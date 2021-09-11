IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New York City Commemorates 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 Terror Attacks

Remembering 9/11

Photos: Remembering those lost 20 years ago on 9/11

Presidents, emergency workers and family members gathered across three states to remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

/ 17 PHOTOS
US-ATTACKS-9/11-ANNIVERSARY

From left: Former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg attend the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony on Sept. 11, 2021 in New York.
Chip Somodevilla / Pool via Getty Images
NY: 20th Anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks at Ground Zero

A man cries at a ceremony at Ground Zero held in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
Anthony Behar / Sipa USA via AP
New York City Commemorates 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 Terror Attacks

Members of the New York Police and Fire Department hold a flag for the national anthem during the commemoration ceremony.
Chip Somodevilla / Pool via Getty Images
American flags adorn the South Tower reflecting pool in lower Manhattan.

American flags adorn the South Tower reflecting pool in lower Manhattan.
Julius Motal for NBC News
TOPSHOT-US-ATTACKS-9/11-ANNIVERSARY

Firefighters and others take part in a moment of silence in New York.
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
New York City Commemorates 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 Terror Attacks

A man weeps as he remembers the fallen during a ceremony in lower Manhattan.
Spencer Platt / Getty Images
US-ATTACKS-9/11-ANNIVERSARY-HARRIS

Former President George W. Bush reflects during a ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa.
Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images
US-ATTACKS-9/11-ANNIVERSARY-HARRIS

Vice President Harris speaks in Shanksville, Pa.
Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images
A National Park Service ranger stands in front of the Wall of Names at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa.

A National Park Service ranger stands in front of the Wall of Names at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa.
Gene J. Puskar / AP
US-ATTACKS-9/11-ANNIVERSARY

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden lay a wreath at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa.
Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images
US-ATTACKS-9/11-ANNIVERSARY

Port Authority Police officers pause during the annual commemoration ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York City.
Chip Somodevilla / Pool via Getty Images
US-ATTACKS-9/11-ANNIVERSARY

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani attends the memorial in lower Manhattan.
Chip Somodevilla / Pool via Getty Images
An American flag is unfurled at dawn over the Pentagon in Arlington, Va.

An American flag is unfurled at dawn over the Pentagon in Arlington, Va.
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
TOPSHOT-US-ATTACKS-9/11-ANNIVERSARY

A family member grieves at the World Trade Center site.
Ed Jones / Pool via Getty Images
TOPSHOT-US-ATTACKS-9/11-ANNIVERSARY

A man plays a trumpet during a ceremony in Weehawken, N.J.
Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images
New York City Commemorates 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 Terror Attacks

People gather beneath the Freedom Tower as the city of New York commemorates the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks.
Spencer Platt / Getty Images
A firefighter places his hand on the name engravings on the south pool during ceremonies in New York.

A firefighter places his hand on the name engravings on the south pool during 20th anniversary September 11th ceremonies in New York.

20 years ago: Looking back at 9/11 in pictures

John Minchillo / AP
1/17