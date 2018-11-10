In Focus
The Rockefeller Christmas Tree journey from Upstate to the Plaza
The 72-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce named "Shelby" from Wallkill, New York, about 80 miles north of New York City, made its way to Rockefeller Plaza in preparation for the holiday season.
This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 72-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, is cut from the yard of Shirley Figueroa and Lissette Gutierrez on Nov. 8, 2018, in Wallkill, New York.
The tree will be brought into New York City by flatbed truck and erected at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, Nov. 10. The Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 28.
The Norway Spruce is craned onto a flatbed truck on Nov. 8 in Wallkill.
Residents of Walkill watch as the tree is prepared for its journey to New York City, on Nov. 8.
The majestic, 75-year-old tree, which Figueroa and Gutierrez named "Shelby," began its journey to the Big Apple on Thursday after being cut, craned out of its rural home and loaded onto a 115-foot flatbed truck.
A worker adjusts cables inside the tree in New York on Nov. 10, after it's arrival from upstate.
Workers prepare to raise the tree in Rockefeller Plaza on Nov. 10.
Lissette Gutierrez, left, looks on as her wife Shirley Figon drives a spike into the trunk of the tree that they donated, on Nov. 10.
Workers exits from inside the tree in on Nov. 10.
The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is raised in the Plaza in New York on Nov. 10.
Spectators watch, surrounding the tree, as the crane begins to bring the tree upright, on Nov. 10.
Workers place the tree in its stand on Nov. 10.
Spectators watch as a crane hoists the tree upright on Nov. 10.
Every day this holiday season, an average of 800,000 visitors will gather around the tree to join in on the cheer. Once the season passes and "Shelby" has served her duty on the plaza, Habitat for Humanity will turn the tree into home-building lumber for those in need.
The tree is craned into place on Nov. 10.
Once "Shelby" sits firmly in place on the plaza, she'll be wrapped with 5 miles of multi-colored LED lights and topped with a brand new star made of 3 million Swarovski crystals.