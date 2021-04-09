Photos: Britain mourns Prince Philip

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
An announcement is attached to the fence of Buckingham Palace after it was announced that
Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died at the age of 99, in London, April 9, 2021.
A statement posted on the royal family's website Friday morning said: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."
— Hannah McKay / Reuters
People leave floral tributes outside Buckingham Palace in London.
— Dan Kitwood / Getty Images
The Union Jack flag is flown at half-staff above the Houses of Parliament in London.
— Chris Ratcliffe / Getty Images
People pay tribute at the Cambridge Gate at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, west of London.
— Adrian Dennis / AFP - Getty Images
People gather outside Buckingham Palace where the Union Flag flies at half-staff in central London.
— Tolga Akmen / AFP - Getty Images
Members of the public gather outside Buckingham Palace.
— Dan Kitwood / Getty Images
Mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace in London.
— Hannah McKay / Reuters
The Union flag flies at half-staff to mark the death at Edinburgh Castle in Edinburgh, Scotland.
— Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images
Wardens of the Castle move floral tributes to the side of the driveway at the Henry VIII Gate of Windsor Castle.
— Adrian Dennis / AFP - Getty Images
The electronic billboard at Piccadilly Circus displays a tribute to Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in central London.
— Niklas Halle'n / AFP - Getty Images
A young boy places a flower on the gate at Buckingham Palace.
— Matt Dunham / AP
Jockeys and trainers stand for a minute of silence following the announcement of Philip's death at the Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, England.
— Scott Heppell / Pool via AFP - Getty Images
A billboard displays a picture in honor of Philip at a service station in Swansea, South Wales.
— Geoff Caddick / AFP - Getty Images
A man wearing an outfit in the style of a vintage ceremonial military uniform lays a floral tribute outside Buckingham Palace.
— Tolga Akmen / AFP - Getty Images
A woman lays down flowers outside the British embassy in Berlin.
— Markus Schreiber / AP
Members of the Orange Order arrive to lay flowers outside Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
— Peter Morrison / AP
The Flag of Wales flies at half-staff from the Keep at Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, south Wales.
— Geoff Caddick / AFP - Getty Images
Floral tributes outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London.
— Leon Neal / Getty Images
A local resident lays flowers outside the British embassy in U.S. as he pays his respects in Washington.
— Carlos Barria / Reuters
Floral tributes collect at the gates of Buckingham Palace in London.
— Justin Tallis / AFP - Getty Images
Cyclists pedal past a billboard with a tribute to Philip alongside the Clydeside Expressway in Glasgow, Scotland.
— Andy Buchanan / AFP - Getty Images
A man looks at flowers left as a memorial outside Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.
— Jason Cairnduff / Reuters
Players from both sides observe a minute's silence to honor Philip ahead of the English Premier League football match between Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Craven Cottage in London.
— Clive Rose / AFP - Getty Images 1/25