Image: This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, is set on the platform on Nov. 9, 2019.

The Rockefeller Christmas tree's journey from upstate to the big city

A look at the transformation as a tree with humble roots becomes an iconic symbol of Christmastime in New York City.

Image: This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, is lifted onto a flatbed truck after being cut in Florida, N.Y., on Nov. 7, 2019.

This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, is cut from the yard of Carol Schultz on Nov. 7, 2019, in Florida, N.Y.

The tree was delivered to New York City by flatbed truck and raised at Rockefeller Center on Saturday. 

Diane Bondareff / AP Images for Tishman Speyer
Image: Carol Schultz, who donated this year's tree, pounds a spike into the trunk at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 9, 2019.

Carol Schultz pounds a spike into the base of the tree in New York on Nov. 9. "My hope is that it will bring happiness to people, and I hope they enjoy it," said Schultz.

Craig Ruttle / AP
Image: Workers begin to raise the tree at Rockefeller Center in New York on Nov. 9, 2019.

Workers adjust the tree after its arrival to Rockefeller Plaza on Nov. 9. 

Johannes Eisele / AFP - Getty Images
Image: A worker comes out from under the branches of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree on Nov. 9, 2019.

A worker comes out from the branches as the tree is prepared to be raised on Nov. 9. 

Johannes Eisele / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Workers begin to raise the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree on Nov. 9, 2019.

Workers begin to raise the tree, which is estimated to be 70-75 years old. 

Johannes Eisele / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Spectators watch as the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is raised in New York on Nov. 9, 2019.

Spectators watch as the tree is raised in Rockefeller Plaza on Nov. 9. In past years. the tree has drawn an average of 800,000 daily visitors to New York City. 

Johannes Eisele / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Workers raise the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York on Nov. 9, 2019.

Once the tree is erected in Rockefeller Plaza, it will be adorned with more than 50,000 multicolored lights and a 900-pound Swarovski Crystal star. 

Johannes Eisele / AFP - Getty Images
Image: This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, is set on the platform on Nov. 9, 2019.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony will take place on Dec. 4. 

Craig Ruttle / AP
