait in long lines for hours to get visas in front of the Iranian embassy in Kabul on Sunday.
— Rahmat Gul / AP
Women with their children try to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport on Monday.
— Reuters
Taliban fighters stand guard in the main gate leading to Afghan presidential palace in Kabul on Monday.
— Rahmat Gul / AP
U.S. soldiers stand guard as Afghan people wait at the airport in Kabul on Monday.
— Wakil Kohsar / AFP - Getty Images
Taliban fighters take control of the presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country in Kabul on Sunday.
— Zabi Karimi / AP
Passengers sit inside a plane as they wait to leave the airport in Kabul on Monday.
— Wakil Kohsar / AFP - Getty Images
Thousands of Afghans rush to the airport in Kabul as they try to flee on Monday.
— Haroon Sabawoon / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A volunteer carries an injured man at Hamid Karzai International Airport on Monday.
— Wakil Kohsar / AFP - Getty Images
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the airport in Kabul on Monday.
— Rahmat Gul / AP
British Forces from 16 Air Assault Brigade arrive in Kabul on Sunday.
— Ben Shread / RAF/U.K. Ministry of Defense via Reuters
Afghan people sit along the tarmac as they wait to leave on Monday.
— Wakil Kohsar / AFP - Getty Images
Afghan people climb up on a plane and sit by the door as they wait at the airport in Kabul on Monday.