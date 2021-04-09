Photos: Britain mourns Prince Philip

An announcement is attached to the fence of Buckingham Palace after it was announced that Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died at the age of 99, in London, April 9, 2021.

A statement posted on the royal family's website Friday morning said: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."