Image: Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Dies At The Age Of 99

World

Photos: Britain mourns Prince Philip

The queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, after he passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle.

Image: View of Buckingham Palace after Prince Philip has died in London

An announcement is attached to the fence of Buckingham Palace after it was announced that Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died at the age of 99, in London, April 9, 2021.

A statement posted on the royal family's website Friday morning said: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

 

Hannah McKay / Reuters
Image: Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Dies At The Age Of 99

People leave floral tributes outside Buckingham Palace in London.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images
Image: View of Buckingham Palace after Prince Philip has died in London

Philip spent 65 years supporting the queen, retiring from his public role in 2017 and staying largely out of the view since.

Hannah McKay / Reuters
Image: Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Dies At The Age Of 99

The Union Jack flag is flown at half-staff above the Houses of Parliament in London.

Chris Ratcliffe / Getty Images
Image: Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Dies At The Age Of 99

People pay tribute at the Cambridge Gate at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, west of London.

Adrian Dennis / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Dies At The Age Of 99

People gather outside Buckingham Palace where the Union Flag flies at half-staff in central London.

Tolga Akmen / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Dies At The Age Of 99

Members of the public gather outside Buckingham Palace.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images
Image: Mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace after Prince Philip has died in London

Mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace in London.

Hannah McKay / Reuters
Image: Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Dies At The Age Of 99

The Union flag flies at half-staff to mark the death at Edinburgh Castle in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images
Image: Wardens of the Castle move floral tributes to the side of the driveway at the Henry VIII Gate of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, west of London

Wardens of the Castle move floral tributes to the side of the driveway at the Henry VIII Gate of Windsor Castle.

Adrian Dennis / AFP - Getty Images
Image: The electronic billboard at Piccadilly Circus displays a tribute to Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in central London on April 9, 2021 after the announcement of the duke's death.

The electronic billboard at Piccadilly Circus displays a tribute to Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in central London.

Niklas Halle'n / AFP - Getty Images
Image: A young boy places a flower on the gate at Buckingham Palace in London, after the announcement of the death of Britain's Prince Philip, April 9, 2021

A young boy places a flower on the gate at Buckingham Palace.

Matt Dunham / AP
Image: Jockeys and trainers stand for a minutes silence following the announcement of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh death at the Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, north west England on April 9, 2021.

Jockeys and trainers stand for a minute of silence following the announcement of Philip's death at the Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, England.

Scott Heppell / Pool via AFP - Getty Images
Image: An advertising billboard displays a picture in honor of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at a service station in Swansea, South Wales, on April 9, 2021 after the announcement of the Duke's death.

A billboard displays a picture in honor of Philip at a service station in Swansea, South Wales.

Geoff Caddick / AFP - Getty Images
Image: An elderly member of the public wearing an outfit in the style of a vintage ceremonial military uniform lays a floral tribute outside Buckingham Palace on April 09, 2021 in London.

A man wearing an outfit in the style of a vintage ceremonial military uniform lays a floral tribute outside Buckingham Palace.

Tolga Akmen / AFP - Getty Images
Image: A woman lays down flowers following the announcement of the death of Britain's Prince Philip, outside the British embassy in Berlin, Germany, Friday, April 9, 2021.

A woman lays down flowers outside the British embassy in Berlin.

Markus Schreiber / AP
Image:

Members of the Orange Order arrive to lay flowers outside Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Peter Morrison / AP
Image: The Flag of Wales flies at half-mast from the Keep at Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, south Wales, on April 9, 2021 following the announcement of the death of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The Flag of Wales flies at half-staff from the Keep at Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, south Wales.

Geoff Caddick / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Dies At The Age Of 99

Floral tributes outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London.

Leon Neal / Getty Images
Image: Flowers laid outside the British embassy in U.S. after Britain's Prince Philip death

A local resident lays flowers outside the British embassy in U.S. as he pays his respects in Washington.

Carlos Barria / Reuters
Image: Floral tributes collect at the gates of Buckingham Palace in central London on April 9, 2021 after the announcement of the death of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Floral tributes collect at the gates of Buckingham Palace in London.

Justin Tallis / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Cyclists pedal past a billboard with an image of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh alongside the Clydeside Expressway in Glasgow, Scotland on April 9, 2021.

Cyclists pedal past a billboard with a tribute to Philip alongside the Clydeside Expressway in Glasgow, Scotland.

Andy Buchanan / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Britain mourns the death of Prince Philip

A man looks at flowers left as a memorial outside Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.

Jason Cairnduff / Reuters
Image: Players from both sides observe a minute's silence to honor Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Players from both sides observe a minute's silence to honor Philip ahead of the English Premier League football match between Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Craven Cottage in London.

Clive Rose / AFP - Getty Images
Image: A woman picks up a newspaper with a tribute to Britain's Prince Philip on the front page at Leicester Square in London on April 9, 2021.

A woman picks up a newspaper with a tribute to Philip on the front page at Leicester Square in London.

Matt Dunham / AP
