At the queen's side: Prince Philip through the years

Pictured: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, pose at Windsor Castle just after Easter in 2016.
— Annie Leibovitz / via AFP - Getty Images
Greek Prince
Born in Corfu, Greece in 1921, Prince Philip was a member of the Greek and Danish royal families.
A year later, his uncle was forced to abdicate as king, leading the family to flee to France, where this picture was taken when he was attending the MacJannet American School in the Paris suburb of St. Cloud.
— AP
Straight Shooter
Young Prince Philip, second from left, plays with friends at the MacJannet American School in France circa 1929.
— AP
MacBeth
Prince Philip of Greece dressed for the Gordonstoun School's production of "MacBeth," in Scotland in July 1935.
— Fox Photos / Getty Images
In the Navy
In 1928, Philip moved to England to continue his education, passing through a series of boarding schools.
In 1939, he joined Britain's Royal Navy, as second in command as a destroyer of the Pacific Fleet, where he saw service in the Far East and Mediterranean.
— AP
"Like a Viking God"
Then Princess Elizabeth and then Philip Mountbatten pose together during their engagement in July 1947.
In 1939, when Philip was a cadet at the Royal Navy College, he began exchanging letters with Princess Elizabeth, the 13-year-old heir to the British throne.
Her early correspondence about Philip tell the tale of a besotted teenager. She described him as looking "like a Viking god." The two, third cousins, eventually got engaged in the summer of 1947.
— PA via AP
Naval Inspection
Prince Philip as a naval officer inspecting soldiers of the naval school in Corsham, England in 1946.
— ullstein bild via Getty Images
Lieutenant Mountbatten
Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten resumes his attendance at the Royal Naval Officers' School at Kingsmoor in Hawthorn, Wiltshire, on July 31, 1947.
— PNA Rota via Getty Images
Wedding Day
Elizabeth and Philip pose with King George VI, Queen Elizabeth (the future Queen Mother) and other members of the royal family at Buckingham Palace after their wedding on Nov. 20, 1947.
Philip received the title Duke of Edinburgh on the morning of the wedding.
— Hulton Archive via Getty Images
Watery Ride
Prince Philip jumps off the water skis as he reaches the beach in Marmarice, Turkey on Aug. 5, 1951.
— Hulton Deutsch / Corbis via Getty Images
Young Family
Then Princess Elizabeth, stands with her husband and their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne at Clarence House, the royal couple's London residence, on Aug. 9, 1951.
— AP
Clarence House
Prince Philip sits at his desk at Clarence House on Aug. 10, 1951.
— Fox Photos / Getty Images
Air Marshal
Prince Philip sits in the cockpit of a Harvard training plane at England's White Waltham Airdrome on after passing his final test flight for Royal Air Force wings, on May 4, 1953.
— AP
Coronation Day
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip waves to the crowd on June 2, 1953, after she was crowned at Westminster Abbey in London.
— Keystone / Getty Images Contributor
Penguin feeding
Phillip feeds a colony of penguins during a visit to the Antarctic on Feb. 8, 1957.
— AP
And Baby Makes Five
In 1960, the family was joined by a third child, Prince Andrew, who is seen here with his parents and siblings outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sept. 9.
— Keystone / Getty Images Contributor
A Day at the Races
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip arrive for races at Royal Ascot on June 19, 1962.
— AP
Paraguayan Visit
Prince Philip and Paraguayan dictator Alfredo Stroessner ride through downtown Asuncion in 1963.
— R. E. Adorno / Reuters
Beatlemania
Philip shakes hands with Ringo Starr as the other Beatles look on at the Empire Ballroom in London on March 23, 1964. From left, George Harrison, John Lennon and Paul McCartney.
— AP
Earl Mountbatten
Louis Mountbatten, 1st Earl Mountbatten, and his nephew Philip at a Royal Marines ceremony at Eastney in Hampshire, U.K., on Oct. 25, 1965.
— Lemmon / Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Friend to Animals
Prince Philip, meets Kumara, a 7-month-old elephant, during a visit to Whipsnade Zoo, near London in 1967.
The Duke visited the zoo in his capacity as President of the London Zoological Society.
— William Vanderson / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
BBC Documentary
Prince Philip at work on one of his hobbies, painting, in a scene from the television documentary 'Royal Family' on June 19, 1969.
— Keystone / Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Meet The Press
In a rare appearance, Prince Philip spoke on the British monarchy's enduring significance in Europe on Meet The Press on Nov. 9, 1969.
—
Royal Portrait
Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Edward and Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace, London, on Nov. 20, 1972
— Fox Photos / Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Friend to the Poor
Prince Philip talks to Mother Teresa in Calcutta, India, on April 26, 1973.
— Monti Spry / Getty Images
The Daughter-in-Law
As Philip looks on, Prince Charles and Princess Diana wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on their wedding day on July 29, 1981.
— Tim Graham / Getty Images
Wellington
Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Philip wave to well-wishers from their open car in Oct. 1981 in Wellington, New Zealand.
— Anwar Hussein / Getty Images
The Americans
U.S. President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy pose with Elizabeth and Philip at a state dinner on March 3, 1983, at the M.H. de Young Museum in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.
— Ed Reinke / AP
Speech in Japan
Philip smiles as he makes a speech at a banquet at a Tokyo hotel held by the Japanese Equestrian Federation to welcome the Duke of Edinburgh, who is chairman of the International Equestrian Federation, Oct. 9, 1986.
— Tsugufumi Matsumoto / AP
Local Laughs
Prince Philip shares a laugh with locals during a walking tour of the ancient Czech town of Kutna Hora on the second day of a three day visit by the British royal couple to the Czech Republic on March 28, 1996.
— Sean Gallup / Getty Images
Sideways Glance
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip attend the Beating the Retreat ceremony on Horseguards Parade on June 13, 1996.
— Stringer / Reuters
Death of a Princess
From left, Prince Philip, Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and Prince Charles walk outside Westminster Abbey during the funeral service for Diana, Princess of Wales, on Sept. 6, 1997.
— Jeff J. Mitchell / AFP - Getty Images
Easy Rider
Philip rides on a mini-motorbike during the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle on May 13, 2005.
— Julian Finney / Getty Images
Diamond Anniversary
Queen Elizabeth II and Philip re-visit Broadlands to mark their Diamond Wedding Anniversary in Hampshire, England, on Nov. 18, 2007.
— Tim Graham / Getty Images
Field of Remembrance
Prince Philip talks to ex-members of the Auxiliary Territorial Service outside Westminster Abbey at the official opening of the Royal British Legion's Field of Remembrance in London on Nov. 5, 2009.
— Oli Scarff / Getty Images
In the Shadows
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip leave the Houses of Parliament following the annual State Opening of Parliament in London on Nov. 18, 2009.
— Toby Melville / Reuters
Opening Parliament
Queen Elizabeth II and Philip walk through the Royal Gallery in the Palace of Westminster during the State Opening of Parliament in London on May 25, 2010.
— Eddie Mulholland / Pool via AFP - Getty Images
Young at Heart
Prince Phillip attends the Presentation Receptions for The Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award holders in Edinburgh on July 16, 2010.
Since 1958, The Duke of Edinburgh Awards has challenged over six million young people around the world to try new things, learn more about themselves and work together for their own benefit and that of their local communities.
— WPA Pool / Getty Images
Long Shadows
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip walk back into the palace after attending the annual summer garden party held at Buckingham Palace in London on June 29, 2011.
— Matt Dunham / Pool via Reuters
Royal Laughter
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip laugh after bidding farewell to the Irish President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina at Windsor Castle on April 11, 2014.
— Leon Neal / Reuters
An Irish Visit
Philip signs the visitors book at Hillsborough Castle, on the third and final day of the Queen's visit to Northern Ireland, on June 25, 2014, in Belfast.
— Brian Lawless / Pool via Getty Images
Bearskin hat
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip leave the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in central London on June 14, 2014.
The ceremony is the official celebration of the queen's birthday.
— Luke MacGregor / Reuters
Queen's Confidante
Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip attend the Braemar Gathering in Braemar, central Scotland on Sept. 6, 2014.
— Andy Buchanan / AFP - Getty Images
Growing Family
Queen Elizabeth II and members of the royal family stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the traditional Trooping the Colour Ceremony on June 13, 2015.
From left: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Andrew. Boy is unidentified.
— Facundo Arrizabalaga / EPA
Joking With Granddad
Prince Harry and Prince Phillip enjoy the atmosphere during the 2015 Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and Australia at Twickenham Stadium in London on Oct. 31, 2015.
— Phil Walter / Getty Images
The Obamas
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip greet President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama after landing by helicopter at Windsor Castle for a private lunch on April 22, 2016.
— Jack Hill / Getty Images
Birthday Parade
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave to guests attending the Patron's Lunch on the Mall, an event to mark her 90th birthday, in London on June 12, 2016.
— Toby Melville / Reuters
Father-Son chuckle
Philip Prince Charles, Prince of Wales listen to speeches before a statue of Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother was unveiled on Oct. 27, 2016 in Poundbury, England.
— Justin Tallis / WPA Pool via Getty Images
Gentle Touch
Prince Philip feeds an elephant during a visit to Whipsnade Zoo where Queen Elizabeth opened the new Centre for Elephant Care on April 11, 2017.
— Hannah McKay / Reuters
Observing Grenfell
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip observe a minute's silence in the quadrangle of Buckingham Palace, for the Grenfell Tower fire disaster, ahead of the Trooping the Color ceremony in London on June 17, 2017.
— Hugo Burnand / Buckingham Palace via Reuters
Captain General
Prince Philip, in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, attends a Parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt in central London on Aug. 2, 2017.
— Hannah Mckay / AFP - Getty Images
Public Service
After a lifetime of public service by the side of his wife Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip finally retired on Aug. 2, at the age of 96.
The Duke of Edinburgh attended a parade of Royal Marines at Buckingham Palace, the last of 22,219 solo public engagements since she ascended to the throne in 1952.
— Hannah Mckay / AFP - Getty Images
Share
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip look at a homemade wedding anniversary card, given to them by their great grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle on Nov. 17, 2020 in Windsor, ahead of their 73rd wedding anniversary on Nov. 20.