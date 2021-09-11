Photos: Remembering those lost 20 years ago on 9/11

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
From left: Former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg attend the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony on Sept. 11, 2021 in New York.
— Chip Somodevilla / Pool via Getty Images
Share
A man cries at a ceremony at Ground Zero held in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
— Anthony Behar / Sipa USA via AP
Share
Members of the New York Police and Fire Department hold a flag for the national anthem during the commemoration ceremony.
— Chip Somodevilla / Pool via Getty Images
Share
American flags adorn the South Tower reflecting pool in lower Manhattan.
— Julius Motal for NBC News
Share
Firefighters and others take part in a moment of silence in New York.
— Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
Share
A man weeps as he remembers the fallen during a ceremony in lower Manhattan.
— Spencer Platt / Getty Images
Share
Former President George W. Bush reflects during a ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa.
— Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images
Share
Vice President Harris speaks in Shanksville, Pa.
— Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images
Share
A National Park Service ranger stands in front of the Wall of Names at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa.
— Gene J. Puskar / AP
Share
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden lay a wreath at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa.
— Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images
Share
Port Authority Police officers pause during the annual commemoration ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York City.
— Chip Somodevilla / Pool via Getty Images
Share
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani attends the memorial in lower Manhattan.
— Chip Somodevilla / Pool via Getty Images
Share
An American flag is unfurled at dawn over the Pentagon in Arlington, Va.
— J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Share
A family member grieves at the World Trade Center site.
— Ed Jones / Pool via Getty Images
Share
A man plays a trumpet during a ceremony in Weehawken, N.J.
— Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images
Share
People gather beneath the Freedom Tower as the city of New York commemorates the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks.
— Spencer Platt / Getty Images
Share
A firefighter places his hand on the name engravings on the south pool during 20th anniversary September 11th ceremonies in New York.