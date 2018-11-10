The Rockefeller Christmas Tree journey from Upstate to the Plaza

This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 72-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, is cut from the yard of Shirley Figueroa and Lissette Gutierrez on Nov. 8, 2018, in Wallkill, New York.

The tree will be brought into New York City by flatbed truck and erected at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, Nov. 10. The Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 28.